Your Partner's Birth Date Can Reveal If They Will Be Faithful In Your Relationship, According To An Astrologer

Do you know your significant other's birthday? Hopefully you do — and not just because it makes you a better partner. Their birth date is actually quite revealing. It can provide insight into their personality, future, and even their ability to remain faithful.

Linda Nardi is an astrologer and content creator known online as @astrologywithlinda. In a recent Instagram video, she shared the birth dates that indicate a loyal partner.

If your significant other was born on the 1, 5, 10, 11, 24, 28, or 31 of any month, you're in luck! According to the astrologer, infidelity is not in your partner's wheelhouse. "They're the rock in any relationship," she said. "Unwavering, dependable, and fiercely committed."

"These partners will stand by your side and bring affection, warmth, and trust to the relationship," she added. "You can always count on them to be there through thick and thin, offering love and unwavering loyalty."

Of course, their birthdate is not the only indication of a faithful partner.

If your partner's birthday does not fall on one of those seven dates, fret not! There are other signs of a faithful partner to be aware of.

For one, a significant other who keeps their word in other areas is more likely to be loyal when it comes to your relationship. "Reliability and trustworthiness across many aspects of life are good indicators of faithfulness in your relationship," eHarmony author Jeannie Assimos explained.

A lack of secrets is another great sign, as is effective boundaries with the people in their life, specifically coworkers.

Another good indication of a faithful partner, according to Assimos, is if they are "invested in maintaining a friendship, as well as a romance, with you."

"Many individuals who get involved in affairs have been unable to deepen their love relationship beyond the early phase of infatuation and adrenaline rush," she explained, pointing to research that found that life satisfaction is far higher among those who consider their spouse to be their best friend.

Your partner's birthdate can also reveal other attributes.

Their tendency towards loyalty is not the only thing their birthdate can tell you. Some dates indicate that you have landed a particularly loving partner. "If they were born on 2, 8, 9, 12, 15, 19, 21, 24, or 29, they’re deeply nurturing, affectionate, and always make their loved ones feel valued," Nardi explained

In another post, she shared a few other birthdate-related traits. For example, if your partner was born on the 6, 21, 11, 18, 27, or 8 of any month, they likely possess radiant beauty inside and out. They have a physical and energetic charm that "captivates everyone around you," she said.

If you're questioning your partner's intelligence, once again — check their birthdate! Those born on the 20, 12, 17, 19, or 28, have the sharpest minds. "These dates represent those who are naturally inclined toward intellect and wisdom," Nardi noted, adding that they have "a gift for solving problems and seeking solutions that others might miss."

Those seeking a passionate partner should date people who were born on the 1, 7, 24, 15, or 29. "These dates are linked to individuals that can be intense, sometimes even unpredictable," she said. "There's a powerful force inside of you," that can be channeled into leadership or romantic passion.

Audrey Jaber is a writer and associate editor with a bachelor's degree in journalism.