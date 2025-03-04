Astrologer Explains How To Survive The ‘Rare, Once-In-A-Lifetime Cosmic Event’ Of March 2025

Astrologers have been warning for months just how transformative the astrology of March 2025 is for all zodiac signs and society as a whole. While it may feel daunting to know what lies ahead, astrologer Camila Regina took to TikTok to provide a few tips on how we can survive what she called a "rare, once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event."

The astrologer explained how to survive the heavy astrological shifts occurring in March 2025.

"The universe is setting up a massive transformation into motion," Regina said of March's astrology, adding that "most people are not gonna know how to deal with this energy."

Advertisement

With two retrograde planets and an eclipse on the horizon, "a period of deep spiritual awakenings, deep transformations of letting go, and soul awakenings that won't happen again in our lifetime" is upon us, Regina explained.

To demonstrate the significance of this month, Regina noted that the last time we experienced anything close to this was March 2020 — and we all know how deeply society has transformed since then. But this time, Regina said, "it's not going to be about being locked in, it's going to be about breaking free."

1. Stick to a daily spiritual practice

Jessica Christian | Unsplash

Advertisement

According to Regina, sticking to a daily spiritual practice will help you navigate through this "once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event," as doing so will help you "solidify and root you back into yourself."

Spirituality doesn't have to be religious, nor does it need to take much time out of your day. However, it can have major positive effects on your mental health and overall well-being.

If you're not sure where to begin, Polly Wirum, a spiritual coach, psychic, and YourTango Expert, shared a quick 10-minute morning spiritual ritual you can easily adopt into your routine.

Advertisement

2. Declutter your life

Clutter is proven to have negative effects on both your physical and mental health. So during a month when we'll feel more stress than usual, keeping your life and home clutter-free is essential, Regina explained.

"When you have a decluttered life and a decluttered home, you will have a lot more clarity, to think, to be more spiritual, to be more present," Regina said.

3. Practice gratitude

Kinga Howard | Unsplash

Advertisement

Practicing gratitude is an easy way to improve your mental health and lead you toward living a happier life, and Regina explained that gratitude is a key part of getting through the difficult astrology of March 2025 (relatively) unscathed.

In addition, Regina explained that this month is "a beautiful time when a lot of your manifestations can rapidly come in," and according to the laws of attraction, actively practicing gratitude is the best way to attract more abundance into your life.

There are many different ways to practice gratitude daily, so work on finding a practice that fits easily into your schedule to make the most of this powerful time.

Advertisement

4. Stay in control of your mind

According to Regina, this cosmic event is likely to bring up deep wounds, so she stressed how crucial it is to stay in control of your mind in March.

"They are just fears coming up in order for you to acknowledge them and realize how silly they are," Regina said.

Don't be afraid to change the story surrounding your triggers, and always remember that things are working out better than they might seem.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.