Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here For June 2 To 8 — The Last Week Of Jupiter In Gemini

Weekly horoscopes for June 2 - 8, 2025 reveal a powerful transition period as Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, prepares to shift signs for the first time since last year. We'll find it easier to get back on track this week with the Moon in Virgo helping us make solid plans and find practical solutions at the start of the week. Once the Moon enters Libra on June 4, our focus will turn to relationships. The Moon and Saturn will oppose each other, reminding us how to tune into our emotions rather than ignore them.

On June 6, the Scorpio Moon fills us with Martian energy, allowing us to fight for and not lose sight of our dreams. This begins a period of emotional healing and transformation, especially as Venus enters Taurus on the same day, boosting our confidence and allowing us to apply the lessons from the retrograde period. On the 8th, Mercury enters Cancer, just one day before Jupiter also enters this sign. The week will focus on the shifts and changes that will begin next week.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from June 2 - 8, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aries, a deeper concentration is demanded of you early in the week with the Moon in Virgo adding supportive energy to any collaborative projects you have in progress. Whatever needs to be finalized or completed will be on your mind early on. Saturn will provide you with the needed structure (especially if you have slacked off!).

Romance demands your full attention once the Moon is in Libra. Prioritize communicating with your friends or partners since the Moon’s opposition to Saturn will have you focused on finding solutions if there is a breakdown in communication.

The Scorpio Moon on June 6 helps you incorporate more healing into your life and connect with your inner child. With Venus entering Taurus on the same day, you will discover the essentials of love and self-care over the next several weeks.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Taurus, while the Moon is in Virgo early in the week, you will be much more open to connecting and socializing. You will have a strong magnetic aura that charms and attracts others to your circle.

The Libra Moon on June 4 brings your attention back to home. This can be a time for you to focus on tasks you may have ignored, since organization and cleaning will feel cathartic during this period.

But this Venus-ruled Moon can also bring messages relating to partnerships and learning how to balance them, and once the Moon is in Scorpio on June 6, you will reflect more on relationship dynamics. Venus enters your sign on the same day, bringing you more confidence and power for the next several weeks.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Gemini, prioritizing balance may be a message of the Virgo Moon early in the week. Focus on becoming more flexible with your schedule since this Moon may have you adapting the perfectionist energy for the next few days.

Venus energy takes over with the Libra Moon making a trine to your sign mid-week, helping you connect with your imaginative side and begin new projects. The energy helps you blossom and feel fearless this week.

The Moon in Scorpio closes the week, adding a lot of structure to your plans and helping you tame your impulsive energy. Venus enters Taurus on the same day, bringing the attention back to self-care, calm, and rest.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Cancer, the Moon in Virgo at the start of the week helps you feel a sense of completion as a Jupiter cycle is concluding and ready to enter your sign. This shift is empowering for you, encouraging you to start something new.

Success arrives through the Libra Moon midweek, when your hard work will be noticed and praised. This energy allows you to continue appreciating your achievements and the support you will continue to receive in the future.

By the time the Scorpio Moon takes to the sky on June 6, you're focused on being more methodical. You will be diligent about acquiring more victories, especially the ones you have been dreaming of. Venus enters Taurus on the same day, continuing to help you break cycles, adding healing energy to your connection, and helping you to plan for the future.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Leo, your next adventure will require much attentiveness and patience, and the Moon in Virgo helps remind you of this early in the week.

Once the Moon enters Libra midweek, this is a time for you to value your independence. Pluto and the Moon are showing what you desire within your relationships with an energy that pushes you to speak up and reclaim your power.

The Moon in Scorpio continues this message of independence and self-empowerment at the end of the week with an energy that will assist in recalibrating and considering what you want to do moving forward. On the same day, Venus in Taurus will light up the highest point of your chart, allowing you to brainstorm new ideas, connect with your existing talents, and work towards what you want.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Virgo, the Moon in your sign early this week magnifies your kindness and warmth, making others gravitate towards you. Your compassion will be your strong suit throughout the week, which will help others appreciate what you have to bring to the table.

Once the Moon is in Scorpio on Friday, you’re going to see how your friendships elevate and empower you while highlighting the importance of collaborations, especially because you’re a sign that likes to do things on your own.

Venus enters fellow Earth sign Taurus on Friday as well, adding an element of optimism since Venus is in domicile, making you more comfortable pursuing new initiatives.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Libra, Venusian energy takes over early in the week, but first, the Moon in Virgo is going to bring a reminder to rest and recharge.

Once the Moon is in your sign midweek, it begins a potent moment of self-reflection, especially with Saturn in opposition to your sign, mirroring what it is that you’re desiring and what it is that you need to work on, especially within your partnerships.

With Moon in Scorpio on Friday, you will be motivated to acquire success and Saturn helps you create the blueprint for this new plan. On the same day, Venus, your ruler, will enter the sign of Taurus. Venus in domicile can bring a lot of blessings and understanding, making this a moment to release yourself from blockages in order to move forward.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, this is quite a potent week for you, electrifying your relationship house. You're becoming more confident in making decisions, and the Moon in Libra midweek echoes messages of love, setting the tone for this upcoming Venus transit in your partnership house.

Venus enters Taurus on Friday, the same day the Moon enters your sign, highlighting any problems within your relationship house but in an optimistic light.

This is a week of reconciliation, healing, and growth. Step out of your shell, be open to working things out, and be open to communicating, whether it is with a friend or a partner, especially if there’s been a falling out. Venus is here to help you to repair and regenerate those broken relationships for the next several weeks, and you will be enthusiastic about experiencing love in a new way.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, finding your motivation can be challenging this week because the Moon in Virgo brings to light the many responsibilities on your plate, as well as your limited available time and energy levels. However, the Moon in Libra will help you to reconnect with your dreams, so on Wednesday, set intentions and to explore new horizons.

Despite everything going on, you are in your element and you are going to be very open to meeting new people this week. On Friday, the Moon in Scorpio reminds you of the relationship you have with yourself. Use this time to recalibrate, especially if you’ve been feeling frustrated with so many responsibilities this year. Take care of yourself and go slow.

Venus enters Taurus on Friday as well, which is also going to incentivize you to be mindful and look within and honor yourself for the next several weeks.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, the heavy earth energy this week is revitalizing and very helpful for you. Things start to get interesting with the Virgo Moon early in the week helping you to feel a lot sharper and ready to take on new endeavors. You’ve experienced a lot of changes, and now it’s time for you to embrace new opportunities that will be coming your way.

The Moon in Libra will be opposing Saturn on Wednesday, helping you find a better balance between home and work. Take time to go slowly reviewing your work — don't rush!

On Friday, Moon in Scorpio can feel like a breath of fresh air. Connect with your friends and do something thrilling and exciting since Venus, which is entering Taurus on the same day, wants you to elevate your relationships.

You're entering a period of enhanced optimism, clarity, and hopefulness for the next several weeks.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, at the start of the week, the Virgo Moon reflects a very gentle time if you use it wisely. Incorporate the love that nourishes and heals. Forgive yourself and become your biggest hero.

The Moon in Libra adds an element of star power to your aura on Wednesday. It’s time for you to take the stage to let others see your talents. This energy can feel whimsical and magical, and you’re just going to create wonders.

On Friday, the Moon in Scorpio highlights your dreams while also bringing grounding energy. Begin practical steps for your next projects around this time.

Venus enters Taurus on Friday as well, making this an emotional transit that helps you appreciate the home, family, and your history. Venus can be an illuminating energy for you, helping you discover what you need to nourish yourself with love and self-care.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pisces, your partnerships, whether romantic, platonic, or business, get a lot more interesting early in the week. Embrace the magic! Visit a museum, theater, or restaurant in your neighborhood.

The Moon in Libra will be in opposition to Saturn in Aries on Wednesday, reminding you that in order to heal, you’re going to have to face your past and learn how to confront it while discovering your armor and strength.

The Scorpio Moon is going to feel magical on Friday, bringing pleasant energy for you that helps you escape the grind for the weekend. Enjoy a good book or focus on hobbies that bring a lot of joy. You'll feel more appreciative of learning and knowledge during this time with Venus entering Taurus, which is just going to elevate your creative skills for the next several weeks.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.