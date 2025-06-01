The June 2025 Monthly Horoscope Is Here For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign

Your monthly horoscope for June 2025, based on your Chinese zodiac sign is here! The I Ching hexagram for this month is Fire over Heaven (#14), changing to Wind over Mountain (#53). It reminds us that growth requires certain conditions.

What those may be will be different for the kind of growth one is hoping for or seeking. So know the requirements, and you will be well on your way to growing steadily and abundantly. The changing hexagram also highlights that growth is not always in a vacuum and is influenced by the growth (or lack of) of others around you.

After all, if you are the only one growing while the entire planet dies around you, there may not be too long before that destiny becomes yours as well. It's also important to work harmoniously with others while embracing inner growth. Now let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for June 2025.

Rat

Rat, the month of June 2025 promises to be a period of growth and transition for you, especially in love on June 10. If you decide to go back to school, you could make new friends on June 9. You will be more open in life and take the chances that you may not have taken in the past due to fears.

It's a great month to maintain a gratitude journal and create an altar for career manifestations on June 28. Working with Rose Quartz can be beneficial for you, especially if you are working on improving your self-esteem and developing greater inner confidence.

Ox

Ox, you will have a great month ahead! All thanks to the hard work of your past. Now's the time to enjoy the fruits of your labor and plan for new career goals in the future on June 12

If you are thinking of purchasing a home or have real estate investments with a partner on June 30, this is also a good month to scope out new places and add something to your portfolio or assets. The energy is also good now for socializing or investigating new roommate situations on June 27. Working with Green Jasper of Pyrite will be beneficial for you.

Tiger

Tiger, the month of June 2025 will be a golden period for you with big leaps and wins in the arena of finances around June 17, and also relationships on June 15. If you want to expand your family, the energy around that is really good this week.

Make sure to associate with people who bring positivity and good wishes your way and steer away from the opposite. If you are sensitive to the supernatural, now's also a good time to do an energy-clearing ritual to align yourself inside. Working with Black Tourmaline will be beneficial for you this month to attract love on June 13.

Rabbit

Rabbit, the month of June 2025 will be a period of rest and reflection for you and big leaps in creativity. Be open-minded, though, because some of the ideas that strike you at this time will feel strange at first but then turn out to be genius in your career on June 14.

You will also benefit from visiting museums and art galleries, so you can immerse yourself in other people's work on June 30, and be inspired by that talent. Working with Peacock Ore is indicated for you this month to attract love on June 27.

Dragon

Dragon, you will have a sweet month this June, thanks in part to your efforts in the past to be more streamlined and disciplined in your life. But luck will also play a big role here in friendship on June 15.

Try to maintain a journal, if possible, as this will allow you to notice the small shifts and changes before something significant happens in your life and career on June 18. You may also see signs of a big change, so you can prepare. Working with Black Tourmaline and Ocean Jasper will be beneficial for you this month for love on June 15.

Snake

Snake, the month of June 2025 will be a period of intense study and preparation for you for something big in the near future, for friendships on June 27. Don't start anything new, though, as the energy is better for planning and strategizing right now. If you have a specific goal that you wish to achieve quickly work harder on June 27, you can do a full moon ritual on June 11 to give yourself a boost.

Just make sure to do it before the moon enters the waning phase. Working with Ocean Jasper and Clear Quartz will be beneficial for you to attract love on June 18.

Horse

Horse, you will have a great time in your career on June 10 if you have a vacation coming up or some outing or gathering with family or friends. Those who live in sunny states can enjoy a picnic too and immerse themselves in nature with friends around June 12. Walking barefoot on grass will have a grounding effect on you.

If possible, do an energy-clearing ritual for your home and hang a talisman to ward off bad energy near the main door. Working with Aquamarine is indicated for you this month to attract love on June 14.

Goat

Goat, you need to be more self-aware during June 2025, especially if you struggle with anger management. Emotions will run high and can lead to conflicts with loved ones on June 8. Starting your day with a simple 5-minute meditation can help you stay balanced.

If you are an entrepreneur or have entrepreneurial aspirations, June 12 & 13 is a good time to act on your plans and move swiftly. Working with Orange Calcite or Tiger's Eye will be beneficial for you to attract love on June 9.

Monkey

Monkey, the month of June 2025 will either bring great joy to you or experiences that challenge your perspective of the world, especially through deep insight on June 30. You may also attend a meeting around June 29, which may awaken some realization within you or lead to a supernatural experience.

Try to steer away from the negative drama, toxicity, and everything in between, as that can invite what you don't want your way. Working with Clear Quartz will be beneficial for you this month to attract love on June 27.

Rooster

Rooster, you will have a beautiful month of June 2025. Career boosts tend to occur around June 17, especially if you have seasonal activities planned. You will be attending a carnival or event with your friends or family around June 19. Now's a great time to go on food-related adventures as well.

Those of you who have family living overseas may wish to visit them now. Engaging with nature is also indicated for you. Working with Pyrite and Chrysocolla will be beneficial for you this month to attract love on June 30.

Dog

Dog, you will have the best time during the month of June 2025. Because of the careful plans you set out in the past to bring you closer to your goals for career and work, something good happens on June 23 and 24. But you may have to sacrifice socializing so you can focus on what's important on June 21.

Conduct an intention-setting exercise early in the month to stay on track. Vision-boarding is also indicated for you at this time, and that includes working with Clear Quartz to attract love on June 20.

Pig

Pig, you will have a fabulous month this June 2025! Be open to life and embrace all the opportunities that come your way on June 30. They will lead you to greater things and also help you unveil new aspects of your personality.

Just be careful of who you share your secrets or plans with because those who are friendly towards you at this time may not be true friends. Watch for what happens on June 29. Working with Clear Quartz or Tiger's Eye will be beneficial for you this month to attract love on June 27 & 28.

