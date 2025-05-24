Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For May 26 - June 1, 2025

According to our weekly tarot card horoscope for May 26 - June 1, 2025, things are not as peachy as we would like them to be as we reach the transition point from one month to another. Many of the cards are reversed, indicating emotional instability and the need to look within for healing and emotional clarity. So, the overarching message from our tarot card reading of the week is to think about what you want before you leap to conclusions or jump to action.

Our mental clarity may come slowly since we start Monday with a dark New Moon that will illuminate over the week. New Moons are fresh starts in life, so take this one at a sensible pace. Now, let's go on to our weekly tarot card message for each zodiac sign.

Weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign the week of May 26 - June 1, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Eight of Swords

Aries, have you felt trapped in your own life lately? The Eight of Swords tarot card is a sign that you may feel like all your life responsibilities hold you back from what you want to do.

Due to your highly independent nature, you like to do everything yourself, but it's possible that wanting to do it all makes you feel like you can't do the things that mean the most to you personally.

You may feel so overwhelmed that your sense of obligation blinds your ability to see your choices to others, but you can free yourself. Step away from the excuses and start finding reasons to do what's best for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: The High Priestess, reversed

Taurus, are you going through a period of self-doubt? The High Priestess, reversed tarot card indicates that your intuition may be slightly muted and harder to hear. You may be talking more than you are tuning in to your inner voice.

Your stubborn side can cause you to think you've got it all under control, and you can, but there are times when you need to ask your higher power to step in and help you get where you need to go.

This card is a sign to quiet your mind and get more in touch with your inner wants and desires. Sometimes, nature may help you reconnect with the part of you that wants to be heard but currently can't due to how you feel.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Six of Pentacles

Gemini, do you think that wealth is money in your bank account? Think again! This week's message from the tarot is to aim for 'balanced wealth', a life that is holistically rich in time, money, and health.

The Six of Pentacles tarot card tells you to see all the areas of your life that are out of sorts. Do you want to be someone who only works at the cost of your mental or physical health? Do you prefer to be a person who is unable to do things in life because you're always so busy?

Take a deep dive into what it means to be rich and then apply everything that makes life worth living to that list. Work on creating a world with a mixture of all these, so you can genuinely feel economically stable and emotionally blessed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Page of Wands, reversed

Cancer, how are you feeling about the week ahead? The Page of Wands, reversed tarot card says that you might not have anything special planned to look forward to, so the result is feeling unenthused about what you have to do.

If you have a shorter work week due to the holiday on Monday, consider scheduling one thing that you can do that makes you feel happy.

With the New Moon in sociable Gemini launching the week, plan a social activity with friends or make time for a small project at home that will give you a sense of accomplishment and make life easier.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Five of Cups, reversed

Leo, what areas of your heart still need deep healing? This week's Five of Cups, reversed tarot card asks you to consider those areas of life that still sting when you think of an old memory or bring tears to your eyes when a person's name comes up.

It's not easy to address unhealed parts of yourself. However, you are brave, Leo. With the energy of the New Moon in Gemini starting the week with a fresh start, it's good to work on heartache issues.

Spend time with friends and consider what you can do to make this summer one of the best parts of your life story for the year.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, you have a reputation for being meticulous and slightly controlling regarding how you want things done.

There's nothing wrong with knowing what works and asking others to stick to that plan. However, the Four of Pentacles, reversed tarot card invites you to loosen the grip and test out new ways of doing things.

Since we have a New Moon starting the week, consider exploring innovative ideas even if they don't make the most sense to you. You may be pleasantly surprised at how well things turn out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: The World

Libra, why wish for luck if you prefer to create it yourself instead? The World tarot card reveals a beautiful chance to make things happen in your life.

You may find it easier to work hard than sit around wishing and writing intentions on paper, hoping the universe will manifest them for you.

With the power of a New Moon in your house of learning and belief this week, put your energy into practical actions that create tangible results.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: The Fool, reversed

Scorpio, you are one of the most emotionally controlled and thoughtful people around, so it's not hard for you to be deliberate about your actions. So, it's great when you get a Fool, reversed tarot card advising you to avoid impulsive actions.

Get advice. Ask good, solid questions and make a game plan, including everything in your planner as needed.

That was likely part of your game plan for the week ahead. You aren't the type to play around with risk unless it's calculated, so you aren't going to waste time on things without thinking ahead. It's going to be a great week for you after all!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Ten of Pentacles

Sagittarius, what's life without a little bit of material success? This week's Ten of Pentacles tarot card signifies that payday is coming to you in a way you want and need. You aim to do profitable things, which will pay off in a huge way.

The one warning is not to spend what you have before it's hit your bank account. You want to be smart about money since it's easy to lose as much as you've gained by using a credit card or making financial promises that affect your future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: The Devil, reversed

Capricorn, are there people you need to say goodbye to, but haven't for one reason or another? Maybe you've disclosed a few personal secrets or text things you don't want others to know, and fear a hurt friend could use them against you later.

The reversed Devil tarot card reminds you to break free from unhealthy attachments, especially this week. The New Moon in Gemini on Monday is a solid reminder that sometimes you have to do what's best for you without knowing the future outcome.

If a person affects your mental health because of their unhealed wounds, it may make sense to create space so you can love them from a distance — and perhaps be a greater help because you're not emotionally involved when giving advice.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: The Moon, reversed

Aquarius, you are so smart, and when it comes to learning what you don't know, you are really good at figuring things out. So, this week, during the New Moon and your reversed Moon card, aim to gain clarity after something was hidden from you.

You might not even know that this item or situation was hidden, but once you realize that you have new information that clarifies a gut feeling, you'll know you've discovered an insight worthy of exploring further.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Three of Cups

Pisces, it is possible to make new friends and expand your social circle even if you feel socially awkward or a bit shy. This week, the door is open to social activities, especially if you long for deep friendships after a period of loneliness.

Listen to the Three of Cups tarot card, about sweet friends who come to you through shared hobbies or interests.

You may find that you enjoy trying new adventures that open the door to conversations about topics that touch your heart and inspire you to keep developing a talent you have that's underdeveloped.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.