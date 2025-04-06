Love Horoscope For April 7 — Relationships Finally Catch A Break As Mercury Retrograde Ends

Things change for each zodiac sign's love horoscope and romantic relationships starting on April 7, 2025. Mercury retrograde began on March 15 in Aries before shifting into Pisces on March 27. This Mercury retrograde felt stronger than usual because it mirrored the retrograde journey of the planet of love, Venus. Toxic exes can return during Mercury rx, but it can also give second chances at true love. Noted for communication breakdowns and indecision, it’s also safe to say that matters of the heart have been conflicted, confusing, and challenging during this period. Lucky for you, the tide is beginning to turn.

Mercury was in Pisces from February 14 to March 3 earlier this year, so expect that themes from that time and situations during its retrograde will resurface for clarity and conclusion. Mercury isn’t comfortable in Pisces as it has to rely on its intuition over logic, so it’s important to trust your feelings and the voice of your inner self during this time. Yet, Pisces also represents endings, conclusions and closure from feelings or situations that previously occurred, so this should be a healing period for you. Venus is set to station direct on April 12, so it’s best to use the remainder of this week to have conversations, observe, and gain clarity before making any decisions, especially if that includes moving on from a relationship that should remain in the past.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 7, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Nothing you need to do right now but focus on yourself, sweet Aries. Pisces energy governs the deepest part of your life. This means themes surrounding healing, mental health, and hidden information will all arise when Pisces's energy is activated.

While this will be a theme for the upcoming year with the North Node in Pisces, Mercury retrograde in Pisces has expedited this process. Mercury retrograde in Pisces may have brought uncomfortable or unwanted truths into your life that changed how you saw yourself.

Try to use this time to focus on healing your inner wounds and becoming the best version of yourself so that you can move forward knowing you’re ready for real love.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must sort out what’s relevant from all the static, Taurus. Mercury retrograde in Pisces began on March 27. Since then, you may have felt conflicted by the information you were taking in and your feelings.

This would have impacted your romantic relationship, but may also have affected your friendships. Now that Mercury is direct in Pisces, you should be able to sort out fact from fiction and trust yourself to make a decision that supports the life you want to live.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You’ve got this, beautiful Gemini. As Mercury stations are direct in Pisces, you may find that your career starts to pick up with new offers and opportunities. However, you want to give yourself time to check in with what you want for your life.

A career opportunity may mean that your romantic relationship is affected, especially if it requires you to relocate.

This is where your ability to self-validate will benefit you because you can’t be afraid of losing a relationship to chase your dreams. Be sure you’re honoring yourself and know that you deserve every ounce of amazingness that will be coming in.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Just when you start to lose hope, everything begins to turn around, Cancer. It has been a journey for you, and though you have every reason to start to lose hope, you still have hung on throughout this entire process.

Mercury stations direct in Pisces will make you feel more optimistic about your life and relationship. You still have Venus retrograde until April 12, so don’t make any decisions or take action.

Instead, use this time to release the heaviness you’ve been carrying and smile, knowing you are right where you are meant to be.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Nothing gets better until you decide to make it better, Leo. This doesn’t only apply to your relationship, but also to yourself. You are on the verge of a massive upgrade personally as Mars prepares to reenter Leo on April 18 post retrograde.

This will bring a greater trust in yourself and the ability to move ahead. Before that occurs, though, Mercury will be stationed direct in Pisces today to clarify the issues you’ve been struggling with in your relationship.

You will be able to communicate your needs clearly and begin to make plans to improve your relationship and your approach to love.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The tide is truly starting to turn in your favor, sweet Virgo. It has been a challenging few weeks since Mercury retrograde entered Pisces on March 27. However, you are now moving toward the new beginning you’ve been dreaming of.

Mercury direct in Pisces will highlight your house of relationships, bringing clarity and helping you communicate better with your partner.

Rather than dissolving into a puddle of tears or feeling frustrated by the inability to express yourself, communication matters will be eased. Use this period to help you understand what you feel and any injustices in your relationship. Then, after April 12, you can finally improve your romantic life once Venus is direct.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must be the most important person in your own life, Libra. This is also similar to the idea that you must be in the leading role in your life. You can’t wait for someone else to see or notice you, which also applies to your partner's ability to meet your needs.

As Mercury stations direct in Pisces, you can feel what you need romantically in your soul. This will prompt you to focus on making your relationship healthier. Though you may have to wait until after April 16 for any big conversations, this is the beginning of prioritizing yourself in a way you never have before.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gradually awaken to the truth, beautiful Scorpio. You haven’t been able to trust all of your thoughts recently as Mercury retrograde moved through Pisces. This made you believe in the worst possible outcome or scenario rather than being able to see just how many positives surround you. During this phase, you were guided to reflect on what brings you the most joy, bringing up themes of romance and love.

Yet, no matter what occurred in your existing relationship or new connection, you couldn’t see the love being offered to you. All of that will change, though, as Mercury stations direct in Pisces because you can finally trust your thoughts.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is only the beginning, Sagittarius. Mercury has been retrograde in Pisces since March 27, bringing a reflection phase into your home and domestic relationship.

This period guided you to make significant changes and see your healing reflected where you live and your romantic life.

However, matters may not have panned out how you had hoped, so as Mercury stations direct in Pisces, you are beginning a phase of making critical changes.

Venus is still retrograde until April 12, so wait until then to take action, but do start thinking about what comes next because the opportunity will soon present itself.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

All of that confusion will finally clear, Capricorn. Mercury retrograde in Pisces has been especially intense for you as this water sign rules your house of communication.

Intense karmic lessons here invite you to listen to your feelings and intuition rather than solely to plans and logic. As Mercury stations direct in Pisces, you will have a chance to finally feel like you have a clear head, and heart.

Use this to journal about what has recently arisen or connect with a trusted friend or counselor. Be open about how you feel and what has been going on; that is the only way you will truly heal.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Advocate for yourself, Aquarius. While you must always be willing to advocate for what you deserve, you want to ensure you’re not defending your worthiness or getting into a power struggle with your partner.

Mercury's retrograde in Pisces brought up themes around your relationship, including honoring your worth rather than continually teaching your partner what you deserve.

As Mercury stations retrograde in Pisces, you must have an important conversation about your partner’s past behavior or choices; make sure you don’t take their burden onto yourself.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The light always returns when you least expect it, sweet Pisces. While the recent retrograde season was necessary for your growth, it felt challenging to have Mercury retrograde in Pisces as it affected how you thought about yourself.

This helped to clear up some old romantic wounds and bring closure to your life. But as Mercury stations direct in Pisces will allow you to feel like the light has returned.

You will smile at the turn of events in your life, honoring the sacredness of your intuition. This will help you trust in your process and in your romantic life, which will benefit you because new opportunities are on the horizon.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.