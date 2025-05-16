Love Horoscope For May 17, 2025 — Choose The Most Authentic Path For Yourself

On Saturday, May 17, as the Sun and Uranus align in Taurus, prepare for the unexpected. The Sun is one of the luckiest planetary bodies in the cosmos. It brings to light what is necessary and helps you choose your most authentic path. Just as the Sun marks a phase of action and growth during daytime, you'll gain awareness that will help you discover what true love genuinely is.

While the Sun represents action and luck, Uranus is the planet known as the great awakener. Uranus brings the change you need, although it may not be what you had planned for or expected. As Uranus crosses into the heart of the Sun, adopt a new perspective or react differently to a shocking situation in your romantic life. With Taurus being one of the rulers of Venus, the planet of love, romantic themes figure heavily into the day’s energy. You realize that the great love you’ve always dreamed of is not something you could ever have planned for.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for May 17, 2025:

Aries

Liberate yourself from past patterns, sweet Aries. The Sun conjunct Uranus in Taurus will highlight your house of self-worth and identity, helping you to recognize what you’ve already outgrown.

This is a time to trust your instincts when it comes to dating or an existing relationship. It’s up to you to break the patterns in your romantic life holding you back; this is finally your chance to end that.

Taurus

Love is meant to set you free, dear Taurus. As the Sun conjuncts Uranus in your zodiac sign of Taurus, you will feel a powerful desire for freedom.

This doesn’t mean you’ll rush for a break-up if you’re in an existing connection, but it will allow youa to express yourself authentically.

Let go of thinking that you need to be or do something to deserve perfect love, and instead let yourself show up as your true self. You deserve to be loved for exactly who you are.

Gemini

Observe the signs from the universe, beautiful Gemini. The Sun conjunct Uranus in Taurus will intensify your house of the subconscious and divine.

This will create greater synchronicities around you and help you listen to where you are being guided. When it comes to love, it’s time to stop ignoring your intuition and trust your feelings.

You don’t need proof of something to make a decision as long as you trust your heart to lead you toward what is meant for you.

Cancer

Open yourself up to unexpected surprises, sweet Cancer. Although you often prefer your comfort zone, it’s important that you allow yourself to be open to new connections entering your life. The energy of the Sun conjunct Uranus in Taurus will help bring sudden and unexpected new people to your life.

If you’ve been looking for love, then this may help you start to believe in destiny once again. You may have a connection that’s just been taking up space in your life, rather than developing into the relationship you desire.

While you should be mindful of that during this period, don’t let someone only taking up space make you shut down a potentially important new connection.

Leo

Let yourself embrace new experiences, dearest Leo. The Sun conjunct Uranus in Taurus will bring a profound opportunity for new experiences and a change in how you approach love. While your professional life will benefit from this energy, it will also impact your romantic life.

Be aware of opportunities that arise during this time, especially if they involve work-related matters. By engaging with these new experiences, you may end up finding the love you’ve always wanted and realizing what truly matters.

Virgo

You are not meant to remain the same, Virgo. The energy of the Sun conjunct Uranus in Taurus will pivot you into a spiritual awakening. During this period, you may question your romantic and life choices as you search for greater meaning and what resonates with your soul.

There may be an opportunity for travel and a potential new love around this time. Let yourself continue to grow. As you do, you will find that what you once thought of as your best relationship will pale in comparison to the love you end up experiencing.

Libra

Be honest with yourself, sweet Libra. As the energy of the Sun conjunct Uranus in Taurus enters your life, you are poised to embrace a radical phase of transformation.

This will bring greater independence because of an inheritance or monetary gift. Rather than thinking that you need to remain in a current romantic situation because of stability, this energy will allow you to see what you genuinely want and where you’ve been settling in your life.

Scorpio

Hold space for a new perspective, dear Scorpio. The Sun will conjunct Uranus in your house of relationships today, bringing a shocking new awareness; however, you must hold space for the process.

A relationship you thought you’d outgrown could suddenly be reignited, while a connection you had placed on a pedestal might be seen differently.

This is part of an ongoing lesson in love that you’ve been moving through since 2018, so it’s important to hold space for the process, knowing that you are on the brink of massive change.

Sagittarius

Don’t try to hold onto what is falling apart, beautiful Sagittarius. The Sun conjunct Uranus in Taurus will affect your house of well-being and life plans.

This energy arrives as a lightning bolt moment that makes you feel out of control with certain aspects of your life. Rather than try to cling to a relationship or life plan to keep everything the same, realize that letting go is what will bring the control you seek.

Trust in what leaves your life and in what arrives as you begin a path of complete and total freedom.

Capricorn

Don’t take life too seriously, dearest Capricorn. The energy of the Sun conjunct Uranus in Taurus will encourage you to enjoy life and to adopt a mindset of play.

This doesn’t mean that you won’t be after committed love, but rather than being rigid in your plans, you can embrace greater experiences and opportunities for romance.

You may have a surprise turnaround in an existing relationship, or meet someone new today, so let yourself enjoy whatever arises.

Aquarius

Follow your own heart, dear Aquarius. Liberation arrives as the Sun conjuncts Uranus in Taurus in your house of romance, family, and home.

This energy helps you become independent and follow your heart when making decisions. While you may focus on your needs during this period, you may also realize that you don’t need to carry the burden of life all on your own.

Focus on the changes you can make within your home and relationship that will allow you to feel supported in being your best self.

Pisces

Discover your inner truth, sweet Pisces. As the Sun conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, you will feel a new journey beginning as you are guided to understand yourself on a deeper level.

This will result in you changing the way you’ve seen yourself and your life, but it will also help you align with your inner truth. The energy of the Sun and Uranus may challenge an existing relationship; however, it doesn’t have to spell disaster.

Be sure that you are communicating your needs and feelings during this phase, as that will make the biggest difference in any romantic relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.