The One Zodiac Sign Whose Biggest Manifestation Is About To Come True

There is one lucky zodiac sign who is about to see their big manifestation come true. After the full moon lunar eclipse in Virgo, many surprises are happening simultaneously.

Astrologer Whitney Minor explained that after this lunar eclipse, many drastic transitions are taking place such as the Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde. As a result, all zodiac signs are expected to be impacted in one way or another. However, there's one specific sign that will be hugely affected in a positive way.

According to Minor, if this astrological sign doesn't let these transitions get them down, they will find unexpected blessings heading their way. So, who is this lucky sign, and most importantly, what can they expect during these changing times?

The zodiac sign whose biggest manifestation is about to come true is Pisces (Sun, Moon or Rising).

There's a lot of ups and downs happening with those of us with a Pisces zodiac sign. From turbulent relationships to feeling unsatisfied in their career, this Pisces is wondering when they'll finally get a break and win in life. Minor explained that they may want to give up. She continued, "I think you're struggling with feeling out of alignment with it, while also struggling with perseverance."

All of these things combined have likely left Pisces feeling defeated, as nothing seems to be going right lately. However, whether it's a project, idea, or career choice that they've been wanting to explore, all bets are on the table if you can keep it together for long enough.

Pisces understands that to keep pushing forward is the greatest way to manifest the life of their dreams. Still, that doesn't make the waiting any easier as they've been working their tails off with little reward.

"I really think you should keep going, like number one, what do you have to lose besides time, right?" So long as Pisces keeps pushing forward, expect them to have major wins as this full moon lunar eclipse eventually wraps up.

So, if Pisces can keep on fighting for what they desire, they'll have incredible fortune come their way as they manifest the life of their dreams

According to Minor, if Pisces can hang on until March 20, they will watch as their life slowly transforms for the better. According to tarot reader Nori, this is the month when they'll finally receive their flowers as they receive the recognition they deserve.

This month will be all about transformation and getting ready for the journey ahead. From traveling to career changes all of the turmoil they've been going through is leading up to their biggest moment yet.

Nori continued, "So, you are becoming the person that you want to be. You are aligning yourself with your highest self." If Pisces continues to push then they should expect a ton of success and support as strangers come out of the woodworks to aid in their journey.

That doesn't mean it will be easy. Pisces may experience anxiety and stress as they go through this transformation of success. "But your spiritual team is letting you know, there is no need to be scared," said Nori.

Continue to have faith and be fearless. She also encouraged Pisces to work smarter, not harder, as regardless their spiritual blessings will take flight.

"And if you don't see any results by March 20, let it go, move on to something new, and prepare yourself for the new moon solar eclipse," ended Minor.

