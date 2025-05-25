3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Much-Needed Turn Of Fortune On May 26, 2025

On May 26, 2025, three zodiac signs experience a much-needed turn of fortune during Moon trine Pluto. With this event taking place in the skies, we will encounter a wave of transformation as it glides into our lives in a very smooth, powerful, and deeply personal way. We're not talking about chaos, but more along the lines of supreme clarity.

Here we have an opportunity to choose change. For Taurus, Gemini, and Scorpio, that choice ends up answering many of our questions. What’s been hidden is suddenly visible. Pluto, the planet of depth and rebirth, offers an edge, but the Moon’s soft trine ensures that what’s revealed is not destructive, but liberating. Don’t be surprised if something powerful within us rises to the surface where, instead of fearing it, we meet it with readiness. This is a transit of personal evolution.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs experience a much-needed turn of fortune on May 26, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You’re not one to jump into the deep end, Taurus, but on May 26, you won’t have to. The concept of change rises to meet you, thanks to Moon trine Pluto. You'll find a slow but meaningful realization heading your way.

Advertisement

It's time to give yourself the permission to do something big, something you've always wanted to do. There’s no drama here, nothing scattered or unnecessary. It's just about your truth.

You are stronger than you thought, Taurus, and that strength doesn’t look like a need for control anymore, but more like release. Whether it’s an old grudge or some ridiculous resentment tied to your past, it’s time to let go. Let the shift happen.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Information is your thing, Gemini; you totally thrive on data and knowledge. On May 26, understanding what is before you ushers in greater fortune. Something clicks in a big way, and you see a situation for what it really is. Not what it was sold to you as.

Now, instead of spiraling or intellectualizing, you find yourself unusually grounded. You know what to do. That’s Pluto giving you X-ray vision, and the Moon helping you handle it with care. It’s not about being clever now, Gemini. It’s about being real.

This clarity empowers a long-overdue decision. You’re not confused anymore. That sense of direction is yours to follow. Fortune is changing for you, and it feels good.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

For someone so comfortable in emotional intensity, you sometimes forget how much you long for peace. On May 26, you feel the rare pleasure of inner alignment. This day isn't about struggle or pushing to get your way. Just clear-headed knowing.

Something shifts within a relationship, and this may be romantic in nature. Whatever it is, the change feels clean. You’re not holding on out of habit anymore. You’re holding on because it matters, and the shift is obvious and refreshing for you.

Advertisement

This is you stepping fully into your power without repercussions. You don’t have to burn it down to rebuild this time. You just have to trust the transformation. You’ve never been more ready.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.