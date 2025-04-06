The weekly horoscope for April 7 - 13, 2025 comes as a relief for each zodiac sign as we wrap up retrograde season and experience a powerful Full Moon. The week begins with the Moon in Leo connecting us with our playful and creative side. Mercury in Pisces (finally!) stations direct on the same day, giving us a green light to get back on track.

The Full Moon in Libra on April 12 occurs on the same day Venus in Pisces stations direct. The lessons of this Venus retrograde will be magnified during this Full Moon, helping us heal any relationship issues that have cropped up over the last few weeks. This is a week to take action and be more intentional with our goals.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for April 7 - 13, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The week presents you with a new beginning now that Mercury has stationed direct. The beginning of the week is great for socializing — you'll find others gravitating towards you.

The Virgo Moon on Tuesday provides the perfect opportunity to start putting into action any plans you made while Mercury was retrograde. Your ideas are finally moving forward and you now have the discipline to provide the structure they need to succeed.

Venus stations direct on the same day as the Full Moon in Libra. Venus will also conjunct Saturn, giving you a lot of opportunities to view love with a more mature lens. The Full Moon shines a light on your relationships and Venus allows you to elevate those connections.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Mercury stations direct on Monday, the same day the Moon is in Leo, which is giving you courage.

Fast-paced energy takes the spotlight on Tuesday as the Moon enters Virgo, helping you to find the balance you need, especially with the Nodes in this sign creating tensions within your connections.

The Full Moon in Libra enters the chat on April 12, a powerful moment that coincides with your ruling planet Venus stationing direct. You’re going to be able to move forward and carry out your plans with a lot more confidence from here on out.

Venus will meet with Saturn, reminding you of what may be lacking in your friendships and how you can change this. The energy here will have you more open to working things through with those you care about.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

There’s a lot of creative energy for you during your weekly horoscope. Your ruler, Mercury, is finally direct, making you feel very energized and ready to take on new challenges. This is a week for you to put everything that you’ve learned so far this year into perspective.

The Libra Moon on Saturday highlights your relationships. You may ask yourself what you want in love and what commitments you are willing to take. Venus stationing direct on the same day will have you considering your goals and dreams from here on out.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Money takes precedence earlier in the week, and the good news is that financial security, following a budget, and building wealth will be a lot easier now with Mercury direct in the sign of Pisces.

Once the Virgo Moon enters on the 8th, plans you made during Mercury’s retrograde can take effect. Start that new project and work on it slowly.

The Full Moon in Libra on the 12th helps you take things in stride. You also see how easy it is to collaborate with others now that Venus is direct in fellow water sign Pisces.

This week contributes to your personal growth and empowerment as you find it easier to deal with all the pressure that Mars in your sign brought to light.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

If you want to understand more about yourself and how you interact with others, this is your week because we have both Mercury and Venus stationing direct. Consider the lessons that you have applied since the start of the year that began with Mars retrograde — these are the areas of life in which you'll start seeing improvement.

The Virgo Moon on Tuesday has you reflecting on how to push forward with all this momentum. Luckily, the Full Moon in Libra on Saturday brings networking energy — and with Venus stationing direct, this is a valuable moment for you to release the holds of the past.

Venus and Saturn conjunct this week, a positive energy that helps you to find the healing you desire through activities that will continue to elevate and transform you. The lessons may seem repetitive, but they are keeping you emotionally connected while understanding what you’re willing to sacrifice.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Starting this week, you’re going to feel more engrossed in your energy with the Leo Moon helping you recharge and take a break to understand what you need to energize.

Good news awaits with your ruler, Mercury, stationing direct early in the week, followed by the Moon in your sign, helping you unleash all those ideas you’ve been holding back.

The Libra Full Moon brings relationship magic, a potent time to close the cycles and let go of whoever caused you any harm in the past. Although the Venus and Saturn conjunction this week might make you apprehensive, you’re opening up to love and becoming more receptive to sharing things with someone you care about and abandoning your fears of being hurt.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This is a big week for you because your ruling planet will be direct during the Full Moon in your sign. The Leo Moon on Monday encourages you to shine and be the center of attention. Take back your crown this week — you’re going to be the star of the show.

The Virgo Moon on Tuesday helps you recharge before the Full Moon on Saturday, which will enable you to find your words and explore your creative side. Be open to learning more and discovering ideas.

This week, you’re going to feel more energized to take on new challenges. See how your routines evolve to give you an advantage in handling your responsibilities. You have the discipline and courage to avoid losing sight of your goals.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You may feel conflicted early in the week with the Leo Moon reminding you that you should not lose sight of your dreams, but the Virgo Moon on Tuesday gives you the structure and optimism to keep going forward.

Whether you choose to acknowledge it or not, love is the dominant theme of the week. The Full Moon in Libra and Venus are stationing direct on the same day. The Libra Full Moon brings collaborative energy and allows you to be emotionally vulnerable. It’s not a week to hide away but to be in the spotlight.

The Venus and Saturn conjunction this week shows you how you’re entering a new level of maturity involving how much you’re willing to open your shell and let people in.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

As a mutable sign, this week feels thrilling as you're reminded of the things you're interested in — pursue them with intention.

The Full Moon in Libra on April 12 brings to your attention your friendships, co-workers, and routine.

Your work ethic will be tested this week, but you will have the right approach to solving any problems presented your way.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Mercury stations direct on Monday, urging you to pick up a good book or finish the ones you've neglected.

Once the Moon is in Virgo on Tuesday, you may feel encouraged to complete your report or review a project or manuscript that you have in the works.

The Full Moon in Libra on the 12th brings to light how you shine and connect with others, especially at school or work. You will see how you are able to stand out, especially with Venus stationing direct on the same day and showing how you can conjure some fascinating ideas that will keep your momentum going.

The Saturn conjunction with Venus is here to keep empowering you, even when you feel blockages. Friendships and colleagues can serve as muses of inspiration during this time.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Mercury stations direct on Monday, starting a new cycle with your friendships.

The Full Moon in Libra occurs on Saturday, the same day Venus stations direct, adding themes of love to this story that will continue to unfold for you.

Venus and Saturn are in the same sign, making a conjunction that can feel rigid. Nevertheless, this is the perfect recipe to pursue your goals and dreams since you will not lose sight of them.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Mercury stations direct early in the week. Trust yourself and don't second-guess your skills.

The Full Moon in Libra will be on the same day Venus in Pisces stations direct: April 12. Utilize this week to show yourself love, patience, and kindness. The greatest love story you have now is the one with yourself.

Venus and Saturn conjunct this week, making this the perfect time to shift your views about yourself. Take pride in who you are and seek the relationships that are meaningful for you.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.