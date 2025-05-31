Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For June 1, 2025

On June 1, 2025, our daily tarot horoscope brings insightful messages for each zodiac sign. We have a lot of powerful energy coming to us from a highly active Moon. The Moon will connect with five planets today, and it will also leave brave Leo to enter diligent Virgo.

So the first day of the month encourages us to structure our day and focus on our goals. Thankfully, every tarot card in today's reading is upright, which means our attention is turned outward. We are ready to go. Let's find out what else is in store for each of us starting this Sunday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope has in store for you on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Aries, sometimes, luck arrives when you least expect it. So, should you happen upon good fortune unexpectedly, let your heart be reminded about how life can change in a moment.

Today, you find your luck comes after you've been persistent. You prove that effort and patience are not a waste of your time. Even in dark moments, holding on to hope. Hope gives birth to faith, and it creates space for opportunity to find you.

Despair may feel certain today, especially at work when you have a lot of things to do, but keep your heart open. Something better is coming to you soon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Taurus, how do you define temptation? Today's Devil tarot card reveals an emotional desire to give in to a craving, but this card also comes with a message: you should try to resist it.

Temptation often appears disguised as something harmless or even rewarding, but it can quickly put you on the wrong path. When you feel like you can’t overcome a desire, it’s a warning sign that this thing may have more control over you than you realize.

Giving in will lead to regret, especially when you realize there are long-term negative consequences for your decision. Show your true strength by walking away from what tries to master you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Gemini, do you want to give up on something you've worked hard to have? The Chariot tarot card is a symbol of perseverance and determination. It's easy to quit when times are tough, but that's typically when you ought to work harder and stay the course.

Conquering challenges helps you build resilience, which in turn enables you to discover your hidden strengths. When you overcome your fears, you reveal that you're stronger than each of them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Cancer, you, like many others, want to fall in love, but you also don't want to be vulnerable because of how scary it is to open your heart to someone who could hurt you.

It’s hard to trust an emotion so powerful and yet so frail, especially when your heart remembers past relationships where you were left disappointed.

Today, be strong. Love asks you to be vulnerable, and that can feel risky when safety has always meant staying guarded. But sometimes, the only way to truly experience love is to leap, even while you’re afraid.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Leo, don't let yourself become a pick-me person. The Hanged Man tarot card reminds you that waiting is a waste of time and effort. It may seem like you're doing someone a favor by putting your life on hold, but actually, you will end up feeling disappointed.

Waiting on others to choose you or lead the way is asking them to validate your worth. The truth is, your happiness and growth shouldn’t depend on another person's readiness. For today, live for yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Virgo, the Fool tarot card is a card that combines wisdom with risk. You are ready to follow your dreams, which means defying common sense and logic.

Have you given thought to your risks? Do you know that you're OK with whatever the consequences are? If the answer is yes, and you are convinced enough to proceed, then do what you think you must do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Libra, not all people view the term 'justice' in the same way, so when you get the Justice tarot card in a reading, you may be met with various opinions about right and wrong. You might need to sort through what these things mean for you.

Listen without being defensive. Explore how your point of view differs from people who think or see the world in a way that you find incompatible.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Scorpio, it's time to put your thinking cap on. The Judgement tarot card is asking you to be logical and consider how common sense plays into your day.

View things from a very straightforward standpoint. Aim to find facts and avoid getting bogged down in the elusive. Instead, stick to the facts and let the truth speak for itself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Sagittarius, it's good when you feel like you've met someone whose compassion and values match your own. The Two of Cups represents a soulmate-type relationship, and you are in a place where things seem to connect easily.

You find conversations run smoothly. Your partnership appears to be one of equals, and life is just good when it comes to love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Capricorn, today's tarot card is 'Strength', and it's encouraging you to find your inner source of courage and tenacity. Sometimes, you have to endure a tough time to discover how resilient and powerful you truly are.

Hardships are valuable experiences that teach you important life lessons. See them as useful and search for what the universe wants you to see about yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Aquarius, your tarot horoscope for June 1, brings insight about the universe via the Star tarot card. Today, connect with both your logical nature and your spiritual inclinations.

You possess incredible insight and intuition, and it's essential to share them with others. You may not realize how impactful your life story can be until you open up about it to someone who's in a similar situation.

Believe that every part of your life has a special purpose. Don't be afraid of the past since it's the foundation of your future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Pisces, you're a spiritual being with a deep sense of intuitiveness. Your intuition is your inner compass. It helps to guide you toward your fate and your future.

When you feel lost, let your inner sense of knowing guide you back to where you need to be. The path straightens when you trust your instincts and let your heart show you the way.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.