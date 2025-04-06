Hard Times Are Over For 4 Zodiac Signs As Mercury Turns Direct On April 7

Mercury, the planet of communication, will station direct on April 7, 2025 in the sign of Pisces, meaning hard times are over for four zodiac signs who've felt the brunt of this transit. The year has been jam-packed with retrograde energy and Mercury was no exception. Nevertheless, we are accustomed to what Mercury brings, because it happens a lot more throughout the year compared to other planets.

During this last retrograde, Mutable and Cardinal signs experienced the most setbacks. Mutable Signs (Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and Sagittarius) would have seen a shift, especially with Saturn and the North Node in the same sign. Cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn) may have experienced delays, periods of frustration, and struggles reaching balance. But now with Mercury direct in Pisces, we are getting clarity, gaining momentum, and can finally start new projects that fill us with happiness.

Hard times are over for four zodiac signs once Mercury turns direct on April 7, 2025:

1. Aries

Having Mercury direct gets you back to focusing your energy on excelling. Mercury in Pisces brought doubts, and you may have second-guessed yourself. But now you are ready to move forward with new confidence and self-assurance.

Mercury will return to your sign later this month, adding a plethora of energy that will help you pick up the pieces and clear up the nebulousness that you may have experienced over the last several weeks.

Mercury direct in Pisces enables you to understand your value or sense of self-worth. You are still progressing, connecting with your ideas, and making space for what you want to create. Mercury in Pisces has also allowed you to explore other sides of your intellect and to connect with people in new ways. Venus is also in the same sign, transforming how you view your relationships moving forward.

2. Pisces

Mercury stationing direct in your sign finally brings a sense of relief. This planet has been causing you a lot of ups and downs over the last several weeks. Nevertheless, you also have to worry about the Venus retrograde transit in your sign.

These transitions are here to help you find your voice and seek your power. You’re going to see how you have grown and progressed, especially with Saturn also in your sign. You are entering a new era where you are maturing, evolving, and becoming cognizant of your gifts and talents.

Mercury has allowed you to explore new realms through the sign of Aries. You may have uncovered that soldier within who is ready to protect their tribe. You are learning not to back down, to take on your role as leader where it is required, and to continue radiating magic to others that surround you.

3. Virgo

As a Mutable sign, this transit may have been potent with Saturn, the North Node and Venus also in your partnership house. Nonetheless, these transits are here to show you many sides of yourself as well as how you have been balancing your relationships. Mercury and Venus have been enhancing the themes of your willingness to surrender to love during this transit while the North Node is bringing additional transformation that will continue for the next several years.

Mercury is also your ruling planet, and now that it is direct, you can use this moment to find that equilibrium and motivation you desire within partnerships. You can see how much you’re progressing and how much you’re learning, exploring, and creating with these valuable periods.

Mercury direct feels like an awakening and a moment of prosperity. You have once more reclaimed control within your sphere.

4. Gemini

Mercury direct may feel like a breath of fresh air since you have felt like you’ve been on the battlefield for most of the year. There’s also the Saturn transit that continues to shake up and redefine what you want with your career goals and perspectives.

There are things that you’re willing to abandon in order to find your own power, but you have to be very methodical and not rush through. Mercury moves you forward, unleashing a sense of confidence. But now, Mercury in Pisces is telling you to be strong and patient and see how the hard work that you have done over the last several years will eventually bring beautiful blossoming flowers to your garden.

Mercury direct allows you to shine as a leader, student, and mentor. This is the time to see your role clearly and how you can continue to evolve in the future.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.