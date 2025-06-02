What Each Zodiac Sign Is Challenged To Overcome From Now To June 8

A busy Moon, Mercury changing signs, and Jupiter pairing with Mars gives each zodiac sign something to overcome the week of June 2 - 8, 2025. This week, the Moon makes its way from Virgo through Libra and finally into Scorpio on June 6.

On the same day, Venus will be in Taurus, reminding us of the importance of having a strong value system. We will face challenges and understand the lessons once again from the Venus retrograde through this Venus in Taurus transit. Mercury will enter Cancer on the 8th and will be conjunct Jupiter in Gemini at the powerful 29th degree. Overall, this is a significant week that will prepare the collective to continue evolving, as Jupiter and Mars are about to enter new signs.

Advertisement

Aries

Design: YourTango

Making yourself a priority this week will be a little bit challenging, especially with Saturn and your sign incorporating discipline and structure. Venus enters Taurus, bringing the energy back to what you have learned during the Venus retrograde transit earlier in the year.

Advertisement

Because Venus is in domicile, you may consider previous relationships, what you have learned, how you have progressed and what you expect in relationships moving forward.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

One of the challenges this week will be the Scorpio Moon transit in your relationship house, which forms a square to Mars. Practice diplomacy, take care of your boundaries, and consider listening to other people when you want to make a decision.

Listen to both sides and make logical choices. A powerful transit this week will be Venus in your sign, helping you to shine through once the Moon moves into a new sign.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the Virgo Moon starting things off early in the week, managing your schedule can become quite challenging. Learning to plan and finding a reliable planner can work in your favor.

However, you will have Venus entering fellow sign Taurus this week, creating a good balance for you when it comes to rest and work. While the Scorpio and Virgo Moons have you pushing ahead, the Venus energy will help ground and center you.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The lesson for the week will be from Saturn in Aries reminding you to consider how your power dynamics in positions of power will impact others. The transit is helping you develop better leadership skills, which enable you to be more accessible to others while also showing them how to navigate obstacles.

Venus enters Taurus this week, allowing you to have constructive conversations with others and helping you to connect with others better.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Trying not to rush will be part of the Venus in Taurus transit reminding you why it is essential to pay attention to details, develop a stronger routine, and establish better relationships.

Mars is still in your sign causing friction, but it is also helping you to acquire more discipline, especially with Saturn now in Aries. You have been given plenty of opportunities this year, enabling you to advance as long as you put in the work.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Moon in your sign will echo what the Mars in Virgo transit will bring to light beginning on June 17th. This transit will be a prelude, and it can help you to focus on the areas of your life where you need more discipline and how to incorporate self-care and better balance your time.

Venus in Taurus will be a good energy that will help you conceptualize a game plan that can prove to be beneficial once Mars enters this part of your chart.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Venus, your ruler, is entering the sign of Taurus this week. While this can be a very alluring transit, there are demanding elements tied with it, especially with Saturn now in your relationship house. Venus in Taurus will uncover your strengths, but it can also feel as if your weaknesses are magnified.

A lesson here is connected with discovering your potential and healing. Saturn will cause challenges within relationships, but Venus can help you to bond with others on a deeper level.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Evaluating your current relationships will be part of the Venus in Taurus transit beginning this week. Venus can bring a magnetic dynamic to all of your relationships over the next several weeks. Nevertheless, the transit will show you that being codependent in trusting and fulfilling relationships isn’t bad.

Venus wants you to share your vulnerabilities with those you care about, which can be challenging. The goal is not to be afraid to show this hidden side to people you trust.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Moon in Virgo will serve us as a prelude to Mars entering this part of your chart in the next several weeks. Be prepared and take your time now, analyzing what it is that you need to complete, because once Mars is in your sign, it can feel very overwhelming.

However, with Venus entering Taurus, this can bring a lot of supportive energy, helping you plan a new routine and prepare for the Mars in Virgo transit happening in the next two weeks.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

While Saturn in Aries is encouraging you to slow down and to analyze, Mercury will be entering Cancer this week, bringing some of the topics from the Mars in Cancer transit back to focus.

How your communication skills have evolved will be tested at the start of this Mercury transit with the square to Saturn. Are you listening to others? Are you patient with them? What needs to improve or change?

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Although Venus in Taurus is in domicile, the energy can feel emotionally potent, forcing you to look to the past and analyze the present. But Venus is going to push you to confront and heal. You will be supplied with the tools needed for the next several weeks.

In order to bring balance, you may be motivated to journal your emotions as this period helps you connect with them.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

One of the lessons during this week will be centered on your relationships now that the Moon is in Virgo early in the week. What makes this special is that Saturn is no longer in your sign, opposing the Moon in Virgo.

Advertisement

You can develop a new idea of what you want in love with Saturn in a new sign, even if it is briefly. The Venus in Taurus transit will also help heal and bring new light to your relationship sector. You will have a clearer idea of the partners you want to attract or the direction you want your relationships to go moving forward.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.