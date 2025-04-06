2 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Powerful Abundance On April 7, 2025

Finally, the day has come for two zodiac signs to attract luck and powerful abundance into their lives. Starting April 7, 2025, no more delays or mixed messages. Mercury Retrograde ends today! As Mercury in Pisces stations direct, a powerfully potent, magical shift in energy cracks open the floodgates to luck and abundance.

Over the last few weeks, things may have felt foggy, fluid, or confusing. Mercury doesn’t love being in Pisces. But now that Mercury is moving forward again, those dreamy downloads you’ve been collecting are ready to be put into motion.

Advertisement

Let your intuition take the wheel. There’s room to move with clarity, calm, and quiet confidence in what you’ve been manifesting. The messages are coming through. What are the dreams you whispered to yourself during the retrograde? They're not just fantasies anymore. They’re blueprints. And today, the universe starts helping you build. So speak your truth, follow the signs, and trust that what’s meant for you is finally coming.

Two zodiac signs attract luck and powerful abundance on April 7, 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, Mercury — your ruling planet — stations direct in Pisces today, and finally, the emotional fog that’s been clouding your connections is starting to lift. After weeks of feeling stuck in one big Virgoan "oops" moment after another, you realize it wasn’t failure — it was redirection. What once seemed like mixed signals, squandered opportunities or misunderstood intentions were guiding you toward deeper clarity and a stronger sense of purpose. As the Piscean brain fog clears, so does your ability to communicate purposefully — without dissecting every detail to death. This isn’t about playing the blame game. It’s about finding your groove again and trusting that everything aligns just as it should for your growth and success.

Now’s the time to repair, reconnect, and realign with what truly matters — that long-overdue project that’s been quietly waiting for your meticulous touch, that work connection that’s been quietly building momentum, or that conversation that’s been nagging at you like a checklist item you can’t ignore. Whether it’s through strengthening professional bonds that will take you to the next level, reviving a creative endeavour you’ve carefully planned, or tackling that overdue conversation, the key to moving forward lies in ticking off those tasks lingering on your to-do list.

Mercury’s direct motion invites you to glance backward — not to overthink and spiral (though, we know you’re an expert at that), but to uncover what still holds value. Something from the past is ready to resurface, and it’s set to open doors you didn’t even know existed. Your next big move toward abundance might not be about starting fresh — it could be about picking up what you’ve already carefully organized and letting it flourish into something incredible.

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, Mercury stations direct today, and that fog clouding your ability to make things happen is finally starting to clear. For the past few weeks, it might’ve felt like you were pushing your plans up a steep mountain, only to find yourself rerouting around obstacles you couldn’t quite avoid. But now, the realignment is complete, and you can see the path ahead more clearly. The setbacks you faced weren’t failures; they were just the universe’s way of ensuring you were building on solid ground. As Mercury moves forward, you can get back to work with that steady Capricorn drive, tackling everything with clear focus and confidence — no more reworking everything from the ground up.

What once felt like a tangled mess of miscommunications and setbacks is now clearing up, allowing you to regain a sense of purpose and direction. As Mercury moves forward, you’ll notice your thoughts and communication starting to flow more precisely, just as you like it. The delays that threw off your usual rhythm are now behind you, and the lessons you’ve learned during this pause have only sharpened your Capricorn resilience.

Advertisement

With momentum restored, you’ll feel more in control of how you connect with those around you; you’ll be ready to push forward toward your goals with a renewed sense of purpose. Whether it’s strengthening key relationships or locking in long-term plans that greatly enhance your daily routine, you’re in the ideal position to align your efforts with your long-term vision. You’re ready to step up and lead with your usual level-headed focus, and this time, Capricorn, you’ll make sure every move you make serves your greater purpose.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.