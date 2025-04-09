Luck & Good Fortune Favor 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of April 14 - 20, 2025

The week of April 14, 2025, luck and good fortune favor three zodiac signs. This week, these zodiac signs can make sound decisions, find and embrace new opportunities, and maybe, if you feel ready, start investing in yourself financially to experience a lucky break when pursuing your fate. The week begins with a sweet pause now that retrograde season is over. Before the week is up, Taurus season begins. So, you get a fresh start that lasts up to 30 days. It's the perfect week to achieve your goals.

Taurus, by nature, is a fertile sign that encourages growth, especially in wealth and finance. Expand your career, begin a business, or research how to make your dreams come true. Whatever it is you have your heart set on, work diligently toward achieving it. Taurus season brings new growth and possibilities. Once Mercury enters Aries on April 16 and Mars enters Leo on April 18, you can learn from the past, particularly what happened in March, and find hope for professional and personal growth.

Luck and good fortune favor three zodiac signs the week of April 14 - 20, 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Luck returns, dear Virgo. You’ve had a rough last few months as Venus and Mercury retrograde targeted your romantic relationships and your sense of joy for life. However, with all planets now direct, that has subsided. However, luck will return as Taurus Season begins on Saturday, April 19, as the Sun moves into this abundant earth sign. Taurus energy rules over matters of luck, abundance, and new beginnings, and with the Sun, it will surely bring in new opportunities for you to seize.

Taurus Season is about setting intentions and acting toward what you want to manifest. This can apply to any new beginning. However, themes connected to finances, spirituality, and travel are now heavily favored. While this energy may help improve any romantic difficulties you’ve been going through, it's also about moving toward the life you want, without waiting for anyone else. Don’t let other distractions get in the way of this potent time of your life, as you can make great strides as long as you finally start focusing on what you want.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Remain open to the possibilities, Leo. Mercury is the planet of communication, and because of that, it often represents offers and opportunities for you. With the recent Mercury retrograde in Aries and Pisces, you were asked to navigate some tough terrain regarding your fears about moving forward. Yet, as Mercury returns to Aries on April 16, those fears are in the past as you begin to open to new and exciting offers from the universe. Don’t sell yourself short by thinking you must remain where you are or that anything is impossible during this time. Instead, open yourself to the possibilities that will start filtering into your life.

Mercury will reenter Aries on Wednesday, April 16th, highlighting your house of luck, wealth, and adventure. If you want to embrace a new chapter in your life, this is the energy you need. Like yourself, Aries is bold and doesn’t hesitate to go after what it wants. For you, it’s important to harness that bold energy of Aries, as you want to make sure that your choices truly resonate with your heart. Mercury direct in Aries will bring opportunities to increase your finances and wealth or the chance to travel to new places. All you have to do is remain open to the possibilities, and don’t be afraid to take a chance on your dreams.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Let life change, sweet Sagittarius. Mars first entered Leo on November 4, 2024, highlighting themes surrounding new beginnings, spiritual awakenings, and financial abundance. Yet on December 6, 2024, it stations retrograde, slowing down any process and bringing you into a place of reflection. Since then, you’ve gone through immense growth as you’ve realized who you are authentically apart from any close relationships you have. No longer are you afraid to lose others at the expense of your own truth, and because of that, as Mars reenters Leo on Friday, April 18, you will start to leave behind what no longer resonates.

There is nothing to fear about Mars moving into Leo; this is the energy you need to be able to change your life. You can trust that inner confidence that confirms you are on the right path. Of course, it may feel like you’re taking a risk in pursuing this new life, but it will come with rewards. Mars governs over action, ambition and determination, making this a powerful time to take action in changing your life in all the ways you desire. Focus on what you want for yourself in this new beginning and begin to move ahead, trusting that as you do, everything else will align in your favor.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.