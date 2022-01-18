Angel Number 666 Meaning & Symbolism (And Why It's Not A Bad Sign!)

While number 666 may seem like a bad sign or omen due to its association with the Devil, this number is actually very misunderstood, despite popular belief. In fact, seeing repeated sequences of this triple digit Angel Number is a message.

Whether it's seeing repeated numbers on a license plate, a clock, or on documents, Angel Numbers just mean that your guardian angels are sending you a spiritual message that the Universe wants you to hear.

666 Meaning

666 is a number that reminds you to take your negative thoughts filled with worry and anxiety, and change them into a mindset of positive energy.

Rather than letting fear control us, it's important to step into our higher purpose, and open ourselves to the Universe's blessings. Remain positive that the Universe has your needs in mind, and trust that your desires will come to fruition.

666 is also a nudge from the Universe to stay connected with nature and its vibrations of peace, harmony, and love. Only then can we experience the positive outcomes we're meant to experience.

Number 666 Meaning In Numerology

Understanding 666 means delving into the numbers it's made of: 6 and 66.

6 is a number of harmony, responsibility, security, domestic life, welcoming wealth and good fortune, and is also connected to humanitarianism. 66 is similar in its meaning to 6, but this number also focuses on peace and balance in your home life.

In numerology, 666 is associated with changing your thoughts from negative to positive to manifest your needs and reach spiritual balance. It may mean stepping outside the domestic home and going for a walk in nature, meditating, or relaxing.

Furthermore, breaking down 666 into single digits reveals its roots: 6 + 6 + 6 = 18, 1 + 8 + 9, and 9 is a number associated with transformation, spiritual guidance and wisdom, and intuition.

Angel Number 666 Meaning

Angel Numbers are a repetitive sequence of numbers that are messages from your guardian angels, appearing when they want to communicate something to you with love. Angel Numbers help to direct you on the right path towards your life purpose.

The 666 Angel Number is a message from your angels that you have balanced thoughts, and aren't falling prey to negative energies. It's a sign that now is a great time to change certain aspects of your life, and to be prepared for changes that are to come.

Just like Angel Number 1 is associated with new beginnings, so is number 666; exploring where you haven't yet been can bring forth great opportunities, but you must also remember to put your mental well being first.

Photo: Galina Gala / Shutterstock & Unsplash

Number 666 In the Bible

The number 666 is known as the mark of the beast, as described in the Book of Revelation. 666 is a nickname for the coming Antichrist, which dates back to Biblical times when Greeks used numerology to add up letters in a name, a practice called Gematria.

In the book of Revelations, Apostle John said that if a person has true wisdom, they can see the identity of the Antichrist. The true wisdom comes when someone is able to identify the number 666, as it relates to the Antichrist.

Revelation 13:18 says, "This calls for wisdom. If anyone has insight, let him calculate the number of the beast, for it is man's number. His number is 666." So, turning the Antichrist's name into a number was the best way to truly seek out its name without saying it out loud.

The Antichrist is said to wreak terror and chaos on our lives. And though the Antichrist has never been identified by an exact name, researchers have speculated that the Bible hinted towards the leader of the Roman Empire at the time, Nero Caesar.

In the original passage of the New Testament, the number 666 was actually written in Hebrew, not Greek. This puts an emphasis on the numbers representing words and letters.

Those of the Christian faith see 666 as a number that should be avoided and is considered a confrontation towards God. The Bible calls for all followers to not be fearful in the eyes of the Devil, and instead walk with Him towards the Holy land.

What does it mean when you see 666?

There are a few reasons you may be seeing number 666, and none of them are related to bad luck. In fact, this number is incredibly powerful, and you should consider yourself lucky if you see it.

Seeing the number 666 is a sign that your negative thinking is holding you back from making transformative changes, and that sticking with a positive outlook can bring you towards your goals.

Along with opening yourself up to new changes, 666 is a sign that you will have success in terms of finances, but only if you let your mind do the work and you don't let your bad habits get the best of you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Finally, seeing 666 is a message that you should spend more time in nature, letting earthly vibrations relax you fully.

What does 666 mean spiritually?

The number 666 is directly related to a spiritual awakening, one that cannot be completed unless you listen to the messages your guardian angel is sending you, as well as the positive energies they give you.

Rather than let your negative thoughts hold you back, step out of your comfort zone and try things you never imagined you could succeed at. Because once you do, you'll find that your life is finding balance and your goals are more easily attainable.

666 is also related to love, where those in relationships who see this number will feel a more intense connection with their partner, and those who are single will come closer to finding their person.

What does 666 mean for twin flames?

Twin flames are known as the "other half" of your soul and are an intense connection with someone. This soul relationship doesn't have to be with a romantic partner; in fact, a twin flame can be a family member or friend.

In your love life, you can only have one twin flame, making the spiritual connection one to cherish.

666 is a sign that your twin flame is closer to you than you may think. You'll come across one another when you least expect it, and when you do find your twin flame, your life will become elevated.

Once you find your twin flame, 666 will help you keep your relationship strong and make the problems minimal, but only if you remain confident and positive along the way.

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who has written hundreds of articles about relationships, trending news and entertainment, and astrology.