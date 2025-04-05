5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Weekly Horoscopes For April 7 - 13, 2025

Five zodiac signs have powerful weekly horoscopes from April 7 - 13, 2025 as they benefit the most from Mercury and Venus retrograde ending during the week of the Full Moon. Mercury retrograde ends on April 7, and it stations direct in Pisces, creating a powerful effect on our intelligence and sense of well-being. The communication planet will bless our intellect with the power of unceasing imagination and true originality that blooms from fearless thought. We can trust the process from start to finish.

The next important day this week is April 12. We have a beautiful Full Moon in Libra and Venus retrograde in Pisces ending. Venus is the ruling planet of Libra, so this is a major shift. For Venus direct to go into effect during a powerful full moon is powerful. We may have greater potential for manifestation. All manifestation rituals, especially those related to love and big dreams, can feel a boost of energy this week. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for April 7 - 13.

Five zodiac signs with powerful weekly horoscopes for April 7 - 13, 2025:

1. Cancer

Cancer, try your hand at something new, even if it's just for a few hours on two random days. The burst of newness will open up your imagination and courage, enabling you to take the steps to supercharge your life and make your dreams a reality.

The weekend will be especially good for doing new things since we have a full moon, and that's your ruling luminary. If you and your partner are up for it, now's a good time for a simple vow renewal ceremony.

If you are single, make a vow to yourself, and do a full moon ritual, to help you pursue the most important dream you have.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, your horoscope this week is all about the fun and fascinating... whatever that means specifically to you. But also try to explore new avenues and interests because you never know what may suddenly fascinate you!

Love will be big this week; either in the form of a sudden personal breakthrough in your healing journey related to love, or through an out-of-the-blue meeting with your soulmate.

Make sure to journal the ephemeral moments so you can remember them far into the future. You can also collect tokens or memorabilia.

3. Pisces

Pisces, you will have an excellent week, thanks to a concentration of excellent energies in the zodiac sign of Pisces right now. Even Saturn's challenges will be more benevolent and strengthening right away, giving you self-confidence and your abilities.

If possible, take more initiative in the areas that mean a lot to you in life. This can be in love, family life, career, or even personal projects. A home makeover may also be something to think about since we are officially in the new season.

4. Aries

This week, your horoscope is all about metaphorically mixing fire and water to defy odds and expectations. You will work on a team with various personalities, diverse expressions and communication styles. But all of you together will surprise everyone in a big way. For others, this energy urges you to bring a new perspective into your art that will place you out of your comfort zone in a good way.

The weekend is great for manifestation rituals, so make plans now so you can do something then. Candle magick will be really good for you, as it will tap into your native fire sign spirit.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, find the right balance between the new and the old. The middle ground is where growth will occur and inspiration will find you. It's neither one nor the other.

Venus retrograde may create issues with exes, especially those wanting to return to their lives because they miss your forward-moving and optimistic energy. Try to hold them off until the retrograde ends. The positive flow of love will continue after that. You can also do a manifestation ritual or an intention-setting exercise during this period.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.