Music has the power to capture and reflect our inner worlds, helping us process whatever we’re going through. Listening to your favorite song is an instant mood boost, lifting your spirits and filling you with joyful vibes. If you’re in a place of mourning or sorrow, hearing a sad song reminds you that you’re not alone.

Songs are a powerful source of transformation. Some songs are actually spells that manifest specific things, according to a witch. Emmi Scott, a yoga teacher and embodiment coach who practices cottage witchcraft, shared a divination playlist that can be used for different magical practices, including manifestation and all sorts of spellwork. And even if you don’t believe in witchcraft, you can still recognize how magical music can be.

Here are 11 songs that are actually spells that manifest specific things, according to a witch

1. ‘Silver Springs,’ by Fleetwood Mac

YouTube

On the surface, “Silver Springs’ by Fleetwood Mac sounds like a heartsick love song, but it’s actually a binding spell. According to DIY Spells, a resource for magic, “Binding spells work by forming a metaphysical bond, connecting energies on a deeper level… Binding spells also help to address deep-seated emotions. This can be cathartic and transformative, allowing us to move on.”

The lyrics for “Silver Springs” are an incantation. They can manifest a haunting or a romantic reconnection. As Stevie Nicks sings this song she wrote about her own difficult breakup with guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, she evokes all the regret and anger you can carry for someone you loved, who couldn’t love you back.

“Time cast a spell on you but you won’t forget me,” she sings. “I know I could have loved you, but you would not let me."

"I’ll follow you down til the sound of my voice will haunt you. (Give me just a chance.) You’ll never get away from the sound of the woman that loved you.”

You can use “Silver Springs” to bring a lost love back into your life. As a banishing spell, the song can also “create a boundary that repels bad people or entities."

Advertisement

2. ‘So Long, London’ by Taylor Swift

JAROMIR CHALABALA from chalabalaphotos

“The Tortured Poets Department” could easily be interpreted as a book of spells. The album charts the course of Taylor Swift’s heart, every song a release, a manifestation, a way to heal. Some songs reveal how good love can lose its way (Hi, Joe Alwyn!). Other songs spurn love that was never enough to begin with (Bye, Matty Healy!).

In “So Long, London,” Swift sings, “So long, London, had a good run, a moment of warm sun, but I'm not the one. So long, London. Stitches undone… You'll find someone.”

This song manifests acceptance and the ability to move on, without resentment or grief. It’s a way to unravel yourself from a person or place that no longer serves you. Instead of holding onto what you’ve lost, you can use this song as a spell for letting go with grace.

Advertisement

3. ‘Rolling in the Deep’ by Adele

Dragonimages via Canva

“Rolling in Deep” seems like a song that’s out for revenge, but it’s actually a spell to manifest personal power. Adele sings, “See how I leave with every piece of you. Don't underestimate the things that I will do... Turn my sorrow into treasured gold. You'll pay me back in kind and reap just what you sow.”

The song isn’t about black magic or casting the evil eye, it’s about taking possession of your past and drawing strength from your wounds. In “Luna Luna,” a journal of spells, rituals, and practices, Minerva Siegel shared a spell to summon and protect your personal power. She listed the magical tools you need to manifest your power: “A crystal you feel a connection with, protective crystals [like] Obsidian [and] Black Tourmaline, a white candle, sage or Palo Santo to burn, and music that empowers you.

Siegel shared that she enters the spell by placing her protective crystals in the four corners of the space she’s in. Then, she lights the white candle to begin the spellword, using the flame to light the sage.

“Next, I meditate with my personal power crystal,” she wrote. “I close my eyes, open my third eye, and visualize energy flowing up from the earth and into my body. I imagine my aura glowing brighter with each wave of energy that washes over me. Then, I say my personal affirmations aloud.”

“To end the spell, I thank the universe for its power, protection and love, and blow out the candle,” she explained.

“There’s no correct or incorrect way to make magic, and that’s the beauty of it,” Siegel shared. “Your options are as endless as the universal magic that runs through us all. Explore them! Harness your power.”

Advertisement

4. ‘Good Luck Babe’ by Chappel Roan

Aleksandr Korchagin via Canva

In her song “Good Luck Babe,” Chappel Roan sings to a former lover, declaring, “You can kiss a hundred boys in bars. Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling… Good luck, babe! You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling.”

The song is about being haunted by that one ex you just can’t forget, and you can use it to manifest your healing and protect your peace. According to DIY Spells, “binding spells can be an effective tool for emotional or physical healing. With intention and energy, these spells can bring balance and harmony.”

Before you put your spellwork into action, you have to prepare. First, you need to know the purpose for your spell. As DIY Spells explained, “setting your intention is essential for successful spellcasting, as it provides a strong foundation for manifestation.”

After you set a clear intention, gather the physical objects you need for your spell. DIY Spells noted that “materials carry significance and are conduits for intentions and energies.” They advised aspiring witches to “pick them carefully and with reverence.”

Choose herbs to support your spell. Collect personal objects that represent your goal, like photos, jewelry, and letters, along with representation tools, like crystals, stones or tarot cards. Find a white candle for healing energy, find a sacred space, and start your spellwork.

Advertisement

5. ‘Apple’ by Charli XCX

Ivan Samkov from Pexels via Canva

The song “Apple” by Charli XCX is deceptively complex. It’s not actually about the fruit, it’s about everything the fruit represents. This song is more than just a metaphor, it’s a spell to manifest ancestral healing and break generational curses.

She sings, “I think the apple's rotten right to the core, from all the things passed down from all the apples coming before. I split the apple down symmetrical lines.”

According to Elizabeth Kipp, a Stress Management and Historical Trauma Specialist, “unresolved trauma passes from one generation to the next until it is healed.” Engaging in the practice of Ancestral Clearing can “release this pent up energy imprinted from the past.”

We carry our pasts with us, even the ones we weren’t present for. Even though your family lineage holds hardship and pain, you don’t have to make your home there. Offer up gratitude for all the ways your ancestors protected themselves, and by extension, you. Casting a spell to release interwoven trauma will heal your ancestors as much as it heals you. Set your intention for a future of abundance, peace, and freedom, and move on from what haunts you.

Advertisement

6. ‘Haunted’ by Beyonce

YouTube

Beyonce is an icon, a queen, and a change-maker. Her influence runs deeper than words can fully capture. Her song “Haunted” is an affirmation of her innate power.

“When I'm looking off the edge, I preach my gut. I can't help but ignore it,” she sings. “Reap what you sow. Perfection is so mmm. It's what you do. It's what you see. I know if I'm haunting you, you must be haunting me.”

This song is a spell for reclaiming what’s rightfully yours. It serves as an urgent reminder that you are worthy, that your power is always in your own hands. “Haunted” is more than a manifestation, it's a direct demand for retribution and restitution. When you use this song as a spell, you announce your intention to haunt those who’ve wronged you, unless they return everything they stole.

Advertisement

7. ‘Pour It Up’ by Rihanna

SIphotography from Getty Images via Canva

Rihanna’s “Pour It Up” is a spell for wealth and abundance. The lyrics are fiercely joyful and full of opportunity.

“All I see is signs, all I see is dollar signs. Money on my mind, money, money on my mind. Throw it, throw it up, watch it fall out from the sky.”

This musical spell isn’t asking, it’s receiving. It’s a call and response and it won’t take ‘no’ for an answer. It’s an announcement you make to the universe. You’re going to achieve everything you’ve dreamed of, and your banishing all the negative forces that try to hold you back, outside of you and from within.

Advertisement

8. ‘Espresso’ by Sabrina Carpenter

Passakorn Prothien from Getty Images

As sugary sweet as Sabrina Carpenter sounds, she’s working strong magic with her song “Espresso,” singing, “Now he's thinkin' 'bout me every night, oh. Is it that sweet? I guess so. Say you can't sleep, baby, I know. That's that me espresso.”

This song is a spell to manifest passion and obsession. According to a witch named Tina Caro, “Obsession spells are powerful rituals designed to enhance emotional connections, draw attention, and strengthen bonds in relationships.”

“Obsession magic can help intensify your presence in someone’s mind and heart,” she continued. “These methods amplify attraction and focus energy toward making you unforgettable [and] these techniques should come from a place of respect and love rather than manipulation.”

Caro suggested using affirmations to focus your energy, since words hold so much power. She shared that candle magic is another approach to casting obsession spells. Red candles symbolize passion and desire and black candles create deeper intensity and focus.

Advertisement

9. ‘Higher Love’ by Whitney Houston

StockSnap from Pixabay via Canva

In the song “Higher Love,” Whitney Houston is seeking. She’s searching for a deeper love than what she’s already known, singing, “Think about it, there must be a higher love. Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above. Without it, life is wasted time. Look inside your heart, and I'll look inside mine.”

The chorus is just one line: “Bring higher love (My love) Where's that higher love I keep thinking of?”

This song, which is actually a cover of the original which was sung by Steve Winwood with background vocals by Chaka Khan, is a spell to manifest your true love and soul connection. You can ask the universe to offer a profound connection, but you can only receive it by putting in the work to show up authentically and elevate yourself.

According to soul coach Jeanne Nangle, a soul connection is “a profound bound transcending time and space with someone you resonate with at a deep level. You have an intuitive understanding of one another. The bond is marked by a sense of belonging and familiarity.”

“You will be a similar vibration frequency as your soulmate,” she explained. “Like attracts like, vibrationally.”

Advertisement

10. ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ by Billie Eilish

YouTube

As the song “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish starts with the line, “I want you to stay 'til I'm in the grave,” she’s setting an intention to hold onto the love she has and make it last. The chorus is an incantation: “Birds of a feather, we should stick together… Can't change the weather, might not be forever… But if it's forever, it's even better.”

The song is a love binding spell to manifest a deeper connection with a romantic partner. According to DIY Spells, “Love binding spells can help couples create a more loving and fulfilling relationship… By using the power of love and intention, harmony and balance are restored.”

“Make sure to approach them with respect, integrity, and genuine intentions for the best results,” they shared. If you want to cast a love binding spell, first things first: ask for consent. Then, set your intention, cast your spell, and release any attachment you have to the outcome.

DIY Spells shared that underlying intent for love binding spells isn’t desperation, but rather, hope. “As we struggle to understand relationships, individuals look for ways to find lasting love,” they explained, continuing to say that love binding spells are “rooted in our shared need for meaningful bonds.”

Advertisement

11. ‘Abracadabra’ by Lady Gaga

YouTube

In “Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga sings, “Pay the toll to the angels, drawing circles in the clouds… With a haunting dance, now you're both in a trance. It's time to cast your spell on the night.”

The song can be harnessed as an incantation for protection, and acknowledgement of your inner strength, or a transmutation spell. Intuitive counselor Tess Whitehurst shared that transmutation spells are a way to redirect negative energy into something that serves you. These spells cleanse whatever negativity sneaks into your life and transforms it into positive energy.

You can summon the magical law of transmutation to banish bad luck and conjure good fortune. You can release old relationship energy and protect yourself from harmful elements of your past coming into your present. You have the power to shift your reality: All you have to do is believe.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.