What Does 11:11 Mean For Love? Numerology Meanings Of The Angel Number

Everything that happens is all part of a greater plan.

In life we experience what many refer to as coincidences yet, in truth, these incidences can more accurately be described as synchronicities which are divine signs from the universe.

In numerology, it is the belief that the numbers we see around us, including those of angel numbers, all serve a greater purpose.

Each year we experience many double numeric dates such as 5/5 or 10/10, but there is something entirely different about 11/11 because of the association and 11/11 meaning in numerology.

What does 11:11 mean?

The number 11 possesses the qualities of patience, honesty, spirituality, sensitivity, intuition, and is idealistic and compassionate. Those people who are drawn to 11 operate on a different level of energy than most, and when two people come together who both have this type of energy, it’s almost combustible.

Many of us see the time 11:11 often and it is the universe’s way of urging us to pay attention to our heart, our soul, and our inner intuition. It’s serving as a wake-up call to us so that opportunities are not missed in this lifetime. Seeing this particular sequence means that the universe is trying to have us open our eyes and begin paying more attention to the synchronicities around us.

It’s because of this that the date 11/11 is magnified even more so. It’s literally a portal of energy that opens up in our regular span of time to give us heightened awareness and an opportunity to literally step outside of the routines we participate in so that we can become elevated to the next level of consciousness.

Ever think about someone and suddenly they call or text? Or, you see their name places, or meet people by the same name? Do you physically run into someone that has been running through your conscious or unconscious mind? These are not coincidences, but synchronicities.

The universe tries to show us the way through small signs, but the trick is we have to be ready to listen to them.

Seeing 11:11 also is a sign of experiencing accelerated soul growth, which means that we may soon be finding ourselves living the life we had previously only thought about. Our inner world is changing and we may find people and events coming unexpectedly into our lives but at just the right time.

This is often a significant number occurring between Twin Flames, a highly esoteric and spiritual type of soulmates that serve a higher purpose in our world through romantically connecting.

Many of us sometimes believe we know better than the universe, but the universe won’t ever bring us anything we aren’t ready for, and the truth of it is readiness is just an illusion anyway. No one can really ever be ready for anything. We only have to have faith that everything happens for a reason and that it will all work out exactly as it is meant to.

The thought behind twin flames versus soulmates is that we are beginning a new era in human evolution where relationships will begin to highly enhance the spiritual growth between lovers. Our lovers won’t just be someone whom we love or who fits into our lives, they will be someone who makes us want to become a better person.

According to the mythology of twin flames, in the beginning of time, we were created from one source of energy that was split into smaller and smaller units until they were down to just two souls. These souls would journey to Earth to learn and experience duality and the lessons of life, and they would reincarnate over their lifetimes with this same intensifying longing for each other.

November is the month of twin flames, as one of the master numbers it is never reduced to a single-digit number like most; 22 is the only other master number. Eleven is like two pillars, two individuals standing side by side in the ultimate partnership and it’s this month that many twin flames find their story beginning or experiencing important milestones.

Twin flames are a higher frequency than just soulmates because they are the ultimate example of the Yin/Yang. They are each two whole individual souls on their own, but they complement, understand, and connect in a very unique way. They also emit the exact same frequency of vibration, which accounts for a strong feeling of energies when they are physically around one another.

If you’ve ever had someone in your life that you can’t quite describe the connection with, then there is a strong chance this person is your twin flame.

When we meet our twin flame in our current life there will be a high level of comfort, intimacy, understanding of each other, and a sense of peace. It’s the feeling of returning home.

Soulmates can be brought into our lives in platonic friendships, or those who are meant to help change our lives. We may have 10 different soulmates, but there is only ever one twin flame. It’s difficult sometimes as soulmates or Karmic relationships can sometimes masquerade as twins, but there are definable differences that usually can be found in the purpose and the characteristics of the actual union.

November 11th represents an opportunity for us all to step outside of ourselves and the lives that we thought we were meant to live so that we might make the choice to be a part of a bigger picture.

If attached, it’s important to take a moment to look at where the relationship is going and if that is where you actually see yourself headed. And if single, it’s a time to look up because the love of your life might just be coming around the corner.

November is an intense month for lovers regardless of if you think you have met your twin flame or not. It’s not about one night stands, but rather taking a stand in staking a claim in your forever.

Kate Rose is an artist, free thinker, lover, writer, passionate yogi, teacher, life coach, mentor, mother, rule breaker, and rebel. She truly believes the best is yet to come and waits, with bated breath, to see what it may hold.