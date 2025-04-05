Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for April 7 - 13, 2025, brings a special message for everyone. This week's I Ching hexagram is Thunder over Thunder (#51) changing to Thunder over Mountain (#62). It reminds us not to sleepwalk through life. Be present and ready to take action, especially when important changes occur in your personal life or in the world around you.

The first hexagram is a call to action to make positive change happen, but the changing hexagram reminds us that the fight doesn't end in one day — it requires constant effort for years to come. Fear is the enemy of success in this case. So let go of your fears and make this week count in dynamic ways.

The weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign from April 7 - 13, 2025:

1. Rat

Rat, research, and deep dive into your interests to grow your skills and know-how. This week is the perfect window to acquire more knowledge.

In love, try to ask more questions that invite fascinating answers from your partner or love interest around April 10, especially when you are on a date. But also share your own stories so it's a memorable meeting of minds.

You will benefit from working with a mentor figure, especially if it's a specialized field of study. Trust the signs on who's the right mentor for you and who's not.

2. Ox

Ox, trust the cosmic flow of energies as it slowly brings everything together regarding your manifestations and wishes. Patience is key.

Your love life will benefit from a slower pace. Around April 7, take a moment for personal space or self-care. Trust your heart in this.

If possible, stop by a bookstore and pick up a few books (whether non-fiction or fiction) that interest you. It shall be an adventure with fascinating discoveries in its own right.

3. Tiger

Tiger, your horoscope this week is all about learning the finer aspects of your hobbies and personal interests. The deeper your knowledge goes, the more engaging and interesting the experience.

On April 8, try to prioritize self-care and your health. Don't give in to peer pressure. If you are in a partnership, set the right boundaries and communicate your needs well.

You will benefit from stargazing; immerse yourself in the beauty of the cosmos.

4. Rabbit

Rabbit, your horoscope this week is about recognizing your subconscious mind's power. It will help you with your manifestations in more ways than one. So try to be more mindful and intentional this week.

Your love life may not be as significant on April 9 (whether you are single or not), but that gives you a chance to strike the right balance between all aspects of your life, including romance.

Your friends will come through for you when you need them. Try to build this area of your life by spending quality time together or socializing with family.

5. Dragon

Dragon, know your worth and don't back down. If someone cannot see it, that's not your problem. There will be those who will, and they get to share and experience the powerful creations from that space of positivity.

Your love life will benefit from knowing your value, especially if you have a romantic past of incompatible relationships where you didn't feel supported and cherished by your exes. Now's the time to change that story with your unique dragon powers.

If possible, go outside and just relax in a meditative state in the middle of nature.

6. Snake

Snake, be more observant of the people around you. If someone doesn't have good intentions, it's time to take solid action so they cannot derail your projects or the quality of your life. Karma is on your side this week.

If you are single, April 11 is more significant for your love life. But if you are in a partnership, show up and divide the chores and responsibilities equally so you can build for the long term together.

Spending quality time with your family is also indicated, especially if uncertainties and global changes affect you all. You're stronger together.

7. Horse

Horse, your horoscope this week encourages you to make time for sports and physical activity even if you are busy. This will unlock your special powers and the force of your intuition now.

Your love life will benefit from a slower pace, especially on April 12, if you are in a new love connection. This week calls for honesty with a side of cautious hopefulness.

You are ready to unleash your creativity in the world. Don't hold yourself back out of fear. There's never a better time than now.

8. Goat

Goat, engage in challenges that test your patience and help build it. Bonus points if it's a new hobby with some learning curve.

You will thrive in love around April 13, when you go on at least one weekend date, undistracted and with your attention only on your partner or date.

If you don't have a crystal collection, now's the time to build one. Step into a metaphysical store and select the ones that resonate with you.

9. Monkey

Monkey, learn something new that will bring fun, laughter, and endless joy into your life. It can be a new board game with intricate rules, how to play the guitar, or even whipping up frozen fruit leather treats for you and your family!

Learning new things will benefit your love life, especially if you invite your partner (or date) to go on an adventure with you or participate in a couple's hobby class around April 13.

Try to be more mindful and intentional about your actions this week to conserve your best energy for the most worthwhile pursuits.

10. Rooster

Rooster, recognize the power of positive thinking to bring your manifestations to life. Be intentional, and the path will open.

Invest more time in self-care around April 13. You are attracting your soulmate to yourself without realizing it by being your true self.

If possible, go on a meditation retreat, solo or with your loved ones or friends. A recentering will help you attract the best and ward off what's not good for you.

11. Dog

Dog, your horoscope this week is all about intentional actions and decisions. Don't give away this power to anyone else, even if they make the best argument for themselves and their abilities. You must take charge of your life to ace this period in your soul cycle.

Your love life will benefit from intentional living, especially if you know who's right for you in your heart but feel negative pressure to let them go. On April 12, take the right stand to make your life beautiful and without regrets.

Many of you will also benefit from a regular journaling habit, which can help you recenter yourself and understand what drives you within. Make sure to get the most beautiful journal you can for this.

12. Pig

Pig, know what's in your heart and double down on the path that resonates strongly within you. All necessary doors will open when you make up your mind.

A vow exchange ritual on April 10 will benefit your love life, even if you are not married or have only been together for a few months. It's a great way to build for the long term and better understand each other's evolving needs and life paths.

If possible, spend more time in activities that bring out your inner child. Strong creative forces are waiting in the wings for you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.