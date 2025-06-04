The Universe Favors 4 Zodiac Signs On June 5, 2025

On June 5, 2025, the universe favors four zodiac signs when Mercury aligns with Mars. Thought meets action during this dynamo of a transit, and the message is loud and clear: make the move and do it now. Mercury brings the plan, and Mars brings the energy. All we have left is to do it.

For Leo, Virgo, Capricorn, and Aquarius, June 5 delivers something potent, and none of it is random. We will feel a sense of urgency. This is meant to be. We will act deliberately, and we will change the course of our own fate. No small potatoes on this day. Be brave, stand tall, and do the right thing, zodiac signs!

Advertisement

The universe favors four zodiac signs on June 5, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

If you've been on the fence about ANYTHING, Leo, then you'll find that you can't deny the powers of Mars and Mercury during this day, because they are about to instill in you the ability to make fantastic decisions. And who can say no to that? Not you, Leo.

Advertisement

Your words have power and meaning right now. You're able to spot where the boundaries are, and let others know NOT to cross them. For you, so much of this day is about speaking up.

As a message, you'll really get that nothing feels better than being honest with yourself, because this whole thing is very personal. It's not about ego or self-preservation anymore, Leo; it's about finding freedom through decisive action.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

June 5 delivers a startling insight your way, Virgo, and it wakes you up to the idea that you MEAN something. Yes, that's right, it's that obvious. You have weight, you are substantial, and you are a force to be reckoned with.

So, don't kid yourself into thinking that no one is paying attention, because they are, and they're doing so with respect. You didn't think that was possible, and yet ... boomski, it's here and you are most definitely respected.

Don't second-guess the message that comes through. This is exactly the kind of moment you've been preparing for, even if you didn’t know it. Go with it.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You're all about waiting for the right cue to make your move, Capricorn, and if you are keen enough to pick up on the signs and messages of the universe, then you'll fully understand that this day, June 5, is meant for you. The cue has arrived.

In your real life, this is all about how sharp you feel when it comes to making an important decision. It comes down to this: you plan and you strategize, but when it's go time, will you be ready?

Advertisement

Yes. In a word, yes. This Mercury-Moon alignment is here to pump you up, Capricorn. You’re not being impulsive, you’re being precise and focused. Let that inner authority rise up. You’re about to make a powerful move.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For all of your high-minded ideals and wack-a-doo fantasies, Aquarius, you sometimes forget that your voice can seriously get things done. On June 5, Mercury and Mars work heavily in your communication zone, giving you the nerve to see things through all the way.

Expect a conversation or an insight that jolts you awake. Enough with the theorizing. It's time to put your mental money where your mouth is. It’s not about playing it cool anymore, it’s about showing up and showing them.

You’re not here to please anyone, Aquarius. You’re here to evolve into who you really are. This transit reminds you that action is sacred and your voice lights the way.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.