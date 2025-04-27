We are back with each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for May 2025. This month's I Ching of luck is concording people, and force of Heaven Hexagon #13. It reveals that luck is often found in the company of one's best friends and closest allies and supporters because those relationships prioritize love and know how to keep positive energy channels flowing between all participants. But the opposite is also true. If you allow red flag individuals to thrive and lock you into toxic dynamics and relationships with them, they can actively block your luck from coming through.

So, this month, try to be more mindful of the people you surround yourself with. And if you feel the nudge to move away from certain people and towards others, trust that instinct. Your luck will follow closely behind. Now let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for May 2025.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for May 2025:

Rat

Luckiest day of the month for Rat: May 11

Rat, your luck this month will flow when you trust your creative bursts and have faith in your inner counsel. The puzzle pieces will start clicking into place when you do and reveal why it's good to trust the process when you know you have the right skills.

Your love life will be the luckiest area, with fun dates, intriguing conversations, and sweet moments ahead. Pink and flowers with a blush tone will be lucky for you this month.

Ox

Luckiest day of the month for Ox: May 24

Ox, your luck this month will reveal itself through the tiniest details. So be more observant and, if possible, incorporate a mindfulness ritual into your daily life. That will alert you whenever luck works its magic in the most unexpected ways.

Interestingly, you won't be able to influence your luck this month, but you can express your gratitude and set up an altar with incense and fruits or flowers. If nothing, this will beautify your home in some way. The color purple will be lucky for you this month.

Tiger

Luckiest day of the month for Tiger: May 27

Tiger, your luck in the month of May is all deeply entwined with your relationship to the occult. Whether you are an astrology enthusiast, a dabbler with tarot cards, keen on palmistry, or anything else equally mysterious, lean into this interest of yours.

Your luck will reveal itself through the uncanniest of ways when you do. Keeping a gratitude journal can help you keep track of all the serendipities and synchronicities. The color yellow will be lucky for you this month.

Rabbit

Luckiest day of the month for Rabbit: May 23

Rabbit, your luck this month will bloom and flourish when you socialize, have fun, and embrace all the good stuff life offers. Don't let your fears hold you back or keep you from the celebrations.

Immerse yourself and you'll have intriguing opportunities, new friends, and the best tea-time discussions coming your way. This luck will also bless your loved ones and those in your vicinity who vibe well with you. The color purple will be lucky for you this month.

Dragon

Luckiest day of the month for Dragon: May 24

Dragon, your luck this month is all about immersing yourself in knowledge, education, and deeper learning. Everything you gain from these adventures will pay off in bold ways. Whenever luck brings you an extra boost, it will only be evident to you and no one else.

You don't need to share this with the world or even your closest friends or family, but acknowledge the luck that adds more firepower or wind to your sails. It will continue creating a positive flow between you and the universe. The color black will be lucky for you this month.

Snake

Luckiest day of the month for Snake: May 9

Snake, your luck this month is about recognizing your unique gifts and talents and where you shine the brightest in the world. Once you do, you can steer away from peer pressure and follow the call of your heart to the luckiest outcomes.

Even if you face opposition from those who believe they know more or better than you about what you should do with your life, be stubborn and refuse to budge. The results will reveal it all. The color purple will be lucky for you this month.

Horse

Luckiest day of the month for Horse: May 19

Horse, your luck in the month of May will stem from all feats of athleticism and high energy. Whether you are into sports or dancing, be more dedicated in this area, and your luck will flourish like never before. Even if you are not a professional but like playing ball every weekend or are considering getting into CrossFit, go for it this month.

You may win a competition you randomly enter just for fun, only to realize you have serious skills you never knew you had. The color black will be lucky for you this month.

Goat

Luckiest day of the month for Goat: May 19

Goat, your luck this month is deeply entwined with your relationship with religion or spirituality in some way. It can come to you through wise words from a religious leader or priest or a chance discovery that strengthens your faith in the raw spiritual.

Make sure to journal about these lucky experiences so you remember them and recognize similar situations in the future. The colors purple and green will be lucky for you this month.

Monkey

Luckiest day of the month for Monkey: May 21

Monkey, your luck in the month of May will emerge from books and educational materials of all kinds. So lean hard into this area and don't let anyone discourage you from learning.

You may face peer pressure not to learn more, but you must overcome that challenge. You will find your luck at the other end of this path. The color violet will be lucky for you this month.

Rooster

Luckiest day of the month for Rooster: May 13

Rooster, your luck this month is energetic. So, be more athletic and active because that will bring you good luck. This luck will also introduce you to new hobbies or sports you may not have tried yet.

You will fall in love with what you try. Invite your friends to join you in pursuing love, as they will benefit from the luck that blesses you. The color purple will be lucky for you this month.

Dog

Luckiest day of the month for Dog: May 21

Dog, your luck this month is deeply tied to the things that stir your heart. Whether it's a movie you watch, something nostalgic, a conversation with a friend, or anything else that moves you deeply, look out for serendipitous occurrences when you have such an experience.

Your luck will be very close. This luck will also bless those connected to this heart-stirring experience. The color yellow will be lucky for you this month.

Pig

Luckiest day of the month for Pig: May 27

Pig, your luck in the month of May is all about testing, experimenting, and trying your hand at new things. Whether it's a new recipe, a hobby or interest, something at work, or a new date, be open-minded and you'll find the best moments gracing your life out of the blue.

You can also seek out the new and novel by actively asking your friends what you can try or do. The color yellow will be lucky for you this month.

