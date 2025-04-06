Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On April 7, 2025

On Monday, April 7, 2025, hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs. Nobody wants to deal with continuous hardship, because in all truth, life is hard enough. The last thing we need is more hardship, especially if we have a say in the matter.

Astrologically, Venus conjunct Saturn tells us that not only do we have a say in the matter of hardship versus ease, but we can utilize this transit's power to exert some control. We see the hardship, we size it up, and we declare it useless to us. Three zodiac signs in particular feel that we aren't here to stand by and let the weight of the world crush us. We see levity, light, and an end to our suffering, and we make efforts to manifest all of this as our new reality. We are successful.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs starting on April 7, 2025:

1. Cancer

There's something or someone in your life angering you at present. You need to figure out how to deal with it, or them. During Venus conjunct Saturn, you will grapple with the idea of saying something to them because if you withhold, nothing will change.

You can't have things stay the same because, with the way they are right now, you feel frustrated and burdened. You don't need this hardship, mainly because it's unnecessary and doing nobody any good.

Because you are very sensitive and empathetic, you let this person have too much leeway to do destructive things, but you can't let this go on. That's how Venus conjunct Saturn comes to the rescue; it gives you the nerve to speak up and end the hardship once and for all.

2. Sagittarius

Practicing what you preach isn't as easy as it seems. While you preach a fantastic sermon, you don't find it as easy to live up to what you speak about to friends and family daily. During the transit, Venus conjunct Saturn, you may change all that.

You are experiencing hardship, and you know how to fix it, yet you don't. So here you are, not practicing what you preach, and it's getting on your nerves. Venus conjunct Saturn reaches your psyche and has you acting on that.

This is the day when you start asking for what you need. You aren't pretending any longer. You do not want to experience another day of this hardship, and you won't, because you are finally taking steps to end it.

3. Pisces

Venus conjunct Saturn in your life shows you that what was once so important to you now takes on new meaning — it's a hardship and a hassle that you no longer want anything to do with.

It's amazing how these things can happen to us. On April 7, the amazing part of it all is that you recognize your current hardship as something you CAN get rid of. You owe this burden no attachment. You are ready to let it go, Pisces.

While there are emotions involved, it certainly isn't what it used to be. You are smart enough to know when it's time to end something, and during Venus conjunct Saturn, the end is now. Say goodbye to the burdensome hardship that took forever to get rid of.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.