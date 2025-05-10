Weekly tarot horoscopes are here for May 12 - 18, 2025, an astrologically busy week. The Sun will complete its last week of Taurus season before it enters Gemini. We start the week with a Full Moon and end with it entering Capricorn, creating a sense of power and a desire to be in control.

Our collective tarot card for the week is "The Chariot," which reminds us to treat each day as a challenge we intend to win. You may have moments when you feel alone and wonder why you're working so hard, but the gift of endurance is coming. Don't give up until you have claimed it. Now let's find out what is in store for each zodiac sign from Monday through Sunday.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for May 12 - 18, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: The Devil

Aries, this week, you're ready to let go of a helpful but also harmful habit. You may think you need it, but you don't. Sometimes, you run so fast in life that it can be at the expense of your self-awareness.

What crutches do you depend on to help you get through the day? The thing to know is you're not alone, and if you want to find healthier alternatives, you can. What support system is available to you? Use it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Eight of Cups, reversed

Do you want to leave a situation or relationship that's not working? Knowing when to exit a partnership is tough. You may question whether you can salvage it. You might even blame yourself.

Some relationships will have an expiration date, and that includes close friendships. Do you need to do something sudden or allow what's already happened to grow you apart slowly until things change on their own?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: King of Wands

What's your vision? Having a vision for the future is essential when you become a stronger leader.

Do you have a statement for yourself so you can know what your values are? Do you know what you need to do to improve your character traits so you can strengthen weak points and use your strengths?

Study other leaders that you have admired over the years and consider what they did to help yourself grow into a powerful influence in the lives of others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: The Hierophant, reversed

Things change naturally. You may wish for an old tradition to be done in a new and novel way. If you're thinking ahead toward the holidays and want to celebrate differently, now is a good time to approach the topic with family.

When people can plan or add their ideas, the timing is less stressful. If this is a hot topic for your loved ones, practice making suggestions with a friend or therapist first. Then, say what you need to say. What harm will asking do?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Knight of Swords

As a fixed sign, haste is not your favorite mode. You like to think before leaping and plan before jumping into anything. The Knight of Swords card is asking you to pivot. It's saying to take a leap of faith and to plan your actions with haste.

Time will not wait for you to figure out what to do next. Instead, run with your intuition and believe that you are doing what's right in the moment. It will work out!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Queen of Cups, reversed

Everyone has emotional needs, and when you sense yours aren't being met, it's important to acknowledge that and try to do things that make a change.

When you ignore your desires, it can create a sense of resentment in your heart. Resentment leads to other adverse effects, like anger, frustration, and numbness.

Rather than go down that path, ask someone close to you to help you process your feelings. When you borrow a friend's insight and adopt it as your own in a tough moment, it can make a huge difference for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: The High Priestess, reversed

How are you at keeping secrets? Sometimes you want a truth to remain so deeply hidden that you hide it from yourself.

This week requires you to be honest and open with yourself. Listen to feedback from others. Ask yourself if there is any truth to it. It may hurt if what's said is negative, but that may be just what you need to hear to set yourself free.

Secrets only hold so much power, and they tend to die when brought to light. Let light be your friend!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Nine of Cups, reversed

Look deep within yourself, Scorpio. How happy do you feel? When life feels unsatisfying, it can be rooted in many more things than just straight dissatisfaction.

You may be mentally bored and require more intellectual stimulation. When was the last time you did something new? What areas of your life have you left unexplored? Do one thing for fun, and see how you feel after.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Six of Wands, reversed

It's not your fault, Sagittarius. People have a hard time saying thank you almost as much as they dislike saying sorry.

Today, you may feel like you're not getting the recognition or acknowledgment you've earned, not only what you deserve.

Perhaps they see you as a strong person who doesn't need to get a frequent pat on the back. It's OK to ask for ego strokes. If you need one, say so.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Two of Wands, reversed

Move forward, even when it's tough. When you're making progress, each level comes with new realizations. You may wonder if you're good enough to be where you are. You might even wonder if others think poorly or highly of you.

This is a natural growth progression, so rather than resist it, embrace it. See that you can rise above the discomfort of inner and outer growth, and then watch success unfold in a new way for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Wheel of Fortune

How do you feel about destiny and fate? What do you think is the meaning of yours?

You may view fate as a linear journey, but the twists and turns you experience throughout your lifetime ultimately take you down one single road.

When you feel stuck, the universe has planted you to grow. When you feel like life is crazy, you're learning how to fly!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Four of Swords

Take a break, Pisces. Enjoy having a little breathing room from the stress of life and living. What plans have you made for an upcoming vacation?

How are you prioritizing your physical and spiritual needs? What rest do you need to feel refreshed? Do you tell yourself that it can wait for another day? Wealth is in a well-maintained body and mind. Invest in yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.