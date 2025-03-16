Your Weekly Horoscope For March 17 - 23, 2025

The weekly horoscope for March 17 - 23, 2025 begins with a lot of momentum under an intense Scorpio Moon. On the 19th, the Moon enters Sagittarius, giving us the initiative to create and embark on an adventure.

This is a week of courage and bravery, and once Aries season begins on March 20, the fiery energy from the Sun in this sign provides much-needed optimism to get us through the rest of this chaotic retrograde season. If you’ve been seeking structure and grounding, the Capricorn Moon on the 22nd will help you achieve clarity, be more methodical, and focus on your next objectives.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for March 17 - 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There is a lot to look forward to this week since the Sun will enter your sign on March 20, beginning your zodiac season.

While we navigate the Martian energy of the Scorpio Moon at the start of the week, you are reminded that you are allowed to embrace your emotions freely. Find ways to focus on healing during this time.

The Sagittarius Moon on Wednesday infuses you with plenty of optimism that gives you a glimpse of what Aries season will be like for you. You're energized and ready to take control.

Of course, this week you should be mindful that we are still in retrograde season, so go slow and work on things patiently. Ask for help if you need it, especially once the Moon enters Capricorn at the end of the week, helping you coordinate with others while getting in your element and socializing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Things get intense this week, starting with the Scorpio Moon bringing new light to your relationships. Your relationships are a major theme this week as you work on compromising with others as you work toward your goals.

Collaboration is essential for you this week, especially with the Sagittarius Moon energy on the 19th helping you brainstorm great ideas as retrograde season keeps you in the planning phase.

Aries season begins on Thursday, reminding you to prioritize doing what you want. Nourish your goals and your dreams during this time. However, make sure not to start anything new until Mercury stations direct.

The Capricorn energy at the end of the week feels very nourishing. Be patient with yourself and spend time with those you love over the weekend.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The beginning of the week feels peculiar for you as the Scorpio energy reminds you to apply and continue practicing the lessons that this Saturn and Pisces transit is making you mindful of.

Once the Moon is in Sagittarius on Wednesday, clearly communicate your boundaries, especially while we're in the thick of retrograde season.

Aries season begins on the 20th, a joyful transit that brings the inspiration you've needed.

Once the Moon enters Capricorn on Saturday, you will feel much more patient and relaxed when it comes to working towards your goals. Don't give up on them even if you feel that there are setbacks.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As a water sign, you happily embrace the Scorpio Moon early in the week. This is a great time to reconnect with your partner or, if you’re single, hang out with friends.

Once the Moon enters Sagittarius on Wednesday, it might bring to light some dynamics from the past that you may have tried to move on from. But now you feel more empowered and able to face what comes next.

Aries season begins on March 20, a remarkable transit for you as retrograde season initiates transformations that are helping you take control and shine. Embrace being a leader — you're the person who changes the game in your field.

The Moon in Capricorn on Saturday brings romantic energy to close this week. Focus on what you love this weekend. Work on your hobbies or projects, go see a movie, or listen to your favorite song — anything that brings calm and bliss to your day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Scorpio Moon energy at the beginning of the week is a friendly reminder to stay grounded. Be consistent with taking care of yourself and prioritize your needs this week, especially if you’ve been giving your energy to others recently.

The Sagittarius Moon on Wednesday encourages new ideas that help you get closer to the work that you’re doing behind the scenes.

Aries season begins this week, a much-needed change for fire signs like you because this retrograde cycle may have felt very slow. You may have experienced delays, but now you know that things are shifting and you can go forth in the next several weeks once Mercury stations direct on April 7.

The Capricorn Moon on Saturday adds exciting and enchanting energy to the weekend, helping you make solid plans that allow you to get closer to your precious dreams.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The dramatic Scorpio Moon starts your week with a reminder of the importance of working well with others. Be there for those who need you. You’re evolving your communication, especially with this Mercury retrograde cycle in the works.

The Moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday connects you with family. This is a good week to discuss deeper topics tied to your roots. You’re going to be more receptive with your communication, making you a better listener and helping you work things through.

Aries season begins on the 20th. With both Mercury and Venus retrograde, this energy will point to past relationships that still have a hold on your mind. We're also in eclipse season, a sign from the universe that it's time to move on. Aries is a sign of forward momentum, a reminder that it's not good to stay caught up in the past.

The Capricorn Moon on Saturday brings a lot of optimism and joy to your weekend. Be happy spending time exploring your hidden talents.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a magnetic week for you since Aries season is here to help you level up. This energy is concentrated in your relationship house. Things may feel a lot more thrilling starting on Monday, with the Moon in Scorpio helping you find your pacing and develop a stronger routine. Once the Moon enters Sagittarius, it's a potent period for fruitful collaborations.

On the 20th, the Sun enters the sign of Aries, illuminating your relationship house and solidifying the messages from this retrograde cycle. Expect to repeat these lessons once Venus and Mercury station direct and re-enter your partnership house.

This is a week for you to practice what you preach. Be more diligent about protecting your boundaries. This doesn’t only pertain to romantic relationships but friendships and business connections as well.

The Moon in Capricorn closes the week, bringing your focus to home and family over the weekend. If you have neglected making time for family or friends, this is your time to get back on track.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Having the Moon in your sign early in the week sets the tone for your expectations. You are success-oriented this week, working hard toward your goals and feeling unstoppable.

Once the Moon is in Sagittarius on Wednesday, your focus shifts to honoring and perhaps even treating yourself. You’ve worked hard, so go easy and congratulate yourself on those victories!

Aries season begins on the 20th, instilling you with more drive, focus, and determination now that there is a stellium of planets building in this sign.

The week ends with the Capricorn Moon, which can provide you with the structure and discipline you seek as you prepare for the upcoming week. This weekend is a good time to catch up on a good book or work on your plans for the upcoming week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The week starts with the Moon in Scorpio, a time to rest and recharge before the Moon enters your sign on Wednesday. Once your ruling planet Jupiter's potent energy shines as the Moon enters your sign mid-week, you can take action on and move forward with existing projects. Just avoid starting anything new until Mercury retrograde ends in April.

One of this week's most pivotal moments is the Sun’s entry into Aries, a glamorous, exciting, and enchanting time for fire signs like you. You'll have plenty of opportunities to solidify a relationship or fall in love; both can feel exciting and transformative. However, the Sun is highlighting the messages of Venus retrograde, a reminder not to rush into any new relationships until Venus stations direct.

Love is an ongoing theme for you this year with Jupiter currently in your partnership house reminding you of what you are seeking in a partner. Saturn’s energy closes the week with the Moon in Capricorn helping you solidify and strengthen your relationship with yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A love song is in the works with this week's powerful energy helping you dream unabashedly again. You are very receptive to the Scorpio Moon energy at the start of the week, which is teaching you the importance of collaboration — it's essential to have strong, inspirational people in your life.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Sagittarius helps you make valuable, practical plans that you can put into motion once Mercury stations direct in April. In the meantime, work on enhancing your communication skills as you gain insight into how to transform your daily routines.

The Sun’s entry into Aries on Thursday marks the beginning of an intriguing zodiac season. Speak wonderful words to yourself, show yourself kindness, and be patient since Mercury is still retrograde, but Aries season gives you the courage and boldness you need to achieve and succeed.

The Moon in your sign closes the week, giving you all the energy and optimism you desire. It is a reminder not to give up on your goals.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Scorpio Moon at the start of the week is a good time to connect with your leadership goals. As you reflect on your past responsibilities, this week's energy helps you feel more capable and powerful as you move away from defeatist thoughts and see your potential.

You gain strength and courage as the week continues. You're extra charming this week, attracting like-minded people.

Aries season begins on March 20, a wonderful and inspiring time for all air signs. Use the weekend to relax, unwind, and have fun.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You start the week with optimism and joy as the themes of romance, love, power, connection, and ambition resurface.

Once the Moon is in Sagittarius on Wednesday, you feel that strong energy giving you a lot of grounding and encouragement to continue with your goals and be successful.

The Sun enters Aries on the 20th. This is a very motivational moment, but you will need to be mindful of your energy because the Sun is in the darkest corner of your chart asking you to be conscious of prioritizing rest and relaxation.

Continue this planning phase until Mercury stations direct in April. The Saturn-ruled Capricorn Moon appears over the weekend, bringing your focus toward your ambitions. You know that you are here to win it all.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.