5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Weekly Horoscopes From March 17 - 23, 2025

Five zodiac signs have great weekly horoscopes from March 17 through March 23, 2025! There are a ton of astrology transits to look forward to this week, which is particularly good for Cancer, Pisces, Aquarius, Taurus, and Virgo zodiac signs.

The first astrological transit is on March 19, when Juno retrograde in Sagittarius starts. As the asteroid of marriage and partnership, the retrograde motion of Juno will bring deep questions about love, marriage, and partnerships for all zodiac signs. Depending on your zodiac sign, you may realize you aren't with your soulmate after all, thus opening the way to finding the right person. This transit also fosters empathy and mutual understanding.

Advertisement

March 20 will be a powerful day when the Sun enters Aries. Aries season kicks off the Vernal equinox to welcome spring in the northern hemisphere (and autumn in the southern). Aries season starts a new astrological year for all zodiac signs. Anticipate fresh ideas, inspiration, and the desire to breathe something powerful into your day-to-day life.

Vesta retrograde in Scorpio starts on March 21. You may want to reevaluate your life goals, which may cause you to procrastinate for now. But if you ground yourself within, this can be a good thing. Vesta retrograde can help you unearth your hidden potential.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs have great weekly horoscopes for March 17 - 23, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Aquarius

Best day of the week for Cancer: March 18

Cancer, your horoscope this week is all about embracing all that life has to offer, including the areas you have wished to but were afraid of out of personal insecurities. Now's the chance to change the dynamic and strengthen yourself while exploring.

Advertisement

The second half of the week may be more significant as it will give you more room and time to do so, but bringing this energy into your routines and work life is equally important even if you do so with one small positive change.

Your romantic life will also benefit as you can bring fresh stories and inspiration to your romance. Watch out for strong emotional flares, though, in the middle of the week when the zodiac season changes and we have the Vernal Equinox.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Pisces

Best day of the week for Pisces: March 19

Pisces, you will have a fabulous week! Whenever you bring out your inner child and hidden genius from within your psyche, something magical will occur. Your personal and work projects will benefit from this boost as well. Try to be more intentional during the Vernal Equinox on March 20 and the days leading up to it. Your manifestation powers will be strong at that time. Intention-setting exercises and vision boarding can help you narrow down what you want so you can channel your energy exactly where it needs to go.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aquarius: Pisces

Best day of the week for Aquarius: March 21

Aquarius, this is going to be a musical week for you. Every time you lean into musical genres that trigger deep emotions in your heart, whether happy, sad, and so on, something extraordinary will emerge from that space. If you are a musician, this will be the week when you experience a personal breakthrough and make music that moves your soul. Sharing playlists with friends, family, romantic partners, or even colleagues is recommended. Let your heart and musical mind lead the way!

Advertisement

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Taurus

Best day of the week for Taurus: March 22

Taurus, this week's horoscope is all about the earth's bounty in food, harvest, and human ingenuity in agriculture and dining. If possible, reserve a fine dining experience for yourself and your family. Be open-minded and think complexidely about your experiences, whether the theme is related to spring or the fruits and produce of the earth. Leaning into areas that bring out your Taurus personality Do you enjoy wearing expensive jewelry or watches? Dress to the nines or treat yourself to a spa day for an elaborate skincare treatment.

Advertisement

5. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Cancer

Best day of the week for Virgo: March 23

Virgo, trust your inner instincts regarding your positive and negative life habits. Awareness enables you to change something dramatically and level up! The Vernal equinox period will be especially productive and profitable for you. If you have a green thumb and love growing your plants or pottering away in the garden, don't be surprised if conscious and unconscious wishes come to life for you. So, be more mindful to manifest what you want and live fully.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.