What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About May 19, Per A Tarot Reader

Change is in the air on May 19, 2025, zodiac signs! It's the last day of Taurus season; not only do we feel the changes coming around the corner in our astrology, but it's also demonstrated in our daily tarot horoscope.

The Moon is in Aquarius, and when we have the Moon in this zodiac sign, we are directed to explore the meaning of the Star tarot card, a symbol of healing and hope from the universe. We tap into its abundant energy and feel it impact our lives spiritually. Some blessings you can't see, but you can hear with the heart. On May 19, honor all things by opening your mind and hearing your zodiac sign's special message from a one-card tarot reading.

Learn what your zodiac sign needs to know about Monday, May 19, 2025, per your tarot horoscope:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Aries, can you admit when you're wrong? It's not easy to do, but you can if you give yourself the time to realize how valuable this level of vulnerability is.

The King of Swords, reversed is like a mirror reflecting a negative truth back to you and you might refuse to see it. You may dislike what you hear, but you have the power to change how you view the process of self-correction.

The question for on May 19 is, will you?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, when something isn't right, you can tell. There's a situation in your life that is imbalanced and not how it's meant to be. Are you overcompensating for a problem you can't solve, and maybe you don't want to?

Are you choosing to do things to avoid conflict when you ought to confront the problem head-on? Rather than keep doing what you're doing today, consider changing something to see what happens.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Gemini, it's always a good idea to step back and pause when you feel angry, hurt or upset. You don't want to be reactive when your feelings are intense. You may say something you regret or do something you wish you hadn't.

On May 19, when your emotions threaten to get the best of you, stop and let yourself process what's going on. A five-minute pause can save you time in the long run.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Cancer, be careful about the company you keep, especially if you're in a new area and you don't know anyone yet. You may feel like you can tell a stranger anything because of their personality.

The Devil is a symbol of vices that hold you back, and they can even cause trust issues. However, it is always a good idea to let people earn your trust before you divulge intimate details about your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Leo, The Hanged Man reversed often comes up when you're putting your life on hold. Are you waiting for someone to change?

Some people cannot change. No matter how often you ask or explain how they make you feel, there's no inner motivation or drive to do it.

You may feel sad when you set a boundary that prevents you from feeling taken advantage of. But in the long run, this is a good thing for you to do because it protects your time, heart and energy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Virgo, hard work does pay off, and it may take a long time to see the reward of your effort, but that doesn't mean you ought to stop.

When you feel like quitting or giving up on a project that means a lot to you, remind yourself that nothing worthwhile ever came easily, and if this is worth your time, you are willing to do whatever it takes to get the desired result.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Libra, the Kings of Wands bring clarity to actions and decisions you need to make. On May 19, do things that make you feel good about life. When you choose activities that inspire you, they feed your zest for life.

Activities that bring you joy remind you of your life's purpose. They give you a glimpse into your best self and encourage you always to try harder than you did the day before.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, what you were taught as a child may not resonate with you as an adult. You may find that your thoughts and beliefs start to deviate from your parents and perhaps even your culture.

On May 19, challenge yourself to live according to your thoughts and experiences. Test the waters of autonomy and see how it feels to do things in alignment with your own heart.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, you work so stealthily and quietly that it often feels like people don't see what you do or how much effort you have to put into your work. Six of Wands reversed is about setbacks caused by overwork. Is that what's happening to you?

On May 19, you may feel the weight of that reality on your shoulders. It may not even be that you wish to have the praise, but rather the acknowledgement that you are appreciated and valued.

It's OK to ask for it, especially if feedback means a lot to you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

Everything has an end date, Capricorn, and you may be a witness to a situation coming to an end. Endings can be sad, but they can also be celebrated.

The closing of a door is an opportunity to take a new path. You can move in a fresh direction and try something you've not done before. A new chapter can be an exciting time of life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Sometimes, Aquarius, what you are doing is really the best way, and you don't have to pursue change just because it's an old habit. The Knight of Pentacles brings a grounded energy to your life.

You may feel peer pressure to take on a new responsibility or role for a title or an appearance of growth. However, if you feel satisfied with things and don't see a point in making waves, why?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Pisces, the Six of Cups asks you what your favorite childhood memory is. On May 19, walk down memory lane. Enjoy a few laughs from things you did in the past.

Share your experiences with loved ones who knew you then. Remember the good times and reflect on how far you've come. Acknowledging your past can motivate you to appreciate your current situation and near future.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.