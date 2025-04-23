Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs The Entire Week Starting April 28, 2025

Luck favors three zodiac signs the week starting April 28, 2025. The immense good fortune begins with Venus returning to Aries on Wednesday, April 30, helping you manifest your deepest intentions. Once Venus returns to Aries, it aligns closely with Neptune on May 2. Neptune enhances intuition and divine opportunities, and tells you to have faith and trust where you are led. Everything has been happening for your greatest good, so you can take advantage of this lucky energy.

While all planets have been direct since April 12, that will change this week. Pluto begins its retrograde in Aquarius on May 4. Pluto retrograde is an important part of your inner process and healing, but it doesn’t affect your ability to plan or move ahead. Pluto retrograde is a time to reflect on your inner truth and embrace changes instead of fighting against them. Aquarius asks you to take an unconventional approach to your dreams, while Pluto retrograde allows you to uncover what you are meant to do. Let your intuition lead you, and don’t be afraid to seize unexpected opportunities or changes, as the universe will work in your favor.

Luck favors three zodiac signs from April 28 - May 4, 2025:

1. Pisces

Listen to those divine nudges, sweet Pisces. Neptune shifted into Aries on March 30, igniting your imagination and helping you to understand how to manifest abundance in your life. Aries governs your financial house, and Neptune is the planet of dreams and fantasy.

During this period, your imagination will be heightened, helping you participate in projects related to writing, film, and artistic pursuits. You are one of the most artistic zodiac signs, so this energy helps you to embrace your creativity as the path to luck.

On Friday, May 2, Venus will conjunct Neptune in Aries and significantly develop your journey to abundance. Venus represents love, but also wealth, while Neptune helps to increase your intuition and deliver you to your destiny.

Expect to receive divine insight into a new creative project or an offer that would bring greater wealth into your life. This is just the beginning of this new and lucky energy, but it has the power to change the direction of your life.

2. Leo

Focus on what lights you up, dear Leo. Venus will return to Aries on April 30, helping to redirect your path and bring greater meaning into your life. Aries represents your house of luck and abundance, and Venus brings the energy of wealth and success.

While you can expect your finances to grow during this time, especially from a new business, it’s also about returning to what you love. Your life should reflect who you are, and because of that, it should light you up instead of only feeling like a burden.

Your greatest luck is tied to what you most love, precisely what Venus in Aries will remind you of. This energy also heavily favors travel, so be open to unexpected trips or opportunities, even if they carry a risk.

Aries can be impulsive; however, with the previous retrograde of Venus, you’ve had enough time to make sure that what you’re taking action on is what you genuinely want. This is your chance to seize opportunities, embrace change, and let your heart start leading you again.

3. Gemini

Take a journey into the divine mysteries of the universe, Gemini. Pluto will station retrograde in Aquarius on Sunday, May 4, in your house of luck, abundance and good fortune.

This period allows you to journey within to explore the greater meaning of life. You may take a spiritual retreat or start to plan a significant trip. Focus on the purpose behind any plans, whether it involves travel, college or any spiritual courses, so that you can embrace the deeper meaning.

Pluto retrograde in Aquarius in your house of expansion brings an opportunity for realignment for yourself and your life. You may be challenged to reevaluate the direction of your life or previous beliefs that you’ve held through an unconventional path.

This is the beginning of you letting the universe guide your life choices, so don't hold on too tightly to previous plans. Luck will find you as you surrender to the divine rather than achieving a specific goal or milestone.

