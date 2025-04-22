During our love horoscope on April 23, 2025, we crave peace and comfort in romance. However, the Sun in the zodiac sign of Taurus squares Pluto in Aquarius, and you may have to face some demons in order to achieve it. Pluto in Aquarius frees you from outgrown structures and obligations in your life. This planet is the alchemist of the zodiac and can help you transform your life by making you aware of what isn’t in alignment with your authenticity. Pluto can also bring up themes connected to power struggles and manipulation.

This isn’t to simply cause chaos, but so that you can feel empowered to heal, so you never again confuse toxic behavior with love. You don’t have to sacrifice your needs or overwork to receive love. You don’t have to rationalize or accept someone’s toxic behavior, nor take that on as yours. Focus on yourself and your healing so that you can find the strength to rise above the current challenges and release yourself from karmic patterns.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for April 23, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve to be surrounded by those who build you up, beautiful Aries. The Taurus Sun will square Pluto in Aquarius, bringing up the realization that everyone in your inner circle doesn’t deserve to be there.

This may also involve a specific relationship you had previously settled for when you were struggling to know your worth. Try to understand that as you grow, your romantic and social needs will change; this is just part of an upgrade.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Seek peace, Taurus. As the Taurus Sun squares Pluto in Aquarius, it will become essential for you to focus on cultivating peace within yourself. Spend time validating your feelings, needs, and choices.

Today's energy may bring about a crisis of the self in which you feel your partner doesn’t understand you or completely misses your intentions. It’s not your job to prove anything to them, but instead to focus on creating a space of peace for yourself.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s never too late to know what is meant for you, Gemini. As the Taurus Sun squares Pluto in Aquarius, you may feel disheartened at your romantic life's path. This may make you want to retreat from the world and sit with your thoughts.

Do not let your momentary feelings stop you from pursuing the love you genuinely want. This energy is to help you understand your power, although you may have given it away in the past. You can cultivate a new path forward by focusing on what truly matters.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be mindful of who you share your secrets with, dearest Cancer. Someone close to you may be jealous of who you are or what you have achieved. Because of this, they intend to try to tarnish your reputation or take you down.

They may try to share your secrets or make up a few to prevent you from progressing the current relationship in your life. Try to have an honest conversation with your partner before anything comes out, and be mindful of who seems more like a frenemy than a devoted friend.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have permission to choose yourself, Leo. A situation may arise as the Taurus Sun squares Pluto in Aquarius, in which you have to decide between your career and your romantic relationship.

Your romantic life has been rather rocky lately, and truthfully, you haven’t felt fully invested in this relationship since last year. While you may still be processing your way through it all, you should feel empowered to choose yourself, as the relationship meant for you will never force you to give up your dreams.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Running away never solves anything, Virgo. Although you may disguise it as a trip to visit friends or get some much-needed beach time, you must be careful not to run away from your problems. As the Taurus Sun squares Pluto in Aquarius, a crisis will occur in which you feel the only way to improve your relationship is to escape it.

However, Pluto's lessons aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, so staying and working through any challenges is better. Better yet, if you do run, take your partner with you and try to spend time reconnecting to create a healthy relationship.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love never fades; it simply becomes something else, Libra. You may feel quite conflicted at this time, leading you to think that the love between you and your partner has simply died. It’s been a rough retrograde season for you, so it’s no surprise you’d feel like this, yet you don’t want to give up hope.

As the Taurus Sun squares Pluto in Aquarius, you will need to focus on improving your relationship, rather than just cutting your partner out of your life. Any relationship will require transformation; this is your chance to grow together.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Any restriction is an opportunity, Scorpio. Pluto in Aquarius in your home and family sector represents a situation in which it feels like your freedom is being restricted. However, the Taurus Sun infuses you with a desire for a dynamic romantic life.

A moment of choice will arrive as the Taurus Sun squares Pluto in Aquarius, in which you will have to break away from a situation or belief preventing you from having the romantic relationship you desire. Don’t feel like this is all or nothing, but make sure you’re not giving up what you want for the sake of others.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your relationship is a reflection of what you put out, Sagittarius. Today, though the Taurus Sun squares Pluto in Aquarius, you may not like what you see. While you’ve been focusing on having healthier connections in your life, you may encounter an argument that threatens all of that.

This may start as a conversation, but it will quickly escalate as your partner retorts to the words and promises that you’ve made. Try to hold space and be transparent in how you communicate, especially if this is a connection you want to last.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Money can’t buy love, dear Capricorn. While this could be determined to be a lifelong lesson, the energy of the Taurus Sun squaring Pluto in Aquarius will amplify it today. Pluto in Aquarius makes you nervous about your finances, even without a logical reason. At the same time, the Taurus Sun requires your time and presence in your romantic relationship.

Don’t think you can save quality time for another day, and that your partner will still be there. Instead, prioritize the person that truly matters to you, as the money will wait, but love may not.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t sabotage your happiness, Aquarius. As the Taurus Sun squares Pluto in Aquarius, you may start to question your romantic decisions, which will serve to threaten your current relationship. Pluto in Aquarius is stirring up all sorts of self-check-ins and truths within yourself, while the Taurus Sun is spotlighting your romantic relationship and home.

Talk to your partner about what you’re going through instead of taking it out on them. This will not only save your relationship from destruction but also strengthen your bond in the future.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t expect the feelings you keep to yourself won’t eventually become a problem, dear Pisces. You hate to hurt the feelings of others and usually try to understand where your partner is coming from. Regardless of how you are treated, you extend understanding and love to your partner, all the while smiling.

However, this will end as the Taurus Sun squares Pluto in Aquarius. You can’t keep pretending everything is fine when it isn’t, and you can’t keep being so understanding at your own expense. Start calling out unhealthy or negative behavior and refuse to accept anything less than what you deserve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.