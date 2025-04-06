The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 7

Your one-card tarot horoscope is here for April 7, 2025. Today we have a big event, Mercury goes direct (finally) after being retrograde since March 14. So, on Monday, some of the things we feel are unclear begin to crystallize and make better sense. We are communicative, but now words have more purpose, so speak with intention. The areas of life that were a little chaotic may begin to reorganize, and we can start to plan and make progress.

The tarot reading for today reflects the return to sensibility, now that one of the big planets has stationed direct. Let's explore what this means for each astrological sign, according to a one-card tarot pull.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for April 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: Queen of Pentacles - Reversed

There will always be things in life to catch your attention, Aries. The question is, what is your foundation? In other words, what is most important to you, regardless of what you're walking through?

Right now, you may need to shift your focus back to grounding yourself in your values, priorities, and intentions. Coming back to simplicity may lead you to abundance! Oftentimes, less can be more.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Wands - Reversed

Sometimes, your fears can tell you that you must have it all figured out before you can begin. While preparation is valuable, avoid getting so involved that you never take action, Taurus.

Remember, experience is the best teacher, and some lessons can only be learned along the way. Shift your mindset about mistakes. They aren't your enemies; they are the vessels through which you learn.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: Three of Cups - Reversed

Sometimes, you can postpone happiness, saying, "Once this happens," or "Once I reach this goal, I will be happy."

While ambition is one thing, be careful not to lose the beauty of where you are while in pursuit of your goal. Often, happiness is something you cultivate in your heart, Gemini, not something found in a checked box.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancers: Nine of Cups - Reversed

Sometimes, a method or plan simply doesn't work as you thought it would, Cancer. In these moments, take a step back and reevaluate.

Consider your next approach to getting closer to your goal. Perhaps you need to think outside of the box or diversity in your team; differing minds may complement each other by offering strength where one has a weakness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: Five of Wands - Reversed

How you fight matters, Leo. Some may engage in conflict to argue, while others battle to create peace.

Right now, harmony may begin to fill spaces where you once experienced problems. Arguments may be resolved, or you find a solution to a persisting issue. This is a good time to consider how to deal with obstacles effectively, with your end goal in mind.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: Two of Pentacles - Reversed

It's time to draw back to one of your strengths, Virgo: organizing. You may have a lot on your plate right now, and to balance it all, while still thriving, being intentional about planning can be key.

Instead of waiting for things to come up or keeping everything in your mind, consider time-blocking or carving out time for particular priorities. Even vaguely considering how you will accommodate your activities can give you much peace.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: Six of Swords

Growth often does not take a rapid form, Libra. Rather, the small choices compile each day to form great results.

Don't underestimate the power of making small commitments to yourself daily. While it may be hard to see in the moment, you may look back and be amazed at all your improvements.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Wands

Things may be picking up for you, Scorpio. This period may be characterized by quick-paced change. However, be excited, because new and good things are coming for you.

While moving at this speed can feel hectic at times, embrace what it has to offer. Focus on aligning with your values and letting your actions follow.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Swords

You are tired of being a pawn in someone else's game, Sagittarius. You may feel ready — or in need — of a change.

This may look like growing out of people-pleasing or working towards attaining independence. On the contrary, you may need a mindset shift; notice any victim mentalities that can hinder you from walking in abundance.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Pentacles

You're putting what you have learned to work, Capricorn, which will create beautiful results. For example, you may display your skills, which have been strengthened through challenging times.

Furthermore, you may apply the wisdom gathered from your experiences to the future. Take pride and enjoyment in your work, and allow yourself to notice how you succeed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: Judgement

The tide is changing, Aquarius. It may be subtle, but you can sense that something new is on the horizon.

You may feel led to finally walk away from an old habit or start something new, whether it's a business venture or a playful hobby. Try to connect with your intuition and see what this new period may be inviting you to do or leave behind.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: The Wheel of Fortune

You have been working hard for some time now, Pisces, and a breakthrough is on the bend. You will see the reward for your hard work.

What may have felt like a rut will end, and the pace you have been dealing with will change. Until the time comes, stay persistent, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.