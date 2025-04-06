5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune All Week, Starting April 7

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune the week of April 7 - 13, 2025! They are: Rooster, Ox, Dragon, Snake, and Pig. This week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Wind over Mountain (#53). It reveals that luck doesn't always appear like a comet in the sky that fascinates and draws excited attention. Sometimes, it works behind the scenes or outright in front of everyone's eyes in small ways that evade everyone's notice except those who are observant enough to recognize it. And often, this type of luck turns into higher flames through constant effort made by those in its influence.

So make a list of three things that are the most important to you in life at this time. It can be your family, a personal project, career, education, etc. Once you know, you can focus your energies where they will bring you the most joy and success. Then watch as luck unfolds in beautiful waves in these areas.

Five Chinese zodiac attracting luck and good fortune the week of April 7 - 13, 2025:

1. Rooster

Rooster, your luck this week is extremely powerful! It will hit the bull's eye whenever you set your mind to something with great emotion. So do an intention-setting exercise at the start of the week. This will allow your luck to work with you and channel into the spaces that you decide are important.

Nothing and no one will be able to stop you once you set the target. Get set and ready for some powerful outcomes. Purple will be lucky for you this week, including purple flowers like iris, purple orchid, verbena, or purple gladiolus.

2. Ox

Ox, your luck this week will work in mysterious ways to bring your wishes to life. So if you want to push it in the right direction, here's what you can do. Create a treasure box. All you'll need is a wooden box of elegance and beauty (make sure it's clean and oiled if possible) and some tokens and trinkets representing your wish.

Place these trinkets in the box and seal it for one full moon. Your luck will start blooming within the week and unfolding as the days pass. The color yellow will be lucky for you this week.

3. Dragon

Dragon, your luck this week is directly tied to the element fire. You don't have to do daredevilry or theatrics with it, though. All you need is to burn some incense while holding your wishes in your heart, and your luck will act quickly to bring them to life.

This good fortune will also alert you to potential blocks on the path, whether that's related to you (maybe procrastination or personal fears) or other people (like envy, bigotry, etc.), so you can clear away those blocks swiftly. Take note and act. The color purple will be lucky for you this week.

4. Snake

Snake, every moment you spend in nature this week will boost your luck and bring you peace as a positive side-effect. So try to carve out some time for this, whether through morning walks, a jog in the evening, a lazy weekend in a natural setting, or a hike up some forest trails. Just make sure to choose the activities that don't flood you with fear, as that will block your luck.

Peaceful gardening will also bring forth this good fortune. The nature of this luck will depend on your wishes and soul's needs. Big or small, your luck will make your life better in observable ways. The color orange will be lucky for you this week. You can also place tangerines and cloves on your altar to open the path for this luck.

5. Pig

Pig, if you have any family heirlooms with sentimental value that also double as vintage jewelry or furniture, they will bring you luck and good fortune this week. Use them in everyday life if possible or have them refurbished (and/or varnished) to preserve them for many more decades. You are very close to your ancestors and ancestral line.

Using objects close to your ancestors will allow you to maintain that connection and bring the energy of love and positive support into your life. Lighting incense is also a great way to honor this luck and its origins. The color yellow will be lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.