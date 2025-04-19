Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout All Of Taurus Season From April 19 - May 19

Luck favors three zodiac signs this Taurus season, a much-needed period of peace and tranquility after a rather chaotic year thus far. Venus and Mercury are now direct, putting us all in a much more buoyant mood with the supportive and encouraging energy of this Taurus season. The Sun enters the sign of Taurus on April 19, initiating stability and grounding. While Aries season brought many surprises, this is more of a tranquil period in comparison.

Not only is the Sun in Taurus, but the New Moon in Taurus on April 27 is at its most powerful, helping us all be more confident in and optimistic about the initiatives we begin at this time. For the next six months, we will have the guidance and discipline to create absolute magic. Mercury also enters Taurus on May 10, putting a focus on love and romance and making us gravitate towards Venusian matters (such as love, values, and money) while expressing our thoughts. The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12 is a period of reconciliation and release, a new beginning that culminates our Venus retrograde transit as we bid adieu to the chapter.

Taurus season motivates us to be more comfortable with our self-expression, work on our goals, and trust that love and hope can be the cure we need during these times. While we'll all benefit in some way from this very fortunate zodiac season, luck favors the following three zodiac signs all season long.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Many wonderful and exciting experiences await with the Sun entering your sign, bringing calm after the stormy Aries season. Now we get to settle in and plant new ideas in order to get them to flourish. But you are also representing the magic of spring, blossoming into your best self.

The season opens with the New Moon in your sign on April 27, adding equilibrium. Because this New Moon is in its exaltation, the focus is on acquiring prosperity over the next several weeks through new ventures, new opportunities, and opportunities to meet people.

Venus is now direct, allowing you to experience the love and care you need. Mercury enters your sign on May 10, activating your finances and making you more innovative and helping you bring progress to your work. Researching or doing mentally taxing projects will be a lot more manageable since you have the fortitude and endurance to triumph.

The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12 helps you to close chapters pertaining to the lessons from Venus retrograde, a moment to cultivate a new chapter with love moving forward. Current relationships are strengthened and single folks may meet new people. Your season feels enchanting and medicinal, a good time for you to recharge and set on your new path.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, luck favors you this Taurus season as earth signs will feel more appreciative of what this zodiac season brings — this is your time to showcase your talents. The April 27 New Moon in Taurus is in a favorable aspect to your sign, so setting plans in motion over the next six months will feel like a gateway to further develop your knowledge and understanding.

Taurus season illuminates your mind, making you receptive to acquiring new information. Editing, writing reports, and doing Mercurial-related things can be exciting because you are a sign that loves to plan ahead. The Sun and New Moon in Taurus help you dig deeper and focus on details more. Those who are currently tied to the academic sector will feel victorious during this time since you will be more diligent and methodical. When Mercury joins the Sun on May 10, you may have more breakthroughs with your thinking process. Those who have felt lost about their future can now see solid plans forming.

The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12 helps you evolve your networks and build new ones moving forward. Travel may also become more appealing and you may meet people who are more aligned with your philosophy. Taurus season brings charm and joy for earth signs, and you will be very content to learn more through this period.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Things are beginning to settle down, Capricorn, and Taurus season will feel like a breath of fresh air since the intensity of retrograde season has subsided. Nevertheless, Taurus season has you working hard (no surprise there!) while also recognizing the importance of allowing yourself to experience moments of fun and excitement.

Venus’s romantic energy feels potent now, helping you explore your creative side. Single Capricorns can easily meet someone aligned with their relationship goals this Taurus season, and with Venus direct, it will be easier to see people’s intentions. If you're already in a relationship or not looking for one, this season's social vibrancy during can help you make new friendships.

There is a level of discipline and patience with Taurus season, and with Mercury entering Taurus on May 10, it will supercharge your work ethic. Creatives will feel much more inspired now to start a new project. It could also be a period where you share the work you have slowly crafted and built upon over the last six months.

The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12 will echo lessons from the Venus retrograde, a period to analyze and learn from friendships in the past. But this can also be a valuable period to recharge and rest. Taurus season feels like a fresh start and a new opportunity to connect with what brings you happiness.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.