Relationships Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of April 14 - 20, 2025

The week of April 14, 2025, relationships improve for five zodiac signs that overcome the confusion and heartbreak experienced during the first retrograde season of the year. You are in a new phase of your romantic life — it's just the start of seeing your love life blooming. All the major planets are now direct until May 4, and it's time for you to embrace the forward momentum.

You have come full circle, and now a new beginning can happen in an existing relationship or you find new love. Taurus season starts on Sunday, April 20, helping to reaffirm the feelings of renewal and new beginnings. Taurus is an earth sign that excels in manifesting and beginning new love in a grounded and practical approach. Taurus is also one of the ruling signs of Venus, so there is a feeling of love and romance during this season. Let this be the beginning of everything you’ve ever wanted, knowing that your future can only begin when you leave the past behind you.

Relationships improve for five zodiac signs the week of April 14 - 20, 2025:

1. Taurus

Be cautious with whom you trust, Taurus. While all planets are direct and encouraging forward momentum, Juno retrograde will shift into Scorpio on Tuesday, April 15. Juno rules marriages, agreements and committed partnerships. When retrograde, it means that a review is taking place in your romantic life. In Scorpio, Juno represents a period of craving a deeper emotional connection with your partner. However, it also brings the necessity to process your feelings and recent events.

Juno retrograde in Scorpio can make you hesitant to trust your partner’s growth, especially if they’re making statements like "you can trust me not to hurt you again." While this is a beautiful time for leaving the past behind, for you, it may also include a relationship that has been taking up unnecessary space in your life.

Juno retrograde in Scorpio will move through your house of relationships before stationing direct on June 11. During the next few months, focusing on your emotional processing and healing is important rather than simply trying to save any relationship. Unlike a Venus or Mercury retrograde, ending a relationship during a Juno retrograde is safe, especially if it transitions to another type of connection, such as friends or coparents.

In this, it truly is a restructuring of the original agreement of your relationship, which is what Juno retrograde is known for. Just be mindful of not getting talked into making any decisions during this period. Juno retrograde may have your partner lavishing you with attention and gifts to convince you to stay.

2. Libra

You need to go through the process before discussing it, dear Libra. Was March a rough month for you? Venus and Mercury were retrograde in Aries, your house of relationships. This challenging time invited you to reflect on ways to improve your connection or set yourself up for independence if a connection didn’t work out. While Mercury and Venus stationed direct last week, Mercury is already returning to Aries, where it began its retrograde journey.

Mercury was in Aries from March 3 to March 15 before stationing retrograde, so as Mercury returns to Aries on Wednesday, April 16, you may see certain themes arise again during the shadow period. Try not to hide from what comes up or disregard it as unimportant, as this is your chance to make decisions that improve your romantic life.

Mercury will reenter Aries on Wednesday, April 16, giving you a chance to bring clarity to what arose during its recent retrograde period and feel like you can finally move ahead. This may bring closure to a past relationship or the ability to reconcile disagreements with a current partner. Use what you learned during the retrograde to be your most authentic self. This means you will have to be honest, assertive, and trust that the love meant for you will help support you being your best self, not try to squelch it.

3. Aquarius

Love is a journey, beautiful Aquarius. Mars, the planet of desire and motivation, first entered Leo on November 4, 2024. During this time, Mars in Leo brought up themes connected to future dreams, plans for your relationship, and your internal motivation. Mars then stationed retrograde on December 6 before moving into Cancer at the start of the year.

Cancer is your house of well-being, which also represents health. For you, Mars's retrograde journey in Leo and Cancer brought up themes surrounding a healthy relationship versus a karmic one and how to improve any current relationship you have in your life.

Beginning on Friday, April 18 Mars will reenter Leo for the first time since stationing direct on February 23. Mars in Leo will bring back dreams and desires from November 4 – December 6, except instead of feeling like there is an obstacle to love, you can see a path forward. Mars will remain in Leo from April 18 to June 17, making this an opportune time to advance your relationship or attract new love.

Mars in Leo brings an incredible chance to move forward with your life, knowing that you are following your heart. Love will be centered on action and not just words during this time, so be sure to back up any promises you make.

4. Scorpio

Use what you’ve been through to your advantage, sweet Scorpio. Uranus, the planet of awakening, first entered Taurus in 2018, beginning a profound transformation phase in your romantic life. This period hasn’t always been easy or pleasant, but it helped you see what you needed to, so you could start making changes in your life. However, it’s soon coming to an end as Uranus prepares to move into Gemini on July 7. This period represents one of the last phases of Uranus in Taurus, which will make for an impactful Taurus Season that begins on Sunday, April 20.

Taurus Season is marked by the Sun’s return to this earth sign, which for you also puts the spotlight on your romantic life. The Sun is one of the luckiest planets in the zodiac and promotes taking action to improve your current relationship or attract a new connection into your life. The Sun in Taurus turns your heart toward new love, reentering the dating scene, or refocusing on your relationship to improve any difficulties or obstacles. With Taurus being an earth sign, you can expect immense growth, but you must trust yourself to advance.

Uranus moves back into this earth sign just in time for Taurus Season in 2026, but it won’t occur again until 2102, making it essential to use this energy to start taking action. While Uranus will be in Taurus beginning April 25, 2026, it will be about seeing the results of your efforts, so use this time now for a new beginning in the relationship you’ve always dreamed of.

5. Capricorn

The connections in your life bring you the greatest joy, Capricorn. Although you can be known for focusing on your professional success, close and meaningful relationships are your greatest source of happiness. There has been a great deal of energy in the last few months encouraging you to embrace your emotionality and prioritize your romantic relationship.

However, the breakthrough occurs as Juno retrograde moves into Scorpio on Tuesday, April 15, just before Taurus Season begins on Sunday, April 20. Scorpio rules your house of connections and relationships, while Taurus governs marriage and joy. This starts a season where you can make dramatic changes and choices that positively impact your romantic life for years.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 15, Juno retrograde will shift into Scorpio, beginning a period of reevaluating your relationship and potentially bringing your focus to marriage. This could be a time to honor your desire for commitment. You could propose to the one you love — or accept an engagement proposal. You may start planning your wedding, and with all planets now direct, you can trust that it is a favorable time to say I do.

The energy of Scorpio and Taurus can help you establish greater commitment and create the deep emotional bond you desire with a partner. This will help you honor the importance of a relationship in your life, and let it fill you with the joy you deserve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.