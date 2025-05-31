Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month For June 2025

We are back with every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for June 2025. The I Ching hexagram of luck this month is Mountain over Fire (#22), changing to Mountain over Mountain (#52). It's a two-part message reminding us that sometimes luck can be a beautiful day following an emotional storm or personal crisis, helping you recenter yourself and find peace and clarity. Or anything with beauty and grace to bring you back to the here and now.

But if you seek true luck, you may need to focus on changing something vital within your life. And that can only happen when you can find stillness and quiet, perhaps in a meditative state. The answers shall become obvious when you do, and the nudges of luck all the more prominent. Now let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for June 2025.

Rat

Luckiest day of the month for Rat: June 11

Rat, your luck in the month of June 2025 is all about trying something new and bringing the full force of your passion and love to it. You will breeze through the learning curve like nobody's business. You will discover a new hobby or interest that will ultimately lead to greater peace, patience, and joy in your life.

Try to embrace nature more this month. It will heighten your intuitive abilities and show you exactly what you need to do next to bring more love and luck into your life. The color purple will be lucky for you this month.

Ox

Luckiest day of the month for Ox: June 13

Ox, your luck in June will be a mixed bag with some days revealing the power within you and other days revealing insecurities and doubts. If you adopt a daily ritual of meditation or focused breathing at the start of the day, you will be better able to adapt to and manage these fluctuations.

Thus, enabling you to take charge of your luck when it appears and not lose confidence on the days when you feel low. The color green will bring you luck this month.

Tiger

Luckiest day of the month for Tiger: June 28

Tiger, your luck this month is going to be extraordinary! Look forward to great times with friends and other social events that hype you up to the moon. These will lead you directly where you wish to go in life or reveal the info you need, exactly when you need it.

If you are introverted, try to be a little more social this month, but don't go out of your way for people who give you bad vibes. Even hosting a party for your favorite people counts. The color blue will be lucky for you this month.

Rabbit

Luckiest day of the month for Rabbit: June 29

Rabbit, the month of June 2025 will be fabulous for you in terms of luck! Especially if you love placing bets and wagering with your friends. Those of you who are creative, whether professionally or otherwise, will also come upon good ideas out of the blue or while out and about in town.

You need to work on your confidence, though, because insecurities or negative self-talk can sabotage your luck if you're not careful. The colors yellow and green will be lucky for you this month.

Dragon

Luckiest day of the month for Dragon: June 30

Dragon, your luck this month is absolutely extraordinary! You will find everything you are looking for and then some. Just be careful of what you say out loud or wish for because this strong manifestation ability can make the negative things come true, too.

This is especially important for moments when you feel angry. You can also do candle rituals this month to help you bring in your wishes even faster and have luck work for you like clockwork. The color blue will bring you luck this month.

Snake

Luckiest day of the month for Snake: June 29

Snake, your luck in June 2025 is all about trusting the divine spark within you and not allowing anyone to dim your light.

Starting the day with positive affirmations can definitely help, and so can brushing off any negative comments or hateful speech that comes your way. Luck has got your back. You will emerge strong and victorious, no matter what. The color red will be lucky for you this month.

Horse

Luckiest day of the month for Horse: June 29

Horse, the month of June 2025 is all about finding inner peace and stability for you. So be patient, and you will find your luck when it's the right time. You may feel some emotional swings from time to time, but everything will come together for you in the end.

Meditation can be especially good for you, too. Some of you may benefit from taking a solo trip or participating in a retreat that allows you to clear your mind of stress and realign with yourself. The color red will be lucky for you this month.

Goat

Luckiest day of the month for Goat: June 26

Goat, your luck this month is all about trying something new, even if you feel you can't, or you're scared to. You will surprise yourself when you discover your luck along the way.

You will also benefit from keeping a journal this month and noting down all the times luck favors you. This will allow you to notice patterns and catch your luck faster. The colors blue and red will be lucky for you this month.

Monkey

Luckiest day of the month for Monkey: June 15

Monkey, your luck in the month of June 2025 will be all about friends, family, love, and the best relationships in your life. If you choose instead to focus on career and other solitary pursuits, you may not find as much luck. But don't overdo anything.

Let your heart lead the way. You'll know when it's time to step out and when to take a moment for yourself. Balance is key. The colors red and green will bring you luck this month.

Rooster

Luckiest day of the month for Rooster: June 19

Rooster, the month of June 2025 will be all about trying your hand at things you haven't before. That's how luck will flow to you. This will also apply to those who are looking for love, as that arena is heightened for you this month.

Just make sure to be more self-aware and attentive of your surroundings so you can catch your luck or know when it's urging you to turn away. The colors red and green will be lucky for you this month.

Dog

Luckiest day of the month for Dog: June 20

Dog, the month of June will be a self-reflective period for you, which will bring luck to you. So if you keep a journal and note down your feelings regularly, you will be able to tell when luck is just around the corner.

Your conversations with your best friends will also reveal some lucky coincidences or information to you. You just have to take a chance on yourself to take advantage of this luck. The color red will be lucky for you this month.

Pig

Luckiest day of the month for Pig: June 23

Pig, your luck this month is all about doing something you haven't, especially in the field of divination. If there's a carnival in town, now's the time to visit a tarot reader or a palmist with your friends.

You can also try your hand at cloud scrying to see what the future holds for you. Maintain a journal to see what comes true. Your luck will bring you information or revelations through all this. The colors yellow and gold will be lucky for you this month.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.