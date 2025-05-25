4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Luck & Abundance On May 26, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract powerful luck and abundance on May 25, 2025, under a New Moon in Gemini that brings life to all the new ideas you’ve been craving to pursue. This is the second New Moon to officially arrive after a chaotic retrograde and eclipse season, when Mars, Mercury, and Venus took turns moving backwards in February and March.

The first post-retrograde lunation in Taurus on April 27 was about grounding ourselves. It asked us to slow down, focus on what truly matters, and invest in what will last, building towards something slow and steady. If Taurus grounded us in our senses, this Gemini New Moon sparks questions about what we do with all that sensory input. This is the chance to set goals that emulate the expressive energy of the Twins.

Advertisement

Starting on May 26, it’s time to upgrade your communication skills and explore new ways of thinking, speaking, and moving through the world. On Monday, you may feel inspired to start writing, learning, teaching, or sharing more. You might even want to make plans to socialize with friends — not for any specific outcome, but simply for the joy of connection. And for four lucky zodiac signs, this is more than a fresh start — it’s an abundant one.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, with the May 26 New Moon in your sign, there no doubt you're front and center to attract powerful luck and abundance on Monday. Since we’ve officially just entered Gemini season (hey, Monday might even be your birthday!), this is your personal season of rest, reflection, and renewal.

Look back on how far you’ve come since your last solar return. With the New Moon happening in your sign this month, all that energy of reinvention is amplified. Transformation is in the air, and you’re being called to embrace it fully.

This is also likely a busy and socially vibrant time for you — yes, your birthday bash is probably going to be iconic! But underneath the buzz, there’s a deeper invitation to refine how you show up for yourself and others. It’s time to consider the habits and mindsets that build your confidence and help you shine in everyday life, in your relationships, at work, and the way you show up for your well-being every day.

You don’t need to have it all figured out right away, but this is your chance to start shaping the abundant version of yourself you’ve been envisioning. Let this New Moon — and your season — be a launchpad. Be curious, be bold, and most of all, celebrate this fresh chapter of abundance that’s opening up for you. Now's the time to embrace the new adventures and growth opportunities that are ready to meet you on your path to becoming your best self.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, Virgo, Virgo. As the only other sign ruled by Mercury, it should come as no surprise that you’re poised to manifest abundance under this New Moon in Gemini!

Advertisement

Virgo, you’ve likely been ruminating about your provocation for weeks (like a Virgo does!). Well, this New Moon is your moment to get clear on what you want to be known for and how you plan to get there. As we know, New Moons initiate fresh starts, and this is the time that you get to begin setting all those career goals that feel exciting and achievable. Whether you’re preparing an exit strategy for a better role, outlining a new, bold business plan, or you’re finally going for that certification or degree that you’ve let sit on the back burner, you’re redefining what success looks like on your terms and you’re ready to make it happen.

This New Moon is offering you a fresh canvas to reimagine how the world sees you and how you want to be seen. You’re naturally methodical and detail-oriented, but now’s the time to pair that precision with visionary thinking. Set goals around cultivating self-discipline, redefining how you lead, and showing up with confidence in your professional spaces (we know how imposter syndrome can be quite strong in you!).

For the next couple of weeks, your public life is set to get a little busier, but it’s all in service of building a legacy that reflects your highest potential. So, set your grandest intentions now and watch how the universe begins to echo your efforts back to you!

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, Gemini might be an air sign, but your fiery energy is about to turn this air-fire New Moon combo into a grand explosion of abundance and possibility! You’re likely feeling especially hot, hot, hot. And if you're single, new love may be just on the horizon. But if you're already partnered, this is your chance to revisit your ground rules to reignite the spark and deepen your bond.

Either way, you’re likely hyper-aware of your desire for companionship and what you truly need from your significant other, and you’re ready to do something about it. This New Moon invites you to set intentions around relationships, whether romantic, platonic, or professional, that feel mutually supportive. If you’ve been feeling a lack of support lately, now’s the time to reflect on how others show up for you and how you show up as a companion, too. You might be surprised by how willing you are to meet others halfway in order to bring things back into balance.

Advertisement

We did also mention business! This is also a perfect moment to outline goals, set deadlines, polish your craft, and reach out to the right people who will help you launch your ideas into the world. Trust that what you start now has the potential to bloom beautifully. And the rewards? You can expect them to start rolling in by the next Full Moon.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, Monday's abundance might just make you feel as snug as a bug wrapped in a hug! This New Moon in Gemini is encouraging you to turn inward and reflect on your foundations. On a deeply personal level, this is the time to not just listen to your gut instincts but to honor them. What makes you feel safe and secure, like the ground beneath your feet is steady? Now is the time to explore set goals that honor that sense of inner stability.

This is the time to set intentions around restructuring your life in ways that empower you, especially when it comes to healing the feeling of helplessness in the face of the hand you’ve been dealt in life. This is your chance to break free from the notion that you’re bound by your genes or your past and really set goals that address and mend those long-standing patterns around vulnerability and emotional safety.

It’s also a meaningful time to address your support system, both the way you receive care and the way you give it. This New Moon is giving you a beautiful opportunity to make long-range plans that prioritize your emotional fulfillment and help lay the groundwork for a much more secure and abundant future.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.