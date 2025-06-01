Monthly Love Horoscopes For June 2025 Are Here — A Hopeful New Era Begins

June 2025 brings a lot of beautiful energy into each zodiac sign's monthly love horoscope as the benefic planets Venus and Jupiter enter signs that they enjoy being in. On June 6, Venus enters Taurus, making this a lovely period for earth signs and fixed signs.

But things get more thrilling with Mercury entering Cancer on the 8th and Jupiter on the 9th. Lucky Jupiter is at its most powerful in this sign, and while this can either be a hit or miss, it is still a welcomed energy, especially since Jupiter in Gemini was not as powerful in comparison. The New Moon on the 25th adds romantic energy with the Sun, Moon, Mercury, and Jupiter all in the same sign helping us set new intentions and open our hearts and minds to love. While Mars in Cancer brought some challenges early in the year, we will now see the efforts and hard work blossoming during this period.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

June 2025 love horoscope for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, this month, coming to understand your value system becomes important as Venus in Taurus helps you conclude the story that began when Venus was retrograde in the sign of Pisces.

You can see your relationship is elevating this month. You’re going to be more honest and practical about your decisions as well, especially with Saturn, now in your sign, making you more conscious of your dating choices.

This month, you're feeling more expressive and find it easy to develop more fulfilling relationships.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, this month is a period of personal evolution with Venus, your ruler, in your sign. You feel more beautiful with the encouraging energy of Venus helping you establish a stronger relationship with yourself. Appreciate your gifts. Once you see your magic, others will recognize it as well.

While Venus helps you appreciate being more independent, this is a month of romance as well. Existing partnerships feel more enchanting and you may feel compelled to spend more time with your partner.

Single folks have the opportunity to meet someone who will define the chapter of a new love story.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, any relationship problems you’ve suppressed may come to light this month now that Venus in Taurus is shining in all its glory. Connect on a deeper level with your romantic partner and discuss your expectations for the future within the relationship.

For those who are single, this is the month for you to consider the dynamics you want for your future relationships. You may reflect on past experiences in order to see what you want moving forward. Taurus energy also offers a lot of healing during a month of empowerment. Write your own story and don't let the past define you.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, Jupiter’s entry in your sign this month will be an enchanting experience for you when it comes to romance. This is a time for you to appreciate the people you value the most.

For those who are single, you can meet a lot of people during this time, especially with Venus in Taurus early on in the month adding warmth and depth to new and existing friendships.

You are opening your heart to making a declaration of love as you welcome the blessings from Jupiter’s transit. Overall, this can also be a good opportunity for you to fall in love with a project you may have in the works. Venus offers you guidance, courage, and inspiration.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, Venus in Taurus allows you to create wonders and explore your imaginative side. You'll be in the spotlight this month.

If you are single, this month's energy favors meeting someone at work, school, or in social settings.

Those in relationships may feel some external pressure this month since other people may feel very invested or even envious of your personal life during this time. While you typically don't mind (and even prefer) the limelight, Pluto in opposition to your sign may have you craving more privacy. Venus in Taurus will help you camouflage and add more mystery to your personal life.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, because Venus is entering a fellow Earth sign, this is a month of magnetism and confidence for you, especially if you are single. Others may find you bewitching, which might make them more curious and drawn to you. New connections can happen at this time.

Pluto will aspect Saturn in Aries, intensifying your relationship. As you become more passionate and understanding, you and your partner will achieve breakthroughs. Spend quality time together or work on a new project together.

However, your biggest love story this month is related to what you want to accomplish when it comes to your work or your career.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, Venus in its home sign is a powerful experience over the next several weeks. This is a month that you can take your relationship to the next level, deepening your romantic relationship. You will feel drawn to and connected with your partner, seeing them in a new light.

For those that are single, this is a great month to meet someone who is very passionate and different from the people you normally attract. This is a thrilling energy. Overall, Venus adds a new element to your relationships that can feel scary, but is enchanting.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, this is a month of elevating your relationships. Venus in Taurus will take residence in your partnership house for the next several weeks, bringing plenty of opportunities for reconciliation and healing.

Venus in Taurus wants you to feel courageous and be more vulnerable and expressive. You will benefit from spending time with people you love.

If you are single, outings with friends can help you meet someone new. To those in partnerships, going to a restaurant, museum, theater, or doing other Venus-related activities with your partner can help you bond with them on a deeper level.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, Pluto is making you more cognizant of your words and the people you attract this month.

Meanwhile, Saturn and Neptune are currently in your relationship house, making this month a period of self-reflection and analyzing relationships from the past. Saturn brings clarity to your relationships, destroying the rose-colored glasses. This is your time to make the proper decisions within your relationship. Release what is setting you back and be open to new horizons.

Jupiter in Cancer can also enrich your existing romantic relationships, enhancing the energy between you and your partner.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, there is plenty of support within your relationship sector this month with Jupiter and Venus aspecting your sign.

But Jupiter in Cancer will be the star of the show starting on June 9, beginning a whirlwind experience, especially when the New Moon on June joins the lucky planet in Cancer. The stellium of planets in Cancer will bring new and optimistic energy to your relationship house, allowing for reconciliation and new beginnings.

Love will feel warm and demonstrative this month, especially after Mars’ transit destroyed bridges earlier in the year. Now you can love confidently and honestly.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, a key transit impacting fixed signs like yours will be Venus’ ingress in Taurus, making this a time for you to experience grounding and clarity.

Mars will continue to dominate your relationship sector until June 17. Once Mars is in Virgo, it can catapult your existing romantic connection to new heights.

Single folks will have the opportunity to meet someone within their community (hint: that person could appear at a housewarming or neighborhood party!). You will feel more confident putting yourself out there and wearing your heart on your sleeve for the next several weeks.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, this is the month when you're really coming to know who you are. Venus in Taurus introduces new concepts and ideas that can help you develop a love for your creative energy.

Mercury’s ingress in Cancer on the 8th will be the start of a powerful romantic period. Things will intensify with Jupiter entering the same sign beginning on the 9th. For the next year, your relationship sector will feel a lot more exciting and you'll make plenty of jovial connections.

This month, single people can attract confident, romantic, and adventurous people who sweep them off their feet. Existing relationships receive a boost with more hope and enthusiasm to learn more about each other.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.