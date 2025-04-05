Each Zodiac Sign Has An Important Message From The Tarot For The Week Starting April 7

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for the week of April 7 - 13, 2025! The High Priestess and Three of Cups guide this week's tarot horoscope, a reminder to trust your intuition and lean on others when you need them.

Trusting your instincts will lead you to your tribe. These will be the people who celebrate your efforts and successes like their own... just as much as you would celebrate their efforts and successes.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign has an important message from their weekly tarot horoscope for April 7 - 13, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Judgment

Aries, the Judgment tarot card reveals that people from your past may make a comeback this week.

With both Venus and Juno retrograde, an ex who suddenly wants to get back together (even if you don't) may reach out. Someone you had a falling out with could suddenly pretend as if nothing happened between you to try and get something from you, or you may be tasked with making an important life decision.

This card also speaks of karma — what goes around comes around. So if you have been wronged in the past, that karmic judgment is here to play out, and vice versa.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Ace of Pentacles

Taurus, the Ace of Pentacles is an excellent omen for financial gain and success.

If you have been thinking of expanding your business, tapping into something new to increase your net worth, or learning more about investing for long-term gain, this is a great week to get started.

This week, a major tangible purchase, like a house or industrial appliance, could have life-changing implications.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Two of Swords

Gemini, the Two of Swords reveals that there's a situation awaiting your decision. Whatever you decide will change your life dramatically, in one way or another.

For some, this is about romance and whether you should pursue a connection — or if the rollercoaster ride is just keeping you addicted for all the wrong reasons. For others, this is a decision about relocating to pursue more opportunities.

Whatever decision you have to make, spend some time thinking about your options. You intuitively know the right answer.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Five of Swords

Cancer, trust in the divine flow of love around you.

The saying “what goes around, comes around” rings true for you this week. If someone has harmed you in the past, the sword of karma comes swinging down this week.

This energy swings both ways, so remember to take a deep breath before reacting this week, especially if you're having a bad day.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Six of Swords

Leo, you have the Six of Swords highlighting big change for you this week.

You are ready to level up to something greater so you can experience a better quality of life. Reflect on your social circumstances or career prospects — you are moving on to something bigger and better.

Don't hold yourself back, especially if your intuition is pinging you to trust it as you move forward.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Nine of Swords

Virgo, the Nine of Swords highlights the need to be more grounded this week.

Take precautions for your mental health, especially if unfolding circumstances around the world or in your local area are making you feel anxious and stressed.

Working with a therapist can help you greatly in your endeavors, but you can also use psychology workbooks at home or do regular journaling as a way to release the stress from within onto the pages. That catharsis will bring strength along with healing.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Eight of Pentacles

Libra, you have the Eight of Pentacles showing up for you this week, revealing that your hard work is paying off in big ways.

A lot of you are considered irreplaceable artisans, educators, technicians, and so on in your field. You are part of the elevated ranks within your specialized circle that's taking everyone to the next level or training the next generation with better technology and specialized know-how.

Lean hard into this area because it's part of your life path as a cardinal air sign.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Ten of Pentacles

Scorpio, you have the Ten of Pentacles showing up with news of big gains and financial success this week.

Your investments are now coming to fruition, bringing you the greatest returns. You may be able to put some of it into making another big dream of yours come true.

Along with your hard work, support from family and friends helped play a part in this success, so it's a good week to express your gratitude and acknowledge the love and support.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Ten of Pentacles

Sagittarius, the Ten of Pentacles tarot card is a sign of oncoming success this week. You're experiencing the golden returns on efforts you made in the past.

You're strongly connected to Scorpio this week. Together, you will be able to multiply your efforts skywards and your rewards.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Eight of Wands

Capricorn, the Eight of Wands is reminding you to act swiftly and make big moves in the areas that are important to you. Whether this is your love life or your career, now's the time to do something.

If you can, work with others to speed up your process and increase your creativity. Just be ready to ease up on the controls — that's when the magic happens!

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Nine of Wands

Aquarius, you have the Nine of Wands encouraging you to have patience with your plans. You have big, world-changing dreams, and these things take time.

If this is related to a patent you are filing or some kind of scientific breakthrough, keeping things on the down-low is even more important.

Besides, the patience will enable you to make even more observations that you may have missed earlier and add them to the roster.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Ace of Cups

Pisces, you have the Ace of Cups showing up as your “ace in the hole” this week.

As long as love is your guide and empathy the true north of your compass, you will end up exactly where you need to be and cross paths with exactly the people who will help you shine and transform.

You are ready to tackle the next big challenge in your life with your unique skillset. It will surprise everyone when you win, showing them that you can win in more ways than one... if you know how.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.