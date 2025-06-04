The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On June 5, 2025

A super sweet day that brings out the best in us.

Written on Jun 04, 2025

daily tarot horoscope june 5 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: Ihor Rapita from rapitaphotographer
The one-card tarot horoscope is here with a message for each zodiac sign for June 5, 2025. See what the stars hold for you when the Sun is in Gemini and the Moon is in Libra. The Moon in Libra brings out the sweeter and more tender nature in personalities, which is perfect for us!

Venus, the planet of love, is entering Taurus tomorrow, the other sign she rules. We have our sights set on love, and this may also be mirrored in our tarot predictions. Let's find out.

The tarot horoscope message for your zodiac sign on Thursday, June 5, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, for today, do one small thing that helps you feel like you're protecting your tender heart. Don't overshare if you tend to say more than you think you should. 

Be less inclined to text a thought or idea that you can keep to yourself and take to the universe instead. Practice discernment and see how it restores a certain level of confidence within you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Taurus, the truth is a mirror. Sometimes you may think you know something, but it's your reflection looking back at you. 

What you see in the world can be a direct indicator of how you feel. To get more of what you truly desire,e be that in yourself as well.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Gemini, release the need to do things that you feel like you have to control or manipulate. Life can work out its own terms without any help from you today. It's OK to release work and go out and have fun instead. 

Enjoy the time you have worry-free without any concern of how something might turn out if you only had done one more thing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Cancer, things change, and that's a good thing. When something changes, it shows you how life still moves in mysterious ways. 

You may not be able to understand every single situation, but do you have to? Instead, embrace the fact that today will have something unpredictable happen, and you get to enjoy watching what unfolds.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

leo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Sun

Leo, your heart is awake and alert to the beauty of the world around you. There's a lot of good going on in ways that you hoped for, and also didn't hope for. 

Today, pursue one dream that you have always wished to experience. Live with an open heart and mind because both allow the universe to pour itself deeply into you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Boredom can be a great thing, Virgo. When you feel like nothing important is going on, your imagination gets stimulated and you start to think of ideas to entertain yourself. 

Today may be a creative day full of funny thoughts that lead to a passion project to keep you busy for weeks to come.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Libra, always remind yourself that there is plenty more out there where something came from. 

The world does not operate from a place of lack. It thrives with an abundance mindset because there is nothing that cannot really be revived or rejuvenated within itself with time, love and nuture.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Scorpio, live in the realm of hope. When you are in the spirit of hope, your life takes on a new point of view. 

You see the potential and possibilities. You envision what could be and what isn't going to be starts to go into the background where it needs to be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, balance in all things is an important way to view the world. You have an opportunity to work through a problem and find a solution. 

An argument can turn into a positive learning experience. A disappointment may become your greatest joy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

capricorn tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Temperance

Capricorn, set an intention

When you set an intention, it's a way of telling the universe that you're willing to wait for something good to come your way. You send a signal out of the universe that captures your wavelength, and it knows where to find you by the power of your thought.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

aquarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Justice

Aquarius, test your perceptions because they are only ideas that scratch the surface of reality. 

What do you know about truth if you don't test it? How will you know something is real if you don't ask it to show you proof for what it's trying to say? 

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Pisces, believe in things that strike you as random and enchanting, even if they come to you in ways that you don't understand. 

Today, you may be given an idea that contradicts your beliefs about yourself and life. But, who knows? This could be an invitation for change.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.

