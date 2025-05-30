The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On May 31, 2025

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here with a message for each zodiac sign for May 31, 2025. We have playful energy with our luminaries in fire and air. The Sun in Gemini reminds us to chase our dreams, while the Moon tells us to be brave and not lose courage when we struggle to reach our goals.

Whatever you have planned for the last day of the month, today's tarot can provide you with insight and advice. Find out what's in store for you in life, love and more.

What your zodiac sign's message from the tarot horoscope has in store for you on Saturday, May 31:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Aries, be at peace in your heart today. There will always be plenty of things to worry about, but trust that the universe will meet you and help you when needed.

Try handing over your cares without fear that things you need or desire won't happen. Believing in fate and destiny replaces negative emotions and gives you a strong sense of stillness that nothing else will compare to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Make a plan, Taurus, and when you are confident about the various things you ned to do, you'll find freedom within your guidelines.

You don't need to feel like the mood is right or buy into a myth that your business opportunities will happen spontaneously. You can predict success by preparing for it in advance and following a formula that's worked for others in your similar situation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Gemini, it's time to celebrate your wins. You've done all the work that you needed to do to get to this place in time. Now, it's time to pause and recognize your efforts. What do you feel worked out well for you? What might you have done differently?

Answer these questions, but evaluating your feelings can make your next adventure even better than the one you've recently completed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Cancer, some thoughts are best kept to yourself and developed before you fully express them. You may find it hard to withhold your true emotions from someone you want to know you better.

However, timing is essential when opening up. You want to ensure that they can hear what you say, understand it, and internalize it. You deserve an active listener, so wait for when the timing feels right.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Leo, trust your intuition. Your mind follows your gut instincts, but that doesn't necessarily mean you won't second-guess or doubt yourself at times.

Your mind and heart are a checks and balances system for one another. Does what you feel seem to match the situation? If not, what's inauthentic about it? What's happening that you don't know today that needs to be figured out?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Virgo, connect with your emotions. Do things that foster and stimulate your inner knowing so that it rises to the surface, helping you feel more in tune with yourself and the world around you.

Get into nature. Listen to music. Spend time doing something simple and pure. Aim for small tasks that provide you with a chance to ponder deeply.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Libra, lately, you may have felt overwhelmed by tension in your relationships or environment. Your desire for balance makes it uncomfortable when things feel a little bit off.

Not everything has to become an argument — you know this more than anyone.

Today, use your peaceful nature to bring a state of calm into chaos. Choose to be the peacemaker in the group.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Scorpio, the moment you decide you'll no longer dwell in the past, everything else starts to change. Releasing things that were rooted in the past allows you to make decisions that are focused on the present.

You may always feel the impact of certain past decisions, but you can always redefine your life by making better ones.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Sagittarius, life can feel confusing at times, especially when you're unsure about what you want. Today, plan to get to know yourself better.

There's always more to understand, and since you're a complex and unique individual who is always evolving, taking time out to focus on what you desire is a wonderful investment of your energy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Capricorn, you may feel pulled in several directions, making it hard to stay emotionally present. Your focus on long-term goals can sometimes cause you to overlook what's happening in the moment.

There are many things outside of a relationship that distract you from what you have. Today, turn your attention toward your partner and recommit to loyalty and faithfulness, even when it's hard to do. Have a clear plan before starting something new.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Aquarius, you're working hard to learn a new skill, and it can feel frustrating not to be where you want to be right now.

Don't lose sight of the long-term goal, and try to enjoy their part of being a student. When you're time is over, you'll appreciate not having rushed this process.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Today, Pisces, you may feel confused by a situation due to a lack of facts. Try to get to the heart of a matter.

Ask lots of questions and remain curious. Pisces, your creative and dreamy energy is ready to turn into motion, and the Knight of Wands gives you the push to go for it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.