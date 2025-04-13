Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for April 14 - 20, 2025, has a special astrology forecast for every animal sign. The I Ching hexagram for the week is Mountain over Lake (#41) changing to Mountain over Water (#4). It highlights the need to be vigilant when building something of value, whether a home, a relationship, a country, or anything else.

Like termites in wood, the entire structure can weaken if you ignore the red flags, especially if you don't know the historical precedent urging caution. Yet, sometimes, all it takes to heal such problems is a little more mindfulness, meditation, and the knowledge that resilience is built over time if one is dedicated to doing so. Now let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for April 14 - 20.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for April 14 - 20, 2025:

Rat

Rat, reinvent yourself, either by trying something you have always wished to do but didn't out of fear. Restart a hobby from your past that always brought you a lot of joy.

Your love life will be highlighted on April 15, especially if you invite your partner out on a date for a special celebration.

Try to be more creative in all areas of life because you will surprise yourself with the ideas you come up with. Noting them down is a good idea so you can incubate them further.

Ox

Ox, this week's horoscope is all about acknowledging the past and the powerful gifts that previous generations have given you and yours. Whether it's a family thing or broader, the perspective will bring you exactly what you need to move forward confidently in your life and carve out your own unique path.

Your love life is significant on April 18. Communicate with your partner clearly or take a step back from dating so you can focus on the most important goals for you.

This week, try to do an intention-setting exercise to chart the course for the next few months. It will help you plant the seeds for 2026.

Tiger

Tiger, your horoscope this week points to a few frustrations and lessons in patience, eventually culminating in success and celebration. So hold tight and stay clear-headed in all situations, especially in business dealings.O

Pay attention to April 20. If you are facing conflict or misunderstandings, either within the partnership or from external forces. The right path will become obvious when you stay calm and trust your instincts and intellect.

Your intuition will be extra heightened this week. Try to journal more to capture the pearls of wisdom and deep insights that come through.

Rabbit

Rabbit, your week's horoscope is all about trying to find peace within, even if the outside world is stressing you out to the max. Meditation is not just a buzzword; it can expand your consciousness, bring hidden gifts to the surface, and boost your self-confidence.

In love, strive to be a better listener than speaker on April 20. Invite conversations that allow your date or partner to open up more. A more meaningful connection awaits.

If you feel like it, do something nostalgic this week, like going through old photo albums or video cards, eating candy you used to love as a child, or even doodle to relieve stress.

Dragon

Dragon, discovering inner strength and resilience despite the stresses in the world and the pressure you may feel from elders or peers to act a certain way. Meditation and journaling are great tools for this.

Your love life is strongest on April 20. You'll benefit more from streamlining your life to achieve your biggest goals.

If possible, take a step back from socializing this week and be more introspective. Reading more books or watching movies that hype you up are also great.

Snake

Snake, your week's horoscope encourages you to make something of your life without caring about the naysayers around you or those who think you'll not make it. It's less about proving them wrong and more about proving yourself right, whatever your life path.

Your love life can be a strong supportive force on April 20. So be mindful of red flags, especially if you are single and dating. If you have the most amazing partner, cherish and acknowledge your love by spending quality time together.

Rest and relaxation are also highlighted as a way to recharge your batteries and prime yourself for the next few weeks.

Horse

Horse, know exactly what you want and go after it with the full force of your willpower and abilities. Victory awaits you if you dare!

Be more patient on April 20, as you engage with your partner or date and try to resolve conflicts with empathy and clear communication.

If you've been thinking of building a house, extending the layout or outdoors, or saving up for an apartment or future home for you and your family, now's the golden time to do so.

Goat

Goat, your week's horoscope is all about being calmer and more introspective. Try to step away from socializing if you can. Deep insights await!

Your love life will thrive on April 19, so invite your partner to be more introspective with you or spend time indoors engaged in more laid-back activities together.

Your relationship with your in-laws may be a bit strained at this time. Trying to stay clear-headed will bring you the answers you need. If you are not married, watch out for third-party situations.

Monkey

Monkey, this week's horoscope is all about engaging in intellectual battles (of the good kind!) with your best friends. Work on activities that sharpen your mind.

Your love life stands out on April 17. Try to focus on self-care and building up your courage for some daring adventure in the future.

Now's also a good time to do an intention-setting exercise or a manifestation ritual with candles to bring your wishes to life.

Rooster

Rooster, set the right intentions and power through with clear sight towards your goals. You can achieve a lot when you do this.

Your love life will blossom on April 17. You will benefit from learning more about relationships and how to build them, whether through books on the subject or listening to experts on podcasts.

Try to be more in touch with nature this week to help you rest and recharge your batteries. You will also gain striking insights.

Dog

Dog, this week's horoscope is all about moving your body to the beats of music and making sure you feel free in your heart as many times as possible. When you do, you will gain more confidence in your actions and decisions in other areas of life.

You can invite your romantic partner to dance with you on April 19, especially if couple's dance class, event or an outdoor activity.

This week also calls for being more creative with gadgets. When you create a no-judgment zone for yourself, you will come up with some cool ideas.

Pig

Pig, your horoscope this week is all about knowing what you truly want in love and manifesting that through dedicated rituals or vision boarding. This applies to both singles and those in a relationship.

Your love life will positively influence your life path on April 20. So, when you spend quality time together, try to be more present and collaborative with your partner or date.

Now's also a good time to go on a vacation, especially one that has been on your bucket list for a while. Good surprises will find you on your way.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.