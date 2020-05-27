Why You Keep Seeing 4:44 & 444

Your angels are speaking to you!

Many people believe that seeing 4:44 or 444 are sequential angel number patterns as spiritually meaningful, while others dismiss this symbolic phenomenon and correlate it with superstition.

This can be because it's very rare to see a sequence in nature that repeats itself and it can be represented as a supernatural being or entity.

This idea can be applied to the 4:44 phenomenon.

Why do you keep seeing angel numbers 4:44 or 444?

4:44 is synonymous with an awakening of the soul.

Awakening means that a higher entity is trying to communicate something to you that can disrupt your everyday life.

Although this might seem alarming, it’s actually a good thing.

When we go through life, we might come across events and situations that don’t make sense to us.

We have many questions about the future and the meaning behind why we are all here in the first place.

The truth is that awakening is an answer to all of these questions. It’s just up to us to interpret the answer in a way that applies to our situation.

Think of it as a wake-up call to get our attention.

There is a specific situation in your life that you might not be giving enough attention to as you should.

It's normal to feel overwhelmed in life, but sometimes our brain represses things that stress us out in order to make us feel calm.

This is why you might feel the need to procrastinate doing homework or having a conversation with a certain person. This can cause us to forget things that are very important for us to grow as human beings.

Awakening is a common interpretation of the meaning behind the 4:44 sequence.

For example, if you are at the store and your total comes up to $4.44, many people believe that this is a sign to pay attention to things you may have repressed (your self-awareness, your emotions, etc).

There are many different meanings behind the phenomenon.

The good news is that most of the reasons are not negative messages, but friendly reminders of what really important in your life.

Here are 4 spiritual meanings to the angel numbers 4:44, and why these sequential numbers are so symbolic:

1. Focus on those who support you

There are many moments in our life where we feel alone.

This feeling comes from not noticing the people who are there for us.

There are many people in our lives that help us that we might not give enough attention to that we should.

It's easy to forget about them because, sometimes we tend to focus more on the negative people in our lives versus the positive.

It’s important to not take people for granted, because once they're gone we think of all the time we spent not appreciating them.

Think of someone in your life who always supports you and tell them something you’ve been wanting to tell them.

2. Stay in balance with the universe

Staying balanced within the universe means to not become consumed by your desires. Naturally, humans strive to obtain the best in life.

Although this is natural, we can't forget this means staying as down to earth as possible so that you don’t become detached from others and nature.

It's ok to feed your desires, but make sure to do it in a way that doesn’t consume you.

3. Listen to your instincts

Sometimes we feel confused about life which causes us to crave guidance.

A vast majority of people don't really know who they are or what they want. This is completely normal, however, take the time to realize the importance of guidance.

The good news is that the guidance we crave so much is actually inside of all of us. It’s the feeling we get in our gut when faced with certain situations.

The key is to believe that deep down you have the ability to make good choices.

When you do this, you will no longer feel the need to second guess yourself and make excuses.

Sometimes listening to our gut can be scary, but it's the only way to know for sure that you made a good decision.

The reason why our gut instincts are usually good choices is that nobody can make better decisions than you because only you know what you want in life.

Remember in life there are no right or wrong answers.

4. Address your issues

One of the biggest obstacles we as people face is to address our emotions.

Every day, we encounter people and situations and have emotions toward it but repress it and shove it to the back of our mind.

In order to truly be free from our emotions. We have to face them with an open mind and find what solution works for us.

If you don't do this, you might start to become irritated at the small things which results in looking at the world in a negative light.

The downside is that these emotions come out one way or another so it’s best to take time to unravel feelings and issues to make space for mental growth.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.