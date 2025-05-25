What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About May 26, According To A Tarot Card Reader

On May 26, 2025, each zodiac sign tarot horoscope reveals an opportunity for a fresh start. We have a New Moon in Gemini, which allows us to fully embrace the meaning behind the current Gemini season, which started last week and ends on June 20.

Gemini season helps us to learn more about the Magician tarot card, which symbolizes the full breadth of our talents and resources. Starting May 26, plan to learning more about your abilities and skills, and consider new ways to make your talents more successful. It's a good time to hone in on your intellectual abilities, and since Gemini is about data and tech, you can dabble with innovations like AI, quantum computing, or virtual reality games.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on Monday, May 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You are a person who loves the topic of love, Aries. The Queen of Cups represents your flirtatious energy and imagination about love. But it's also where your discernment comes into play.

On May 26, this looks like letting your lovey-dovey side come out, but doing so with caution. You have so much love to give, but not just anyone is meant to be 'the one.'

With that knowledge, you are protecting your heart and energy, ready to provide what is within you, but only to the right people.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Your mind needs no help coming up with negatives, Taurus. The things going wrong or what you wish went differently are always at the forefront of your mind.

But, a little intentionality goes a long way to notice the positives, like what is going well for you and what worked out better than you thought.

On May 26, many blessings surround you, Taurus, and the Three of Cups encourages you to open your eyes to celebrate them. Abundant joy is on the other side of gratitude, and knowing you're right where you are meant to be in this moment.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Justice will be served, Gemini. The card Justice serves as a reminder to walk with integrity, taking actions that you would be fine with coming to light.

Karma comes around, which can lead to either positive or negative outcomes. The good news is that walking with fairness and honesty can bring positive things in return!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Healing journeys often are not linear or quick, Cancer. While realizations may hit you in a moment, the actual process of recovery and growth can take time, and that isn't a bad thing; it can be beautiful.

Let yourself take the time this journey requires, processing it all and doing the work. Remember, Cancer, the hurt won't stay forever.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You are a lifelong learner, Leo. The Page of Swords represents your desire to expand and learn more. This is an excellent time to explore new things and follow your interests.

You can get even farther in a field you are already in, or take on something entirely different. There is much to learn, so stay curious and ask many questions. You can form great expertise and experience from this period.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You have things to offer the world, Virgo. The King of Wands represents energy, confidence, and courage. These traits are within you, waiting for you to use them fully.

This means that your skills, knowledge, and ideas can be coupled with confidence to let you share what you have with the world. You have leadership potential, so don't let your doubts be the thing to hold you back.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Not everything is for you, Libra. Doors closing or chapters ending isn't always a bad thing. Sometimes it can be necessary to make room for what is meant for you.

Don't be afraid to walk away from something you know is no longer serving you. You have limited time and resources in life, so put them to things you feel are worthy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Believe it or not, Scorpio, you have unique talents and gifts to share. Your creativity, leadership, or way of thinking may make you special. Get to know what you're good at, and build confidence within your zone of genius.

Don't focus on the things that you aren't. While building strength in your weaknesses is one thing, comparison is another. It doesn't change anything; it just diminishes your ability to see the beauty of your gifts.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Sometimes, Sagittarius, you'll encounter people you don't understand. They could be unkind and hurt you.

Instead of reciprocating bitterness, keep your softness and grace. You don't have to understand, and you also don't have to let it consume you. And sometimes, the knowledge that the darkness they pour out reflects their struggles can be enough for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Capricorn, the true mark of confidence is security within oneself, when one doesn't need to tear others down to build oneself up.

One of your greatest strengths is your ability to build others up with you, Capricorn. You lead by example and offer other people kindness, which helps them grow. You understand it isn't a competition. Rather, you each win by becoming your best selves.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Be realistic with your expectations, Aquarius. You can set pressures that are too lofty for yourself and others. It's one thing to have high hopes and another to overextend yourself.

Too high expectations could deplete you more than they bring you success. Instead of celebrating what was done right, it can focus your attention on bars that weren't met, when they may have been too high.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Fight for what you want, Pisces. You, by nature, can have a determined demeanor, and you will get the results you're looking for by pressing with perseverance.

Oftentimes, people settle because they don't ask. However, this isn't you. Know what is worth fighting for, and pursue it with confidence. It isn't always about getting the result, but knowing you did what you could.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.