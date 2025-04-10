3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week From April 14 - 20

During the week of April 14 - 25, 2025, three zodiac signs attract financial success now that the chaotic astrology of the past few weeks has improved. Since the start of the year, finances have been difficult. This was due to the Mercury and Venus retrograde that forced you to reflect on your budget and spending before attracting greater wealth into your life. While this meant you had to tighten your purse strings at times, it is paying off now as you head into an incredibly abundant period in the week ahead.

With all planets now direct, you must focus on real ways to attract great wealth. Take action and reflect on how you can make more money. This will allow you to experience financial growth in the coming weeks and create financial stability for the future.

Three zodiac signs attract financial success the week of April 14 - 20, 2025:

1. Aries

Focus your energy on ways to make money, Aries. The Sun will shift into Taurus on Saturday, April 19, beginning one of the most financially abundant periods for you all year.

Taurus represents themes surrounding wealth, and the Sun brings the energy to take action on attracting and building what you desire.

Try to embrace new ways of making money during Taurus Season. This represents a shift away from instant results and instead being willing to invest in your long-term financial success. Don’t try to cut corners during this period or rush the rewards, and slow and steady will be what generates wealth predestined for you in the years to come.

2. Pisces

Stay open-minded, Pisces. Mercury will return to Aries on Wednesday, April 16, returning to past themes, ideas and offers for how to grow your finances.

Aries represents your financial life and what you feel you are worth. With Mercury in Aries, you can expect not only to receive offers, but you will also have to advocate for what you deserve. Mercury first entered Aries on March 3 before stationing retrograde on March 15, so there may be a review of any investments or opportunities made during that time.

Mercury in Aries does require your assertiveness, whether it's in obtaining funding for a business, negotiating a new salary or putting it in for that promotion. Don’t be afraid to stand up for yourself and what your talents are worth.

3. Cancer

It will all come back to you, Cancer. Mars will reenter Leo on Friday, April 18, highlighting your house of wealth and ensuring that you are motivated to achieve success.

Mars fuels your desires by helping you become direct and ambitious in turning around your financial matters. However, Mars does represent action, so this is a crucial time to ensure you are doing everything you can to create financial stability.

Mars first spent time in Leo in November and December of 2024; however, it also began its retrograde journey during that time. As part of this process, it also shifted into your sign, an energy you’re not all that comfortable with, to help you learn to be independent. Mars's retrograde provided the map for financial independence; now, you just need to begin to take action.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.