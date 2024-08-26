Whether you're trying your hand at speed dating or just looking to get the attention of that guy in the elevator who's caught your eye, often there's just not much time to make that initial connection.

The good news is, that a study by Stanford University indicates that you can make a meaningful connection with someone in as little as four minutes. So how does a great catch like you make sure he realizes what he's got in front of him as quickly as possible?

Here are 4 tricks smart women always use to get noticed — without being the most attractive in the room:

1. Gaze deeply into his eyes

When you first start talking to him, gaze deeply and softly into his eyes, as though you're trying to understand him and see what makes him tick.

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, so look into them and see what that soul looks like. Are they bright, laughing eyes? Is there a kindness and sensitivity there? Try to relax and just enjoy the experience.

Gazing into his eyes and allowing him to gaze into yours is one of the quickest ways of connecting with him.

2. Smile

As simple and obvious as it seems, people often forget to smile when caught amid anxiety. But this is one of the fastest ways to make a connection with another person.

Smiling will put you both at ease, will make you feel happier, and will quickly convey to him that you are a confident, positive, and kind person — all of which are very attractive qualities that will make him remember you.

Smiling is a great way to appear more attractive, studies tell us. Get in the habit of smiling often at various people throughout your day so that when you do run into someone you're interested in, it will come very naturally.

3. Project confidence

Be confident in who you are. Remember that you're the one doing the choosing here and you want to find out if this guy is a good match for you (which, as we all know, is sometimes not the case).

By knowing in your heart that you're great just the way you are and that the perfect match is out there waiting for you, you'll feel much more confident talking to someone you find attractive.

Knowing that the likelihood of this is fairly low (since at this point, the only thing you know for sure is what he looks like) takes the pressure off and allows you to feel confident and just enjoy the interaction.

4. Relax

Be your genuine, true self, and know that if he's not interested in the real you, then he's not the right match anyway. Don't be too tied to the outcome.

If the two of you are a great match, then there will be a connection, and he won't be able to stop himself from remembering you.

Most of all, remember to practice these four cornerstone techniques during your day-to-day life so that when the time comes and you only have a few moments to make that great first impression, you'll be a natural!

Jane Garapick is a dating and relationship coach, author, and founder of Getting to True Love. She inspires, supports, and empowers women on their journey to find true love.