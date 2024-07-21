7 Ways To Use The Bold Energy Of Leo Season From July 23 - August 22 To Drastically Improve Your Life

Let it roar, 'cause it's Leo season! What else is there to do during Leo season than to live big, be our true selves, and unleash our creativity upon the world.

Officially, Leo season occurs between July 23 to August 22, but the actual start and end dates can vary by one or two days depending on the actual transit of the Sun each year. Nevertheless, once the transition occurs, you can prepare yourself for some dramatic changes and swift mood swings — because once Leo is in the house, the party will get started!

Advertisement

What to do during Leo season to drastically improve your life

1. Dress to impress

Are you surprised this is at the top of the list? You shouldn't be, because Leo is known for its fashion sensibilities and trend-setting ways. Therefore, the best way to celebrate and honor Leo season is by dressing with confidence, style, and pizzazz.

Advertisement

Did someone say “wardrobe update”? Well, here's the sign you were waiting for!

2. Write the rulebook

As a zodiac sign ruled by the all-powerful Sun, Leo energy is big, bold, and beautiful. So another way you can embrace the brightness of Leo season is by leaning into your inner authority. Leo, after all, is one of the zodiac signs of leadership.

What are your personal principles and values? What will you never tolerate? Embrace your inner authority and write the rulebook for your own life.

Whether anyone else agrees with you or not, once you start living as if that's the only path that makes sense for you, don't be surprised when people suddenly think so too, and can't imagine you living any other way.

Advertisement

3. Trust your gut

Here's the thing: since Leo energy is so big and generous, it often brings out shadows in others. Some people give in to their pride during this astrological period while others refuse to be anything but what they envision themselves to be, even if it may seem a bit delusional.

Dramatic clashes are quite normal under this influence. Given this, it's important to trust your gut, but not just as a way to stay grounded. You should do it because Leo energy, like all fire signs, is strongly linked to clairsentience and claircognizence. People may think you are being impulsive, but it will be one hundred percent a cue from your gut. So the more tapped in you are, the easier it will be to act on those hunches.

Zeki Okur and Icons8 / Canva

Advertisement

4. Eat good food and share a meal

Leo likes to live like a King (or Queen), and food will always be a part of that equation! After all, those who live king-size, also eat like a king. So honor this Leo season by being more mindful of what you eat and making each meal a good one.

Just remember: good and expensive are not necessarily one and the same. A good cook can use bargain bin produce to cook up something more delicious than an amateur cook with the best ingredients in the world. But if you can treat yourself to one or two good dinners during this season, go for it! Yes, that means, get that dinner reservation for that 20-course chef's tasting menu.

Sharing is also a Leo trait because Leo loves to be generous. So now's the perfect time to throw a backyard BBQ party or send out dinner invites to a themed house party with cakes, cocktails, and all the jazz.

Advertisement

5. Give with generosity

As mentioned earlier, Leo energy is generous. It's ruled by the Sun, after all — the ultimate giver. So tune into your generous side during Leo season and you will be surprised by all the other blessings that come to you along the way. Maybe new friends too!

Just make sure that you engage from your heart. So if donating money is not your thing, donate your time and efforts. Or be generous by being kind and considerate. And helping out charities through monetary donations or participating in fund-raising events counts too.

6. Take center stage

Well, Leo is a sucker for the spotlight. So the best way to embrace Leo season is through taking the stage and letting go of the fear of standing out. Everyone has something within them that's worth seeing/hearing/observing on stage, so go for it!

Advertisement

This doesn't have to be something organized. Taking the stage at a karaoke bar can be good practice for beating stage fright. And you may take the mic during a small in-person gathering too and ask the questions you want to or share something meaningful with the rest of the room.

7. Unleash your creativity and inner genius

Finally, one of the best ways to honor Leo energy is to be creative and completely out of the box. It's because Leo is here to set the trends. It doesn't care who thinks it's cool and who doesn't because they will all think it's cool eventually. There's the unshakeable belief that Leo and Aquarius both share.

So unleash your creativity and your inner genius! Watch what you are inspired to create and do. You will discover your own inner Leo that way (because everyone has a little bit of all the zodiac signs within them). What are you going to create next?

Advertisement

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.