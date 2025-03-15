What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Week Of March 17 - 23, According To A Tarot Reader

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for March 17 - 23, 2025, is here. After shuffling the cards, the Two of Swords and Two of Pentacles are the two general cards for everyone, guiding this week's reading and providing insight into how each zodiac sign can navigate the week's astrological energy.

The Two of Swords urges making intentional decisions and taking well-thought-out action, especially when it comes to financial decisions as suggested by the Two of Pentacles. This is a major theme for the next few weeks as we contend with Mercury retrograde's typical disruptions and Venus retrograde's effects on our finances. Don't let peer pressure hold sway over you. Allow your instincts to show you the right way because your path is unique to you. Seek out new experiences, knowledge, and areas of interest so you can become more well-rounded, even if it takes you a while to get the hang of things.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: The Emperor

Aries, you have a powerful tarot card this week: The Emperor. Since this is the tarot card that happens to be linked to the Aries zodiac sign, this is a doubly powerful sign from the universe that things will go your way this week.

But don't get too relaxed! The Emperor always wears armor under his regal clothes as he sits on the throne. Despite opportunities and powerful changes favoring you, with Mercury retrograde in your sign, you must still remain on your toes.

Remain observant and act instinctively (but not impulsively) to attract success this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Queen of Cups

Taurus, you have the Queen of Cups as your tarot card for the week, encouraging you to bring love and heartfulness into your everyday life. Approaching each day with an open heart and mind is a shortcut to attracting wealth and abundance in all forms.

For those who are single or actively looking for a new partner, prioritize listening intently this week. Being a good listener also requires actively engaging in the conversation, which means it's time to get vulnerable.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Three of Wands

Gemini, you have Three of Wands showing up for you this week, reminding you that stepping out of your comfort zone doesn't always have to be a distasteful or frightening thing.

You're a pro at going with the flow, and leaning into this adaptability can help you expand your career opportunities and make new friends.

Try out some different hobbies and interests this week — you'll be surprised by what intrigues you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Four of Wands

Cancer, you have the tarot card Four of Wands showing up for you this week. It reminds you that home may be your area of influence and strength, but exploring the world and disparate elements and energies will strengthen your ability to bring positive things into your living space and to your loved ones.

You may not see it right away, but being a team player will help you build a stronger foundation in all your endeavors this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Five of Swords

Leo, you have the Five of Swords as your tarot card this week, cautioning you to be more observant in your social life.

You're the type of person to welcome everyone with open arms, but this week, practice discernment. With both Mercury and Venus now retrograde, you may cross paths with someone from the past. Are they saying what they mean or what they think you want to hear?

Don't be afraid to bring out the lion within when there's a need.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Justice

Virgo, you have the tarot major arcana card Justice showing up for you this week. It cautions the need to be more fair and level-headed in your endeavors and interactions.

Since the South Node is currently in Virgo, this is doubly important as you may find yourself confronted with life challenges that urge you to let go of bad habits and build positive ones that push you out of your comfort zone.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Strength

Libra, you have the major arcana card Strength as your tarot card for the week. It encourages the need to find strength through areas and expressions that may not be considered “strong” from a conventional (or even patriarchal) standpoint.

Whether this is the strength to walk away from a toxic situation without letting the drama suck you in, the strength to express your heart's feelings to the right person even if you don't know how they feel about you, or the strength to add your voice to the fight against oppression in one way or another, you get to choose how you wish to engage with this energy this week.

Your choices will bring tremendous growth and personal power, unlocking your cardinal nature.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Strength

Scorpio, you and Libra received the same major arcana card this week (in rapid succession). So if you have a Libra friend, romantic partner, or even a family member who always supports and cheers you on, now's your time to lean into that relationship.

Disparate energies don't always have to be at loggerheads. Sometimes they can teach about aspects of life that would be out of your reach or not understandable to you otherwise.

Strength also encourages the need for patience this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Ace of Swords

Sagittarius, you have the Ace of Swords showing up for you this week, encouraging the need to seek out new inspiration and ideas.

Try visiting a museum you haven't been to before, reading fiction or memoirs, interacting with a performance art piece, or engaging with the hobbies and interests of your friends. The options are endless! You are only restricted by your imagination and desires.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Two of Swords

Capricorn, you have the Two of Swords as your tarot card for the week. It encourages the need to look within for answers and not allow outside noises and strong opinions to hold sway over you.

Introspection and meditation will help you tremendously at this time. If you are unsure about a decision, pause and don't make any big changes this week.

The right answers will emerge when you free yourself from stress and allow your subconscious to speak to you — just make sure you're listening.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Nine of Swords

Aquarius, you have the Nine of Swords here for you this week. As the humanitarian of the zodiac, it's easy to become overwhelmed in such a contentious atmosphere.

Take a break from the new cycle when you need to. Try to incorporate a daily grounding ritual into your life, like focused breathing or meditation, to help you ease the stress and sharpen your air sign intellect.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Ten of Cups

Pisces, you have the beautiful Ten of Cups showing up for you this week, encouraging the need to seek out your loved ones and family.

Prioritize your relationships with family and friends this week. Make memories and go on adventures together. Build your legacy through love. If you don't do it now, then when?

This is your opportunity to bring the sweetness of life to you and everyone who matters to you through proactive actions and thoughts so you can bloom and thrive together.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.