Each new astrological season brings change, and this is how each zodiac sign's life transforms after Aries season begins on March 20, 2025. Each zodiac sign will experience a reset in their personal lives, and Aries season is known for fresh starts.

The Sun enters Aries on March 20, bringing more power to the Aries energy currently in the sky. We are all being impacted by the current planet's retrograde, allowing us to curate our vision, find courage, and control our destiny. During this transit, we are discovering our potential and learning how to incorporate optimism.

Aries energy is playful and charming, helping us feel passionate about our work and find what makes competition fun. New perspectives are added to this picture, but expect our mindset to shift once Mercury enters Pisces. For now, this week's life lessons will show us why dreaming big and trusting ourselves can bring wonders to our lives.

How each zodiac sign's life transforms after Aries season begins on March 20, 2025:

Aries

The Sun enters your zodiac sign on March 20, and with your birthday and a new astrological year, your life transforms. Your season is here this week, and it will bring to light and magnify everything from this Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde transit. Aries Season this year will allow you to close any topics from last year's North Node transit. This is also your time to develop a stronger connection with friends and family.

You are learning how to be more comprehensive and compassionate, and with this year’s theme of love, Aries season can feel different. The Venus retrograde will impact your sign by helping you mature. There’s a theme of love in terms of partnerships and the love you have shown yourself.

Taurus

You are getting ready for a life change, Taurus, because this Aries Season will be a very potent period that allows you to analyze the connections and relationships you have made over the last six months. We are now entering a new cycle, allowing you to make new friendships, and you may see some drastic change in your current social circles.

Nevertheless, all of this transformative energy is here to promote your growth, to help you see the people that matter, to allow you to see the people who have been there for you, and to allow yourself to see the potential that you have as well. Aries Season will help you elevate and move forward, especially if you have been the cause of your blockages.

Gemini

You will be very receptive to this Sun in Aries transit because it will bring many new, exciting energies that can transform your life. With Venus already in the sign, it can help you feel much more accommodating and prepared to enjoy all the fruits of your labor and all the wonderful things that Aries Season can bring, even though your ruler is retrograde.

What makes this Aries Season a lot special and challenging is that your ruler is in Aries right now, and it’s going to give you that push and excitement, but because it’s retrograde, you’re going to have to take it easy for a bit until the planet stations direct. Balance patience with practicality, but you can explore and learn. Don’t be afraid to think big, but make sure to tame your impulsivity while your Mercury is retrograde.

Cancer

It can be a very exciting transit for you because this energy during this Aries season can potentially change your life via the career area. Aries season is happening in your 10th house, the house of career and public status. But something is different this year because these planets will be retrograded between Pisces in Aries, so you will be forced to see yourself in the new light, whether you like it or not.

You have also endured the Mars retrograde, so this is all about your transformation and how you are coming into your power. Don’t settle for less when it comes to your relationships. Seek the best partnerships, the best friendships, and the best dreams that you can conjure because you deserve the world.

Leo

As one of the fire signs, you are learning powerful life lessons this week as the Sun enters Aries, which can feel like a breath of fresh air after these water transits in Pisces and Mars retrograde in Cancer. But now Mars is direct, and you have learned how to control your impulses and to be a lot more mature. This helps you to transform your life in the areas of your relationships. You are learning to work well with others and be there for them, which is a different tone from what you’re used to.

Now, during this Aries transit, you’re going to get back to basics, feeling like the royal ready to take on the throne, and this is going to do wonders for you once these planets station direct. However, the Sun in Aries transit will remind you that you are worthy, and don’t be ashamed of that. You should be proud of who you are and shine during this transit.

Virgo

Eclipse energy is in your sign, and now that Aries season will begin on the 20th, it will give you a lot to think about regarding your past relationships. The ongoing Venus transit sheds light on your partnership house this week, where you feel life changes the most for you. Aries Season is deeply connected with the eclipse in your sign. Now, the Sun here will magnify and push you to take your position to the top.

If you’ve been doubting yourself, Aries Season reminds you that you can achieve anything if you don't give up on your goals. You’re already learning these things with Saturn, so it should be easy. Aries Season is here to alleviate any stresses, so go with the flow and remember to have fun. Don’t stress over things, breathe a little, and spend time with the people you love.

Libra

Aries season on March 20 will activate your partnership house, which will still impact you once Venus stations direct. It is a playful energy tied with the Sun in Aries transit; you may meet potential friends or business partners. Exploring and learning may also be tied with this transit since you will be more willing to do what brings you happiness and what sparks your curious nature. A lot more willing to explore, travel, and do many things that make you happy.

But remember, Mercury is retrograde, so if you travel, make sure that it’s a short distance because going long distances can bring a lot of headaches. Going to the museum, to the local museum, with your friends, going to the local restaurants, and doing things within your community will be very fun, charming, entertaining, and very aligned with the Venusian energy that Mercury in Aries and Venus in Aries will bring to the table.

Scorpio

You’ll learn to be more forgiving; forgiving others is a wonderful way for your life to transform this week. Aries Season has been about reconciliation, and Venus retrograde will magnify this. Soon, Venus will re-enter Pisces, which will impact your relationship house. This is a moment for you to move on before Venus moves into Aries again. Through these transits, you may learn to be more open to the potential love stories you can create.

Mercury will ingress Pisces once more, giving you a chance to express yourself through writing or you might even talk to someone about how they made you feel. Aries Season will make you feel bold and stronger to assert yourself. So don’t be surprised if you open up and speak to someone instead of bottling up your emotions during this time.

Sagittarius

What a lovely time to be a fire sign because this Aries Sun transit will be an awakening that helps you see things in a new light, hence, transforming it for the better. There is love in the chaos and excitement. Jupiter is currently in your partnership house, so be prepared to meet new people, make new friends, or fall in love if you’re single. Jupiter in Gemini means that you will have the opportunity to find someone who will be aligned with what you want in a relationship.

Single people can benefit from increased confidence and socializing. Meanwhile, those in relationships can expect their bonds to elevate with their partner. Either way, you’ll have a lot of fun and experience bliss if you tap into the Jupiterian qualities linked to optimism. It’s going to be exciting, and even with retrograde occurring, you’ll still benefit from all the wonders and beautiful things that Aries Season is bringing to the table.

Capricorn

Capricorns tend to overwork, but Aries Season may inspire you to take some time to rest. You are learning to be there for yourself, and you will see how the boundaries you protect now may relate to work and home. Be mindful of how you use your energy so you don’t burn out. What a great way for life to change; you learn to take care of yourself by putting your needs first.

Mars retrograde may have pressured and caused you to have a lot of responsibilities; however, with Mercury, Sun and Venus in Aries, you may want to slow down, just a bit, before Mercury and Venus retrograde back to Pisces.

Consider working on an abandoned home improvement project you have been eyeing, or start learning about something new that connects you with the artist within, such as painting or tending to your garden.

Aquarius

The Sun entering Aries will illuminate all of your connections; when this happens, a few areas of life will change. You'll recognize several of these transformations almost immediately. You may learn much from wonderful people you respect over the next several weeks.

This is a period of evolving and discovering new things. Be open to exploring your creative abilities and meeting people who can also inspire you to explore your imaginative side. Therefore, the theme for you this Aries season will be how to learn and grow while doing the things you love.

Concentrating on a skill or improving your craft can be part of this period. You will be receptive to the lessons you may have learned in the last six months. Remember, the themes of the North Node in Aries repeat for the next several weeks, so understand the changes you need to make to close the cycle.

Pisces

Preparing for this Aries season will help you reflect on how much you have trusted yourself during this process. The life transformation you experience this week is associated with building your ego. The Sun in Aries allows you to discover yourself, build on your relationship with yourself, and be more patient with your goals. It is also a good time to restructure your plans as you prepare for the next phase.

Aries season may seem like a good time to start something new and fresh, but refrain from those impulses. Understand your limits, and don’t get caught up in the fantasy. It is OK, now, to put your all into an existing project, to finish your task list and homework. You can see how successful you can be when you have the drive to win.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.