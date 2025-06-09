Weekly Love Horoscopes For June 9 - 15 Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign

Weekly love horoscopes are here for June 9 - 15, 2025, revealing it's not exactly the best week for love. The week does start off strong with Jupiter, the planet of gain and expansion, entering Cancer on June 9, where it will remain until June 30, 2026. Jupiter is exalted in this sign, which means it is happy here and its energy works smoothly, helping our luck change for the better. While Jupiter is in Cancer, expect to feel more and get more in touch with your emotions and those of anyone you feel close to. However, don’t expect your luck in love to increase just yet because several challenging transits affect our relationships this week.

Venus will square Pluto on June 9, which is prone to arguments in love and obsessive or dictatorial behavior. Mercury squares Saturn, which can be associated with negative thinking and harsh words. Mercury squares Neptune as well, creating confusion and a lack of clarity — so there may be some who get mad over something they don’t fully even understand! To top this off, when Jupiter enters Cancer, it has a difficult relationship with both Saturn and Neptune, which can feel restrictive, as though our energies are being held back or our emotions are stifled. For some, this is a period of serious thinking and defining of our emotional lives, setting boundaries, and deciding where we are really going and with whom. While the Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 11 brings fairly pleasant energy into our lives, our emotions will run high, for better or worse. On June 15, Mars squares Uranus alongside Jupiter’s exact square to Saturn, creating an explosive day when things can seem to come at you out of the blue. Uranus can be all about freedom or wanting to break free of something or someone, so use caution on this day and keep arguments and emotions under control instead of acting first and thinking later.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign from June 9 - 15, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, this week Jupiter squares Saturn from your first to fourth house, which rules the home and foundation. This will have a powerful, if not limiting, effect.

Turbulent emotions involving intimacy, money, or deep-seated issues or old wounds could be reopened this week. If the relationship is brand new or not going well, this week could mark the end, perhaps not necessarily of the relationship as a whole, but likely of the honeymoon phase.

Staying calm and controlling your reactions is the key this week, since all may not be as it seems with Saturn and Neptune both squaring Jupiter.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, Venus is transiting your first house, giving you a physical and emotional boost. Venus, however, squares Pluto on June 9, which can create suspicion, turmoil, and obsessive feelings about a partner or love interest.

By week's end, unexpected events may upend plans or create some type of unexpected change. Honest and open conversation is a must, and controlling your reactions this week would be wise.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, Venus is transiting your 12th house, making you a little more reclusive. You may be keeping a secret when it comes to love or your involvement with someone.

The Full Moon on June 11 falls in your seventh house of partners, so your focus will be on others and the bonds that are most important to you.

By the end of the week, you hear some unexpected news. A surprising conversation shakes things up or shows you a different path than what you have perceived.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, Venus’s transit through your 11th house has had a very social effect on you, but the beginning of the week may bring new revelations about someone close.

The best-case scenario is that your relationship can go to a new level. You will overcome a deep-seated issue this week, but this won’t occur without effort.

By the end of the week, you may think about putting distance between yourself and someone else if your bond is not solid. That said, Cancer has entered your sign, which can provide a certain amount of luck!

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, if you are single, this week you may come to realize that you have your eye on someone you met through work. Just know that long-distance relationships are not favored at this time, so if you have met someone who lives in a different location, proceed with caution.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius falls in your fifth house of love, making June 11 an exciting day. If you have a partner or love interest, it is likely you will spend time together. If single, you have a great chance of meeting someone new.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, Venus in Taurus is a good match for you. As it transits your ninth house, you could plan a trip or meet someone through education or travel if you are single. If you do meet someone new, it will be important to use discernment and take nothing for granted until you really get to know the person.

The weekend may not go as planned or plans can change suddenly if you plan to socialize or spend time with a partner or love interest, so don't get too attached to any ideas and be open to being more flexible.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, Saturn has entered your seventh house of partners. This energy lasts a couple of years, but this week you start feeling some of the effects.

You may reconsider someone you have an interest in or find that it's time to set some new boundaries. You may feel suspicious or have some obsessive thinking toward a love interest this week, but you may not have the facts to make any kind of long-reaching decision.

Plans change over the weekend, so don't set anything in stone.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, Venus transiting through your seventh house of relationships squares Pluto this week, which could bring up deep-seated issues or suspicions relating to a love interest. You are suspicious by nature, so don't take any action unless you are certain of all the facts (which this week, don’t look very clear).

You'll find the philosophic outlook of a partner will be more important than usual this week. Expect to become more interested in your partner's basic outlook on life and whether or not it gels with yours.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, this week brings a change with a love interest. This doesn’t mean a breakup is imminent, but you may look at them from a different perspective or set greater boundaries.

The Full Moon in your first house puts the focus on you on June 11, as well as on any love interest you may have.

Expect a certain amount of changeability over the weekend — trips or travel with a partner may have to be postponed to a later date.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, Saturn has entered your fourth house of home, where it will remain for several years. With the Saturn-Jupiter square beginning this week, you may feel the effects in your relationship.

If your partnership is tottering on the edge, things change this week. Someone may decide to put the brakes on things, but either way, it's time to set new boundaries.

Use this week to focus on what it is you really need as opposed to what you want.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, the Venus-Pluto square at the beginning of the week may have you feeling overly intense about a relationship or love interest. You're questioning where you really stand. Are you really compatible with your love interest at this time?

If you have weekend plans, look for changes to be made. It is easy for you to start feeling smothered by others, and this weekend may be a test in that regard. If you need space, take it rather than letting tension build — this will be far better for you and your relationship in the long run.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, Jupiter, the planet of gain, has entered your fifth house of love and friendship! This promises to be a very exciting year, but unfortunately, it doesn’t start this week.

You may be considering whether or not a love interest is right for you, or feel a need to slow things down. If this is the case, it is important to do it and pay attention to your feelings because they won’t lead you down the wrong path.

While there may be a few clouds this week, your future in love looks great!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.