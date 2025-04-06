5 Zodiac Signs Have Phenomenal Horoscopes On April 7 Thanks To Mercury Retrograde Ending

Five zodiac signs have phenomenal horoscopes on April 7, 2025, as Mercury retrograde officially ends on Monday and brings a major turning point that shifts things in a big way. Not only does Mercury go direct, but the Moon in Leo is helping us get back in touch with what really brings joy to our lives.

Monday things fall back in order and finally feel in control again, especially when it comes to relationships, money, and your sense of purpose. If you've been feeling stuck, this is the kind of day that gives you permission to believe things are actually getting better — because they are.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Five zodiac signs have phenomenal horoscopes on April 7 thanks to Mercury retrograde ending:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, Mercury retrograde started in your sign back in March so if you've felt misunderstood, overwhelmed, or like nothing was going the way you planned, that totally tracks. But now that Mercury is direct, your phenomenal horoscope is about finally getting your voice back and getting clarity about what you want to do next.

"You're gonna feel completely seen, heard, and validated," astrologer Helena Hathor explained in a TikTok video. "You're also gonna be able to really move forward and articulate some of those grand ideas that you've been envisioning and people are really getting on board with them."

This is a major green light moment for you. You can actually make decisions the signature Aries way: impulsively, without second-guessing everything. Anything you've been attempting to get off the ground can finally make some headway. People will hear you more clearly now, and you’re less likely to run into those frustrating tech delays or scheduling mishaps.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, this Mercury retrograde has been working you behind the scenes — stirring up old thoughts, emotional patterns, and things you didn’t even realize you were still holding onto. It’s been heavy. But Mercury going direct on April 7 blesses you with a phenomenal horoscope characterized by emotional clarity and a quiet (but powerful) return of motivation.

Now on to what matters to you most: money. While you're not typically one to have money troubles, Mercury does rule your finances, so you may have felt your financial foundation crumbling over the last few weeks. Not to worry — as Mercury retrograde ends, so do your money woes, said Hathor.

"If money's been stagnant, it's gonna speed up back into your bank account," the astrologer said.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, you’ve been in reflection mode — and not in a peaceful spa-day kind of way. Mercury retrograde has made you question your path, your goals, and even your own confidence, which is unlike you. But now that Mercury is going direct on April 7, you have a phenomenal horoscope about believing in yourself again — and getting real traction on a dream you’ve been sitting on.

When Mercury retrograde entered Pisces on March 31, you felt a new level of determination to get your money right. While you've spent this time reworking your budget (and maybe even doing your taxes), Mercury turning direct presents the perfect opportunity to not just work with what you have, but set yourself up to attract financial abundance into your life.

If you've been keeping stress bottled up, you'll start to notice your nervous system calming down a little this week, especially if you give yourself some space to breathe. With the Moon in your sign today, you're called to spend time doing the things that bring you joy. Things only get better from here!

Advertisement

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, this Mercury retrograde caused some tension at home. But according to an astrologer and energy coach known as Lindsay with Love, "all of that is going to start to loosen up as Mercury goes direct on the seventh."

This is a great day to reconnect with someone, revive a creative idea, or just give yourself permission to stop overthinking and have fun. If you've been dealing with miscommunication or tension with a family member, that energy starts to lift today. You're one step closer to healing the generational trauma that's been weighing on you, as Lindsay said, "you'll start to see some of that hard work paying off."

You might also feel some movement around money, particularly if it's tied to property. As Lindsay explained, "You could start to receive some news around that or some contract communication."

Advertisement

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, the past few weeks may have felt like you were spinning your wheels. But now that it’s direct on April 7, your phenomenal horoscope is all about getting focused again, especially when it comes to your finances.

"You've got your mind on your money and your money on your mind," astrologer Lindsay explained.

This is a good day to rethink your budget or start something small that brings in more income. If you’ve had a lingering financial stressor, you may finally feel ready to deal with it head-on.

"Formulate a plan using your skills," Lindsay advised. "Learn something new if you have to."

This is a strong day for sending messages, having important conversations, and getting things moving that felt like they were on pause. If you’ve been putting off replying to someone, submitting something, or speaking your truth, do it today. You’re being heard more clearly now, and your words are coming across with way more power.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Deputy Editor. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology and human interest topics.