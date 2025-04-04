Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs All Week Starting April 7, 2025

The week of April 7, 2025, luck favors three zodiac signs due to some changes involving Venus, Mercury, and the Full Moon in Libra. Mercury will station direct, Venus will end her retrograde journey, and we have a Full Moon closing the eclipse portal.

It is a week of forward movement and the return of being able to take action. No matter what the past retrograde and eclipse season has brought, this is your chance to truly see and have faith that everything is always happening for your greatest benefit.

Luck favors three zodiac signs all week starting April 7 - 15, 2025:

1. Aquarius

The best time to take your life in a new direction is when luck favors you, Aquarius. The Libra Full Moon will rise on Saturday, April 12, in your house of luck and adventure, bringing new possibilities. The Full Moon brings a moment of fruition and gratitude, so paying attention to what arises during this time is important.

With this lunation, your greatest luck may be found in an unsuspecting place, as you can recognize previously hidden opportunities. This process has allowed you to develop a deeper understanding of yourself so that you can have faith in the process and be willing to take a risk when needed.

The Libra New Moon occurred on October 2, 2024. At that time, you were beginning a new project or endeavor in your life. This would have involved a new beginning, spirituality or travel. Throughout these last six months, you’ve developed your dreams and ideas during a slow retrograde season in March, and now you will see everything come to fruition.

This is magnified as the Aries eclipse on March 29 was the last in a series in this fire sign and the sign of Libra. Whatever you were meant to learn has now been embodied, and you are ready to take your life in an exciting new direction. Believe in yourself and be willing to take a risk, especially where it matters most.

2. Cancer

Start loving your life, Cancer. You are being given some beautiful energy as you head into a new week, thanks to Venus stationing direct in Pisces on Saturday, April 12, in your house of abundance and new beginnings. Venus is the planet of love and affects more than just your relationships.

Depending on where Venus is, it helps you love yourself and your life. In your house of abundance and new beginnings, the weight of the past finally leaves you. This will release frustration or disappointment about matters that have occurred, which clears the space for new experiences to start arriving.

Venus first stationed retrograde on March 1 in Aries before shifting into Pisces on March 29. During this time, you were invited to self-validate and trust yourself, rather than basing your success or how you feel about yourself on the opinions of others.

Once Venus retrograde moved into Pisces, this became a reflection period of the choices you’ve made in your life. Venus retrograde in Pisces was about helping to teach you what and who matters most, so that as Venus stations direct, you will feel motivated to create a life you love. Release anything you still carry and wish those in your past well.

Regardless of what happened, trust that karma is always at play, and it’s not your job to focus on situations you have no control over. Instead, use the energy of Venus direct in Pisces from April 12 to April 30 to manifest a life that you love, as it’s one that you genuinely deserve.

3. Scorpio

Even when it seems like nothing is happening, you are still being guided by the universe, Scorpio. Mercury stationed retrograde on March 15 in the sign of Aries. During this time, you were invited to prioritize your well-being, be mindful of boundaries with others who were only stealing your energy, and start giving yourself what you most need.

Once Mercury retrograde moved into Pisces on March 27, you began a new journey of focusing on what makes you happy. This may have felt like a challenging time for your mental health; however, it also allowed you to become clear about what you deserve and what brings you joy.

Mercury will now station direct on Monday, April 7, kickstarting you into action. This will allow you to trust that even in your darkest moments, the universe is still guided by you. There are no mistakes or missed opportunities.

With Mercury direct in Pisces from April 7 to April 16, you can expect situations where you must advocate for or choose your own happiness. This may also be an exchange offer, especially with romantic relationships. You are right where you are meant to be. However, it’s time to take action to help you reach where you want to be, knowing luck is on your side.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.